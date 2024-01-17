What Channel to Watch Royal Wedding May 19



What Channel to Watch the Royal Wedding on May 19: A Complete Guide

The highly anticipated royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just around the corner, and millions of people around the world are eager to witness this historic event. If you’re wondering what channel to watch the royal wedding on May 19, we’ve got you covered. In addition, we’ll provide you with five interesting facts about the royal couple.

What Channel to Watch the Royal Wedding?

In the United Kingdom, the royal wedding will be broadcast on the BBC, ITV, and Sky News. The BBC will have dedicated coverage throughout the day, starting with live coverage of the wedding ceremony from St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. ITV will also have comprehensive coverage, including live reporting from Windsor and commentary from well-known presenters. Sky News will be broadcasting the event live from Windsor with special guests and experts.

For viewers in the United States, major networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS, and CNN will be covering the royal wedding. ABC’s coverage will be anchored by Good Morning America’s co-anchor Robin Roberts, while NBC will have Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hosting the event. CBS will have Gayle King and Kevin Frazier as hosts, and CNN will feature Anderson Cooper and Alisyn Camerota.

In Canada, CTV, CBC, and Global will be broadcasting the royal wedding. CTV’s coverage will be hosted by Ben Mulroney and Jessica Mulroney, while CBC’s hosts will include Adrienne Arsenault and Katie Simpson. Global will have Farah Nasser and Dawna Friesen as hosts.

In Australia, the royal wedding will be aired on multiple channels, including the Seven Network, Nine Network, and Network Ten. Seven’s coverage will be hosted by Melissa Doyle and Michael Usher, Nine Network will have Georgie Gardner and Karl Stefanovic, and Network Ten will feature Lisa Wilkinson and Angela Bishop.

Five Interesting Facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

1. Meghan Markle’s Given Name: Meghan Markle’s full name at birth was actually Rachel Meghan Markle. However, she decided to go by her middle name, Meghan, from an early age.

2. Royal Proposal: Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle on a cozy night in at Nottingham Cottage, their home in the grounds of Kensington Palace. The couple was roasting a chicken when Harry got down on one knee and popped the question.

3. Meghan’s Acting Career: Before becoming a member of the royal family, Meghan Markle was an actress, best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the TV series Suits. She also had roles in other popular shows such as Fringe and CSI: Miami.

4. Prince Harry’s Military Service: Prince Harry served in the British Army for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain. He completed two tours of duty in Afghanistan and has been a passionate advocate for veterans’ mental health.

5. A Multicultural Wedding: The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be a celebration of their diverse backgrounds. Meghan, who is biracial, will be the first person of mixed race heritage to marry into the British royal family.

Common Questions about the Royal Wedding

1. What time does the royal wedding start?

– The wedding ceremony will start at 12:00 p.m. (GMT).

2. How long will the royal wedding ceremony last?

– The ceremony is expected to last about an hour.

3. Will the royal wedding be streamed online?

– Yes, many networks will be streaming the event live on their websites.

4. Will there be a royal procession?

– Yes, following the ceremony, there will be a carriage procession through the streets of Windsor.

5. Can the public attend the royal wedding?

– No, the wedding ceremony itself is invitation-only, but the public is welcome to gather in Windsor to catch a glimpse of the couple.

6. Who is designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress?

– The designer of Meghan’s wedding dress has not been officially announced.

7. Will there be any celebrity guests at the royal wedding?

– It is rumored that several celebrities, including Meghan’s former Suits co-stars, will be attending the wedding.

8. What will happen to Meghan Markle’s acting career after the wedding?

– Meghan has announced that she will be retiring from acting to focus on her royal duties.

9. Will there be fireworks after the royal wedding?

– There are no official plans for fireworks, but the possibility of a private fireworks display has been rumored.

10. Will the royal wedding be a public holiday in the UK?

– No, May 19 is not a designated public holiday in the UK.

11. Will there be a wedding cake?

– Yes, a lemon elderflower cake will be served at the wedding, designed by Claire Ptak.

12. What titles will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive after the wedding?

– Prince Harry will remain a prince, and Meghan will become Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales.

13. Will the royal wedding be televised in 4K?

– Some networks, like BBC and ITV, will be broadcasting the wedding in 4K ultra-high definition.

14. How many people are expected to watch the royal wedding worldwide?

– It is estimated that around two billion people will tune in to watch the royal wedding.

As the world eagerly waits for the royal wedding, make sure you tune in to the designated channels to witness this momentous occasion. Whether you’re in the UK, the US, Canada, or Australia, there are plenty of options to catch all the live coverage. And remember, as you watch, you can impress your friends with these intriguing facts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Enjoy the festivities and join the millions who will be celebrating this unforgettable day.





