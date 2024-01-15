

What Channel to Watch Formula 1 Circuit of the Americas 2018 plus 5 Interesting Facts

The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix is set to take place at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Fans from around the world eagerly wait for this thrilling event, where the world’s best drivers compete for the championship title. If you’re wondering where to catch the action, here’s a guide on what channel to watch Formula 1 Circuit of the Americas 2018, along with some interesting facts about the event.

The official broadcaster for Formula 1 in the United States is ESPN. They have exclusive rights to broadcast all the races, including the Circuit of the Americas. ESPN offers comprehensive coverage of the race weekend, including practice sessions, qualifying sessions, and the main race. The main race will be aired live on ESPN, so you won’t miss a moment of the action.

For those who prefer to stream the race online, ESPN offers a streaming service called ESPN+ for a monthly subscription fee. This service allows you to watch the race on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. ESPN+ also provides additional content, such as onboard camera feeds and live timing data, giving fans an immersive experience.

Now, let’s delve into some interesting facts about the Circuit of the Americas and the United States Grand Prix:

1. The Circuit of the Americas was designed by renowned German architect Hermann Tilke. The track boasts a challenging layout, with a combination of fast straights and tight corners, making it a favorite among both drivers and fans.

2. The Circuit of the Americas is one of the few anti-clockwise tracks on the Formula 1 calendar. Most tracks are laid out in a clockwise direction, making this circuit unique and demanding for the drivers.

3. The United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas has been a regular fixture on the Formula 1 calendar since 2012. It has quickly become one of the most popular races, attracting a large number of spectators from all over the world.

4. Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most wins at the Circuit of the Americas, with six victories to his name. He has dominated this track in recent years and will be looking to extend his winning streak.

5. The Circuit of the Americas is not only home to Formula 1 but also hosts various other motorsport events throughout the year. It has become a hub for racing enthusiasts, offering a thrilling experience for both competitors and spectators.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fans often ask about the United States Grand Prix:

Q1. When is the Formula 1 Circuit of the Americas 2018?

A1. The race weekend is scheduled for October 19-21, 2018.

Q2. What time does the race start?

A2. The main race will start at 1:10 PM local time (Central Daylight Time).

Q3. How long is the Circuit of the Americas track?

A3. The track is 5.513 kilometers (3.426 miles) long.

Q4. How many laps will the race consist of?

A4. The race will consist of 56 laps.

Q5. Who won the last year’s United States Grand Prix?

A5. The 2017 race was won by Lewis Hamilton.

Q6. Can I purchase tickets to attend the race?

A6. Yes, tickets are available for purchase through the official Formula 1 website or authorized ticket vendors.

Q7. Are there any restrictions on bringing food or drinks to the circuit?

A7. Outside food and drinks are not allowed, but there are various food and beverage options available at the circuit.

Q8. Is there parking available at the Circuit of the Americas?

A8. Yes, there is ample parking available at the circuit for both general admission and premium ticket holders.

Q9. Can I bring my camera to take photos?

A9. Yes, you can bring your camera, but professional-grade cameras and equipment are not allowed.

Q10. Are there any entertainment activities apart from the race?

A10. Yes, the Circuit of the Americas offers various entertainment activities, including live music performances, autograph sessions, and fan experiences.

Q11. Will there be any support races during the weekend?

A11. Yes, there will be support races from other racing series, providing additional excitement for the fans.

Q12. Are there any special events for children?

A12. Yes, there are designated areas for children, including play zones and activities.

Q13. Can I meet the drivers?

A13. There are usually autograph sessions and fan forums where fans have the opportunity to meet the drivers.

Q14. Is there any public transportation available to reach the circuit?

A14. Yes, there are shuttle services and public transportation options available for fans to reach the circuit conveniently.

With this guide, you are all set to enjoy the Formula 1 Circuit of the Americas 2018. Whether you choose to watch it on ESPN or stream it online, you won’t miss any of the exhilarating action. Get ready for an adrenaline-filled weekend of racing at one of the most exciting circuits on the Formula 1 calendar!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.