

What Channel on TV Can I Watch the Broncos Preseason Football Game on Aug. 18, 2018?

Football fans across the country are eagerly awaiting the start of the NFL preseason, and the Denver Broncos are set to take on the Chicago Bears on August 18, 2018. If you’re wondering what channel on TV you can catch this exciting matchup, we’ve got you covered.

The Broncos preseason game on August 18 will be broadcast on the NFL Network. The NFL Network is a dedicated channel that provides comprehensive coverage of all things NFL, including live games, analysis, and exclusive content. This channel is available on most cable and satellite providers, so you can easily tune in to catch the action.

In addition to the game itself, the NFL Network offers a range of pre and post-game coverage, giving fans a deeper insight into the team’s performance and analysis from experts. It’s a great way to stay connected with your favorite team and get the inside scoop on their progress during the preseason.

Now that you know where to watch the Broncos preseason game on August 18, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the team:

1. Mile High Magic: The Broncos are known for their incredible home-field advantage at Mile High Stadium. The altitude in Denver can be a game-changer, leaving visiting teams gasping for breath and struggling to keep up with the Broncos’ high-octane offense.

2. Super Bowl Champions: The Denver Broncos have won three Super Bowl championships, with victories in Super Bowls XXXII, XXXIII, and 50. They are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history.

3. The Orange Crush: The Broncos’ defense was famously nicknamed the “Orange Crush” during the 1970s due to their dominant play. Led by players like Randy Gradishar and Tom Jackson, the defense terrorized opposing offenses and became one of the most feared units in the league.

4. The Elway Era: John Elway, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, spent his entire career with the Broncos. Elway led the team to five Super Bowl appearances and two victories, solidifying his status as a Denver sports legend.

5. Broncos Country: The Denver Broncos have one of the most passionate and loyal fan bases in the NFL. Broncos Country stretches far beyond the state of Colorado, with fans across the country proudly donning their orange and blue.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans may have about watching the Broncos preseason game on August 18:

1. What time does the game start?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 9:05 PM ET.

2. Can I stream the game online?

Yes, if you have a subscription to the NFL Network, you can stream the game online through their website or mobile app.

3. Will the game be broadcast in HD?

Yes, most providers offer the NFL Network in high definition.

4. Can I record the game and watch it later?

If you have a DVR or similar recording device, you can record the game and watch it at your convenience.

5. Is the game available internationally?

The NFL Network is available internationally in select countries. Check with your local cable or satellite provider for availability.

6. Will there be any local blackout restrictions?

Local blackout restrictions may apply, depending on your location and the availability of the NFL Network in your area. Check with your provider for more information.

7. Are there any other ways to watch the game?

If you don’t have access to the NFL Network, you can check if any local or national networks are broadcasting the game. Additionally, some streaming services may offer the NFL Network as part of their package.

8. Can I watch the game on my mobile device?

If you have a subscription to the NFL Network, you can stream the game on your mobile device through their mobile app.

9. Will the game be available on demand?

The NFL Network typically offers on-demand access to their content, including games. Check their website or app for more information.

10. Can I watch the game with a digital antenna?

No, the game will not be available on local broadcast networks, so a digital antenna will not pick up the signal.

11. What if I miss the game? Will there be a replay?

The NFL Network often replays games, so you may be able to catch a replay if you miss the live broadcast. Check their schedule for more information.

12. Are there any alternative channels broadcasting the game?

No, the game will be exclusively broadcast on the NFL Network.

13. Can I watch the game with a basic cable package?

The availability of the NFL Network in basic cable packages varies by provider. Check with your cable company to see if it’s included in your package.

14. Can I watch the game at a sports bar?

Many sports bars have the NFL Network as part of their channel lineup. Check with your local sports bar to see if they will be showing the game.

As a football fan, it’s always exciting to watch your favorite team in action, even during the preseason. With the knowledge of where to watch the Broncos preseason game on August 18 and some interesting facts about the team, you’ll be well-prepared to enjoy the game and cheer on your team to victory.





