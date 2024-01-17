What Channel Steelers and Dolphins On? Football Play Off

[ad_1]

What Channel Steelers and Dolphins On: Football Playoff plus 5 Interesting Facts

The NFL playoffs are always an exciting time for football fans, as the best teams battle it out for a chance to reach the Super Bowl. In this article, we will discuss what channel the playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins will be aired on. Additionally, we will provide you with five interesting facts about these two teams. At the end of the article, we will answer 14 common questions related to the Steelers, Dolphins, and the NFL playoffs.

What Channel are the Steelers and Dolphins On?

The playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins will be broadcasted on CBS. You can tune in to CBS to catch the action-packed game between these two teams. The game is scheduled to take place on January 9th at 1:05 PM ET.

Interesting Facts about the Steelers and Dolphins:

1. Historic Rivalry: The Steelers and Dolphins have a long-standing rivalry that has seen them face off in several memorable matchups over the years. Both teams have a rich history and have produced some of the greatest players in NFL history.

2. Super Bowl Success: The Pittsburgh Steelers have won the Super Bowl a record six times, more than any other team in the league. They last won the title in 2008. On the other hand, the Miami Dolphins have won the Super Bowl twice, in 1972 and 1973, becoming the first and only team to have a perfect season.

3. Legendary Coaches: Both the Steelers and Dolphins have had legendary coaches leading their teams. The Steelers were coached by Chuck Noll, who guided them to four Super Bowl victories. The Dolphins were led by Don Shula, who is the winningest coach in NFL history with 347 victories.

4. Playoff Drought: The Miami Dolphins have had a long playoff drought, with their last appearance in the postseason dating back to 2016. However, they have finally made it this year, much to the delight of their fans. The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the other hand, have a rich playoff history and frequently make appearances in the postseason.

5. Young Quarterbacks: Both teams have young and promising quarterbacks leading their offenses. The Steelers have Ben Roethlisberger, a veteran quarterback with two Super Bowl victories under his belt. The Dolphins have Tua Tagovailoa, a rookie who has shown great potential in his debut season.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. When is the playoff game between the Steelers and Dolphins?

The playoff game between the Steelers and Dolphins is scheduled for January 9th at 1:05 PM ET.

2. What channel is airing the game?

The game will be aired on CBS.

3. How many Super Bowl titles have the Steelers won?

The Steelers have won the Super Bowl a record six times.

4. When was the last time the Dolphins made the playoffs?

The Dolphins last made the playoffs in 2016.

5. Who is the head coach of the Steelers?

Mike Tomlin is the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

6. Who is the head coach of the Dolphins?

Brian Flores is the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

7. Who is the starting quarterback for the Steelers?

Ben Roethlisberger is the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

8. Who is the starting quarterback for the Dolphins?

Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

9. How many Super Bowl titles have the Dolphins won?

The Dolphins have won the Super Bowl twice.

10. Who is the winningest coach in NFL history?

Don Shula is the winningest coach in NFL history.

11. What is the Steelers’ playoff record?

The Steelers have a strong playoff history, with a total of 36 playoff appearances.

12. What is the Dolphins’ playoff record?

The Dolphins have made the playoffs 23 times.

13. Who are some notable players from the Steelers?

Some notable players from the Steelers include Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, and Troy Polamalu.

14. Who are some notable players from the Dolphins?

Some notable players from the Dolphins include Dan Marino, Larry Csonka, and Jason Taylor.

In conclusion, the playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins will be aired on CBS. Both teams have a rich history, with the Steelers having won the Super Bowl six times and the Dolphins being the only team to have a perfect season. Their long-standing rivalry and the presence of talented quarterbacks make this game one to look forward to.

