

What Channel to Watch a Christmas Story Plus 5 Interesting Facts

The holiday season is here, and one beloved Christmas movie that has become a tradition for many families is “A Christmas Story.” This heartwarming tale of young Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun has captured the hearts of viewers for over three decades. If you’re wondering what channel to watch “A Christmas Story” on this year, we’ve got you covered. In addition, we’ll also share five interesting facts about the movie that you may not know.

What Channel to Watch “A Christmas Story”

Since 1997, TBS (Turner Broadcasting System) has aired a 24-hour marathon of “A Christmas Story” on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This marathon has become a holiday tradition for many families, with fans tuning in at various times throughout the day to catch their favorite scenes. So, if you’re looking to enjoy this timeless classic, be sure to tune into TBS this Christmas.

5 Interesting Facts about “A Christmas Story”

1. The Movie is Based on Jean Shepherd’s Semi-Autobiographical Stories: “A Christmas Story” is based on a collection of short stories by Jean Shepherd, who also narrates the film. These stories were inspired by Shepherd’s own experiences growing up in Indiana during the 1940s.

2. The Leg Lamp: One iconic symbol from the movie is the leg lamp, which Ralphie’s father, affectionately known as “The Old Man,” wins in a contest. The leg lamp has become a popular Christmas decoration and a recognizable symbol of the movie.

3. The House is Now a Museum: The house where “A Christmas Story” was filmed has been restored and turned into a museum. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, the house features original props, costumes, and memorabilia from the movie. Fans can visit and even take a guided tour of the iconic location.

4. The Movie Wasn’t a Hit at First: Despite its status as a holiday classic now, “A Christmas Story” was not a box office success when it was first released in 1983. It gained popularity through television airings and has since become a beloved film.

5. Ralphie’s Red Ryder BB Gun: Many fans of the movie wonder what happened to the Red Ryder BB gun that Ralphie longed for throughout the film. The original prop used in the movie is now on display at the A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland.

Common Questions About “A Christmas Story”

1. Is “A Christmas Story” based on a true story?

No, the movie is not a true story, but it is based on semi-autobiographical stories by Jean Shepherd.

2. Who plays Ralphie in “A Christmas Story”?

Ralphie is played by Peter Billingsley, who has also become one of the film’s producers.

3. Where was “A Christmas Story” filmed?

The movie was primarily filmed in Cleveland, Ohio.

4. Who narrates “A Christmas Story”?

Jean Shepherd, the author of the original stories, also narrates the film.

5. What year was “A Christmas Story” released?

The movie was released in 1983.

6. How long is “A Christmas Story”?

The runtime of the movie is approximately 1 hour and 34 minutes.

7. Is “A Christmas Story” appropriate for kids?

The movie is generally considered family-friendly and suitable for all ages.

8. What are some memorable quotes from “A Christmas Story”?

Some notable quotes include “You’ll shoot your eye out!”, “Fragile… it must be Italian!”, and “I triple dog dare you!”

9. Was “A Christmas Story” nominated for any awards?

Yes, the movie was nominated for three Academy Awards.

10. What is the 24-hour marathon schedule for “A Christmas Story” on TBS?

The marathon begins on Christmas Eve and continues throughout Christmas Day, playing the movie repeatedly every two hours.

11. Can I stream “A Christmas Story” online?

Yes, the movie is available for streaming on various platforms like Amazon Prime and Hulu.

12. Are there any sequels to “A Christmas Story”?

Yes, two sequels were made: “My Summer Story” (1994) and “A Christmas Story 2” (2012).

13. What happened to the actor who played Ralphie?

Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, transitioned to producing and has worked on various film and television projects.

14. Why is “A Christmas Story” so popular?

The movie’s relatable and nostalgic portrayal of childhood, coupled with its humor and heartwarming moments, has resonated with audiences and made it a holiday favorite.

As the holiday season approaches, make sure to tune into TBS for the 24-hour marathon of “A Christmas Story” to enjoy this timeless classic with your loved ones. Whether it’s your first time watching or a yearly tradition, the story of Ralphie’s unforgettable Christmas will continue to warm hearts for many generations to come.





