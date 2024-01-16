

What Channel to Watch Golden Globes 2017: A Guide to the Glitz and Glamour

The Golden Globes, one of the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, is just around the corner. As Hollywood prepares for this star-studded event, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting to witness the glitz and glamour. If you’re wondering what channel to watch the Golden Globes on, look no further as we bring you all the details you need to enjoy this memorable night.

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be televised on January 8th, 2017. The official broadcasting partner for this grand event is NBC. So, if you have access to NBC on your television, you’re all set to watch the awards live from the comfort of your living room. Tune in at 8:00 PM ET to catch all the excitement as your favorite stars walk the red carpet and accept their well-deserved accolades.

For those who prefer to watch the Golden Globes online, NBC has got you covered. The network will be streaming the event live on their official website. Simply visit NBC.com on the night of the awards, log in with your cable provider credentials, and enjoy the show. This option is perfect for those who are constantly on the go or prefer the convenience of streaming on their laptops, tablets, or smartphones.

Now that you know where to watch the Golden Globes, here are five interesting facts about the event:

1. The Golden Globes is presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and has been honoring excellence in film and television since 1944.

2. Unlike other major awards shows, such as the Oscars or the Emmys, the Golden Globes recognizes both film and television categories. This unique blend makes the ceremony even more exciting and diverse.

3. The Golden Globes is known for its relaxed atmosphere and often includes memorable and unscripted moments. The combination of A-list celebrities and free-flowing alcohol at the dinner tables creates an unpredictable and entertaining show.

4. The awards are presented in 25 different categories, which include Best Motion Picture, Best Actor/Actress in a Drama, Best TV Series, and many more. The winners are selected by approximately 90 members of the HFPA.

5. The Golden Globes kick off the awards season, often setting the stage for future winners at the Oscars. The winners and nominees of the Globes often go on to receive nominations and accolades at other prestigious ceremonies.

As the Golden Globes approach, fans are buzzing with anticipation. Here are answers to some common questions you may have:

Q1. Who is hosting the Golden Globes in 2017?

A1. Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show,” will be the master of ceremonies for the 2017 Golden Globes.

Q2. What time do the Golden Globes start?

A2. The awards ceremony will begin at 8:00 PM ET on January 8th, 2017.

Q3. How long does the Golden Globes ceremony usually last?

A3. The duration of the show can vary, but on average, it lasts around three hours.

Q4. Where is the Golden Globes held?

A4. The 2017 Golden Globes will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Q5. How can I watch the Golden Globes red carpet arrivals?

A5. E! Network will be covering the red carpet arrivals, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Tune in to E! to catch all the fashion and celebrity interviews.

Q6. Can I watch the Golden Globes if I don’t have cable?

A6. Yes, you can stream the awards live on NBC’s website or use the NBC app on your device.

Q7. Are there any pre-show events or specials?

A7. Yes, NBC will be airing a pre-show special, “Golden Globes Arrival Special,” before the awards ceremony.

Q8. Will there be musical performances at the Golden Globes?

A8. Yes, there will be musical performances during the ceremony, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the show.

Q9. Can I watch the Golden Globes in other countries?

A9. The Golden Globes is broadcasted in over 210 countries, so check your local listings for the channel and time.

Q10. Can I watch the Golden Globes after it airs?

A10. Yes, NBC usually makes the full show available for streaming on their website shortly after the live broadcast.

Q11. Are there any restrictions on what can be said during acceptance speeches?

A11. There are no specific restrictions, but winners are expected to adhere to basic decorum and avoid offensive language.

Q12. Who votes for the Golden Globe winners?

A12. The winners are selected by the approximately 90 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Q13. How are the Golden Globe winners determined?

A13. The winners are determined through a voting process conducted by the HFPA members.

Q14. Are there any surprises or unexpected moments to look forward to?

A14. Absolutely! The Golden Globes are known for their unpredictable and memorable moments, so expect the unexpected.

As the Golden Globes 2017 approaches, make sure to mark your calendars and set your reminders. Whether you choose to watch on television or stream online, get ready for a night of unforgettable moments and well-deserved recognition.





