

What Channel to Watch Alabama Football 2018: All You Need to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has long been a powerhouse in college football, consistently ranking among the top teams in the nation. With a dedicated fan base that extends far beyond the state’s borders, many are eager to know where they can catch the team’s games on television. In this article, we will explore the best channels to watch Alabama football in 2018, along with some interesting facts about the team.

Channels to Watch Alabama Football 2018:

1. CBS: CBS is the primary broadcaster for Southeastern Conference (SEC) games, including many of Alabama’s matchups. Look for the “SEC Game of the Week” on CBS, which often features the Crimson Tide.

2. ESPN: As a major sports network, ESPN covers a wide range of college football games, including several Alabama games. Tune in to ESPN or its affiliated channels like ESPN2 or ESPNU to catch the Tide in action.

3. SEC Network: This dedicated channel is a must-have for any SEC football fan. It exclusively covers games and related content from the SEC, including Alabama’s matchups against conference rivals.

4. ABC: ABC typically broadcasts high-profile games throughout the season, and Alabama is often featured in these marquee matchups. Keep an eye on ABC’s schedule for Crimson Tide games.

5. Fox Sports: Fox Sports occasionally broadcasts college football games, including some involving Alabama. Check your local listings or the Fox Sports website for specific games.

Interesting Facts about Alabama Football:

1. Dominance under Coach Saban: Since Nick Saban took over as head coach in 2007, Alabama has won five national championships (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017) and consistently maintained a high ranking.

2. Historic Iron Bowl Rivalry: The annual game between Alabama and Auburn, known as the Iron Bowl, is one of college football’s most intense rivalries. The first game was played in 1893, and the teams have faced each other every year since 1948.

3. Heisman Winners: Alabama has produced three Heisman Trophy winners: Mark Ingram (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), and DeVonta Smith (2020). These players made a significant impact on the team’s success during their respective seasons.

4. Bryant-Denny Stadium: The Crimson Tide’s home stadium, Bryant-Denny Stadium, has a seating capacity of over 100,000 fans, making it one of the largest college football venues in the United States.

5. NFL Draft Success: Alabama consistently produces NFL-caliber players, with numerous players drafted each year. Since 2000, the Crimson Tide has had over 70 players selected in the NFL Draft, including several first-round picks.

Now let’s address some common questions about watching Alabama football:

1. Will all Alabama football games be televised?

Most Alabama football games are televised, but some smaller non-conference matchups may not be broadcast on major networks. You can stream these games online or listen to radio broadcasts if they are not televised.

2. Can I watch Alabama football games online?

Yes, many networks and streaming services offer online streaming options for college football games, including those involving Alabama. You may need a cable or streaming subscription to access these services.

3. Can I watch Alabama football games on my mobile device?

Yes, many networks and streaming services have mobile apps that allow you to watch games on your smartphone or tablet. Check with your cable or streaming provider for more information.

4. Are there any blackout restrictions for Alabama football games?

Blackout restrictions may apply to certain games, particularly if they are being broadcast on local channels. However, these restrictions are usually lifted shortly after the game ends.

5. Can I watch replays of Alabama football games?

Yes, networks like ESPN often provide replays of college football games on their websites or apps. You may also find condensed versions of the games available for viewing.

6. Are there any alternative ways to watch Alabama football games?

In addition to traditional television broadcasts and online streaming, some fans choose to attend games in person or listen to radio broadcasts. These options offer a unique and immersive experience for dedicated fans.

7. How can I find out the schedule for Alabama football games?

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s official website, as well as major sports websites and news outlets, provide up-to-date schedules for the team. You can also check with your cable or streaming provider for a complete schedule.

8. What time do Alabama football games usually start?

Game times vary depending on the schedule and broadcasting arrangements. Alabama games can start anywhere from noon to evening, so be sure to check the schedule for the specific game you want to watch.

9. Are there any special broadcasts or pregame shows for Alabama football?

Yes, some networks provide pregame shows and special coverage for high-profile games. ESPN’s College GameDay often features Alabama games and provides in-depth analysis and predictions.

10. Will Alabama football games be available in HD?

Most major networks now broadcast college football games in high definition (HD). However, the availability of HD broadcasts may vary depending on your cable or streaming provider.

11. Can I watch Alabama football games outside of the United States?

Yes, some networks and streaming services offer international broadcasts of college football games. However, availability may vary depending on your location and local broadcasting rights.

12. Are there any restrictions on watching Alabama football games in certain regions?

In some cases, certain games may be subject to regional broadcasting restrictions. For example, a game that is broadcast on a local channel may only be available to viewers in that specific region.

13. Can I record Alabama football games on my DVR?

If you have a DVR (Digital Video Recorder), you can record Alabama football games and watch them at your convenience. Check your DVR’s instructions for details on how to record and store programs.

14. What if I experience technical difficulties while watching Alabama football games?

If you encounter technical difficulties while watching Alabama football games, reach out to your cable or streaming provider’s customer support for assistance. They can often troubleshoot the issue and help you get back to watching the game.

In conclusion, catching Alabama football games on television is relatively easy, with several major networks and streaming services offering coverage. Whether you choose to watch on CBS, ESPN, SEC Network, ABC, or Fox Sports, you can be sure to catch the Crimson Tide in action. Don’t forget to mark your calendars and join millions of fans as you cheer on this storied college football program. Roll Tide!





