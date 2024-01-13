

What Channel to Watch AFL Grand Final 2015 plus 5 Interesting Facts

The AFL Grand Final is one of the most anticipated events in Australian sports, attracting millions of viewers each year. If you are wondering what channel to watch the AFL Grand Final 2015, we have got you covered. Additionally, we will provide you with five interesting facts about this prestigious sporting event.

1. Channel to Watch AFL Grand Final 2015:

The AFL Grand Final 2015 will be broadcasted live on the Seven Network in Australia. You can tune in to Channel Seven or 7mate to catch all the action live from the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground). The game will also be available for streaming on the 7plus app or website for those who prefer to watch online.

2. Interesting Fact 1: The Tradition of the Grand Final:

The AFL Grand Final has been held annually since 1898, making it one of the oldest and most prestigious sporting events in Australia. The game traditionally takes place on the last Saturday in September or the first Saturday in October.

3. Interesting Fact 2: The MCG’s Capacity:

The MCG, which is the host venue for the AFL Grand Final, has a seating capacity of over 100,000 spectators. It is one of the largest stadiums in the world and holds the record for the highest attendance at an AFL Grand Final, with over 121,000 spectators in 1970.

4. Interesting Fact 3: The Norm Smith Medal:

The Norm Smith Medal is awarded to the best player on the ground during the AFL Grand Final. It is named after Norm Smith, a former Melbourne Football Club coach who led the team to six premierships. The medal was first awarded in 1979 and has since become a prestigious individual honor in Australian football.

5. Interesting Fact 4: The Grand Final Parade:

One of the highlights of Grand Final week is the Grand Final Parade, which takes place in the heart of Melbourne. The parade features players from both competing teams as they make their way through the city streets in front of thousands of enthusiastic fans.

6. Interesting Fact 5: The AFL Grand Final Entertainment:

Each year, the AFL Grand Final halftime show features some of the biggest names in the music industry. Past performers include international acts like Ed Sheeran, Sting, and Bryan Adams, as well as popular Australian artists such as Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about the AFL Grand Final:

1. What time does the AFL Grand Final start?

The AFL Grand Final usually kicks off at 2:30 pm local time in Melbourne.

2. Can I watch the AFL Grand Final online?

Yes, you can stream the AFL Grand Final live on the 7plus app or website.

3. Who is performing at the AFL Grand Final halftime show?

The halftime entertainment for the AFL Grand Final is yet to be announced.

4. How can I buy tickets to the AFL Grand Final?

Tickets for the AFL Grand Final are highly sought after and can be purchased through the official AFL website or authorized ticket sellers.

5. Which teams are competing in the AFL Grand Final 2015?

The teams competing in the AFL Grand Final 2015 will be determined through the finals series leading up to the event.

6. Has the AFL Grand Final ever gone into overtime?

Yes, the AFL Grand Final has gone into overtime on several occasions, most recently in 2010 when Collingwood and St Kilda drew after regular time.

7. How long is the halftime break during the AFL Grand Final?

The halftime break during the AFL Grand Final typically lasts around 20 minutes.

8. Can I watch the AFL Grand Final on pay-per-view channels?

No, the AFL Grand Final is broadcasted live on free-to-air television in Australia.

9. What happens if it rains during the AFL Grand Final?

The AFL Grand Final is played regardless of weather conditions, including rain. The game may be paused or postponed only in extreme circumstances.

10. How many people attend the AFL Grand Final?

The MCG’s capacity allows for over 100,000 spectators to attend the AFL Grand Final.

11. Can I bring my own food and drinks to the AFL Grand Final?

Outside food and drinks are not allowed into the MCG, but there are various food and beverage options available inside the stadium.

12. How much do AFL Grand Final tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the AFL Grand Final vary depending on the seating category and demand. Prices can range from around $100 to several hundred dollars.

13. Can I watch the AFL Grand Final outside of Australia?

The AFL Grand Final is broadcasted internationally in various countries. Check your local sports channels or streaming platforms for availability.

14. What is the prize for winning the AFL Grand Final?

The winning team of the AFL Grand Final is awarded the premiership cup, and each player receives a premiership medallion. Additionally, the Norm Smith Medal is awarded to the best player on the ground.

In conclusion, the AFL Grand Final is an event that captivates millions of viewers each year. Make sure to tune in to the Seven Network or stream it online through 7plus to catch all the thrilling moments of the AFL Grand Final 2015.





