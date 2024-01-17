[ad_1]

What Channel to Watch Cubs Game in Boston: A Guide for Baseball Enthusiasts

The Chicago Cubs, one of the most iconic baseball teams in the United States, boast a massive fan base that stretches far beyond their home city. As a Cubs fan residing in Boston, you might be wondering where you can catch your favorite team’s games on television. In this article, we will explore the channels that broadcast Cubs games in Boston, along with five interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we will address 14 commonly asked questions related to watching Cubs games in Boston.

Channels to Watch Cubs Games in Boston:

For Boston-based Cubs fans, there are two primary channels that broadcast Cubs games: ESPN and the MLB Network. ESPN has a national broadcast agreement with Major League Baseball and airs select Cubs games throughout the season. The MLB Network, on the other hand, is solely dedicated to baseball and covers a wide range of games, including those featuring the Cubs.

5 Interesting Facts about the Chicago Cubs:

1. Curse of the Billy Goat: The Cubs’ infamous curse originated during the 1945 World Series when Billy Goat Tavern owner William Sianis was asked to leave Wrigley Field due to the odor of his pet goat. He allegedly cursed the team, stating they would never win another World Series. The Cubs eventually ended the curse in 2016, winning their first championship in 108 years.

2. Wrigley Field: The Cubs have been playing their home games at Wrigley Field since 1916, making it the second-oldest active ballpark in Major League Baseball. Wrigley Field is known for its iconic ivy-covered outfield walls and hand-operated scoreboard.

3. Ernie Banks: Known as “Mr. Cub,” Ernie Banks was a legendary shortstop and first baseman who spent his entire 19-year career with the Cubs. He was a two-time MVP and a 14-time All-Star. Banks’ famous catchphrase, “Let’s play two!”, is a testament to his love for the game.

4. The Rivalry with the St. Louis Cardinals: The Cubs and the Cardinals share one of the fiercest rivalries in baseball. Dating back to 1892, this rivalry is often referred to as the “Route 66 rivalry” due to the proximity of the two cities along the historic highway.

5. Retired Numbers: The Cubs have retired the numbers of several legendary players, including Ernie Banks (#14), Ron Santo (#10), Ryne Sandberg (#23), Greg Maddux (#31), and Fergie Jenkins (#31). These players have left an indelible mark on the team’s rich history.

14 Commonly Asked Questions about Watching Cubs Games in Boston:

1. Can I watch Cubs games on local Boston channels?

No, local Boston channels do not broadcast Cubs games. ESPN and the MLB Network are the primary channels for Cubs games.

2. How often do Cubs games air on ESPN?

ESPN typically broadcasts a few Cubs games each season, primarily on Sunday Night Baseball.

3. Does the MLB Network air all Cubs games?

The MLB Network broadcasts a selection of Cubs games throughout the season, but not every game.

4. Can I stream Cubs games online?

Yes, you can stream Cubs games through various platforms like MLB.TV, ESPN+, or the MLB Network’s streaming service.

5. Are Cubs games available on cable TV in Boston?

Yes, both ESPN and the MLB Network are available on most cable TV packages in Boston.

6. Can I watch Cubs games on satellite TV in Boston?

Yes, both ESPN and the MLB Network are available on major satellite TV providers in Boston.

7. Are there any blackout restrictions for Cubs games in Boston?

Blackout restrictions may apply depending on the streaming service or cable package you are using. Check with your provider for more information.

8. Can I watch Cubs games on local Boston sports networks?

No, local Boston sports networks do not broadcast Cubs games. ESPN and the MLB Network are the primary options.

9. Are there any local bars in Boston that show Cubs games?

Some sports bars in Boston may have subscriptions to channels that air Cubs games. Check with local establishments to find out.

10. Can I purchase single-game Cubs tickets in Boston?

Yes, you can purchase single-game Cubs tickets through the team’s official website or authorized ticket vendors.

11. Do Cubs games air on local radio stations in Boston?

Some sports radio stations in Boston may occasionally air Cubs games, but it is not guaranteed. Online radio streaming services may offer better options.

12. Are there any Cubs fan clubs or groups in Boston?

Yes, there are Cubs fan clubs and groups in Boston where you can connect with fellow Cubs fans. Online platforms like Meetup can help you find these communities.

13. Can I watch Cubs games on streaming platforms like Hulu or YouTube TV?

It depends on the streaming platform and the broadcasting rights they have acquired. Check with the specific platform for availability.

14. Are Cubs games available on demand?

Yes, some streaming services offer on-demand options for Cubs games, allowing you to watch them at your convenience.

Now armed with information about where to watch Cubs games in Boston, along with intriguing facts about the team, you can cheer on your beloved Cubs with fellow fans in the city or from the comfort of your own home. Go Cubs!

