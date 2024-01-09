

What Channel Is the Righteous Gemstones Play On: A Guide to the Hilarious TV Show

If you’re a fan of dark comedy and satire, then you must have heard about the hit TV show, “The Righteous Gemstones.” Created by Danny McBride, this series follows the lives of a dysfunctional family of televangelists and their questionable religious practices. However, if you’re wondering what channel you can catch this hilarious show on, look no further. In this article, we’ll explore where you can find “The Righteous Gemstones” and share some interesting facts about the series.

What Channel Is the Righteous Gemstones Play On?

“The Righteous Gemstones” airs on HBO, one of the most prominent and popular cable networks. Known for its high-quality original programming, HBO is home to a wide range of exceptional shows. If you’re subscribed to HBO, you can catch “The Righteous Gemstones” on its main channel, as well as on its streaming platform, HBO Max.

Interesting Facts about “The Righteous Gemstones”:

1. All in the Family: “The Righteous Gemstones” stars three generations of the talented acting family, the McBrides. Danny McBride plays the lead role of Jesse Gemstone, while his father, Richard McBride, portrays Eli Gemstone Sr. and his son, Declan McBride, appears as a younger version of Jesse.

2. Realistic Representation: The show drew inspiration from the real-life experiences of televangelists, showcasing their lavish lifestyles, questionable ethics, and even scandals. However, the characters in the show are entirely fictional.

3. Stellar Cast: In addition to the talented McBride family, “The Righteous Gemstones” boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including John Goodman as Eli Gemstone Sr., Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, and Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone. This stellar cast brings the zany characters to life with their impeccable comedic timing.

4. Critical Acclaim: Since its premiere in 2019, “The Righteous Gemstones” has garnered critical acclaim for its sharp writing and stellar performances. The series has been praised for its ability to balance humor and satire while delving into deeper themes of faith, family dynamics, and hypocrisy.

5. Second Season: Due to the show’s success, HBO renewed “The Righteous Gemstones” for a second season. Fans can look forward to more hilarious episodes and further exploration of the Gemstone family’s shenanigans.

Now that you know where to find “The Righteous Gemstones” and have discovered some interesting facts about the show, let’s address some common questions that viewers often have:

1. When did “The Righteous Gemstones” premiere?

The show premiered on August 18, 2019.

2. How many seasons of “The Righteous Gemstones” have been released?

As of now, one season has been released, with a second season in the works.

3. Can I watch “The Righteous Gemstones” on-demand?

Yes, if you have an HBO subscription or access to HBO Max, you can stream all episodes of the show at your convenience.

4. Is “The Righteous Gemstones” suitable for all audiences?

The show contains mature content, including strong language, sexual references, and violence, so it is recommended for mature audiences.

5. Can I watch “The Righteous Gemstones” outside of the United States?

Yes, HBO’s international streaming services, such as HBO Go and HBO Nordic, offer “The Righteous Gemstones” for viewers outside the United States.

6. Is “The Righteous Gemstones” based on a true story?

While the show draws inspiration from real-life televangelists, the story and characters are entirely fictional.

7. Who created “The Righteous Gemstones”?

The show was created by Danny McBride, who is also known for his work on other comedy series like “Eastbound & Down” and “Vice Principals.”

8. How long is each episode of “The Righteous Gemstones”?

The episodes typically run for around 30 minutes.

9. Can I watch “The Righteous Gemstones” without an HBO subscription?

Unfortunately, to access the show legally, you will need an HBO subscription or access to HBO Max.

10. Where can I find more information about “The Righteous Gemstones”?

You can visit HBO’s official website or follow the show’s social media accounts for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more.

11. Does “The Righteous Gemstones” tackle religious themes seriously?

While the show satirizes religious practices, it also explores deeper themes of faith, hypocrisy, and family dynamics.

12. Are there any crossovers with other HBO shows?

As of now, there haven’t been any crossovers with other HBO shows, but the possibility remains open.

13. Can I binge-watch the entire first season of “The Righteous Gemstones”?

Yes, if you have access to HBO or HBO Max, you can binge-watch all episodes of the first season.

14. When can we expect the second season of “The Righteous Gemstones” to premiere?

The release date for the second season hasn’t been announced yet, but it is expected to air sometime in 2022.

In conclusion, if you’re in the mood for a darkly funny and satirical TV show, “The Righteous Gemstones” should be at the top of your watchlist. With its exceptional cast, sharp writing, and exploration of religious hypocrisy, it is sure to leave you entertained and craving more. Tune in to HBO or stream it on HBO Max to witness the hilarious antics of the Gemstone family.





