What Channel to Watch McGregor vs Khabib?

The much-anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to take place on October 6th, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans all around the world are eagerly waiting to witness this epic clash of titans. If you are wondering which channel to tune in to catch the action live, we have got you covered. Additionally, we will delve into five interesting facts about the fight and provide answers to fourteen common questions many fans may have.

For fans in the United States, the fight will be available on pay-per-view through cable and satellite providers such as DIRECTV, DISH Network, and Xfinity. The event can also be streamed through UFC’s official website, UFC.tv. The details regarding international broadcasting channels may vary, so it is recommended to check with local cable providers or streaming services.

1. Unbeaten vs. Unbeaten: This fight is unique as both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov enter the octagon with unblemished records. McGregor holds an impressive 21-3-0 record, while Nurmagomedov boasts an impeccable 26-0-0 record. With two undefeated fighters facing off, the stakes are higher than ever.

2. McGregor’s Return: This fight marks McGregor’s return to the UFC after a two-year hiatus. He last competed in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017. Fans are excited to see how the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion will fare against Nurmagomedov.

3. A Clash of Styles: McGregor is known for his striking abilities and knockout power, while Nurmagomedov is a dominant wrestler with exceptional ground and pound skills. It will be intriguing to see how these contrasting styles play out in the octagon.

4. Bad Blood: The rivalry between McGregor and Nurmagomedov is well-documented. It all started in April 2018 when McGregor attacked a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and other UFC fighters. This incident led to a heated rivalry, which will finally be settled in the octagon.

5. High Stakes: The UFC Lightweight Championship will be on the line in this fight. McGregor was stripped of the title due to inactivity, and Nurmagomedov claimed the vacant belt in April 2018. This adds another layer of intensity to the already highly-anticipated bout.

1. When is the McGregor vs Khabib fight?

The fight is scheduled for October 6th, 2018.

2. Where is the fight taking place?

The fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

3. How can I watch the fight on TV?

In the United States, the fight will be available on pay-per-view through cable and satellite providers such as DIRECTV, DISH Network, and Xfinity.

4. Can I stream the fight online?

Yes, the fight can be streamed through UFC’s official website, UFC.tv.

5. What time does the fight start?

The exact start time will depend on the undercard fights, but the main event is expected to begin around 10:00 PM ET.

6. How much does the pay-per-view cost?

The price for the pay-per-view broadcast may vary, but it is typically around $64.99.

7. Will there be any undercard fights?

Yes, there will be multiple undercard fights leading up to the main event.

8. Is this a championship fight?

Yes, the UFC Lightweight Championship will be on the line in this fight.

9. How many rounds will the fight have?

The fight will have a maximum of five rounds, each lasting five minutes.

10. Are there any height or weight differences between the fighters?

McGregor stands at 5’9″ while Nurmagomedov is 5’10”. As for weight, both fighters compete in the lightweight division, with a weight limit of 155 pounds.

11. Who is favored to win the fight?

The odds may fluctuate, but initially, Nurmagomedov was favored to win.

12. Are there any restrictions on attending the fight in person?

Due to COVID-19, restrictions and protocols may be in place, so it is essential to check with the relevant authorities and the venue for the latest updates.

13. How long has it been since McGregor’s last UFC fight?

McGregor’s last UFC fight was in November 2016, where he defeated Eddie Alvarez to claim the lightweight title.

14. Has McGregor fought in any other combat sports since his last UFC fight?

Yes, McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in August 2017, which he lost via technical knockout.

In conclusion, the McGregor vs Khabib fight is one that fight fans cannot afford to miss. With both fighters at the peak of their careers, this clash promises to be an exhilarating battle. So mark your calendars, tune in to the appropriate channel, and get ready for an intense night of combat sports history.





