What Channel to Watch the Ggg Canlno 2 Fight



What Channel to Watch the GGG Canelo 2 Fight: A Highly Anticipated Rematch

The highly anticipated rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, also known as GGG Canelo 2, is set to take place on September 15, 2021. Boxing fans around the world are eagerly awaiting this clash of two middleweight giants. If you are wondering what channel to watch this thrilling fight, read on to find out, along with five interesting facts about the fighters.

What Channel to Watch the GGG Canelo 2 Fight?

The GGG Canelo 2 fight will be broadcasted exclusively on DAZN, a popular sports streaming platform. DAZN has gained significant traction in the world of boxing, securing rights to major fights and showcasing top-level talent. To catch the rematch between Golovkin and Alvarez, you will need a DAZN subscription. You can access DAZN through their website or via their mobile app, available on both iOS and Android devices.

5 Interesting Facts about Gennady Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez:

1. Gennady Golovkin, also known as GGG, is a Kazakhstan-born professional boxer. He has held multiple middleweight titles and has an impressive knockout record, with 35 out of his 40 wins coming by knockout.

2. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is a Mexican professional boxer who has won multiple world championships in different weight classes. He has faced some of the biggest names in boxing, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.

3. The first fight between Golovkin and Alvarez took place on September 16, 2017, and ended in a controversial draw. Many fans and experts believed Golovkin had done enough to win, leading to high anticipation for their rematch.

4. Golovkin’s style is known for his power punches and relentless pressure. He is often regarded as one of the hardest hitters in the middleweight division.

5. Alvarez is known for his exceptional counterpunching skills and defensive abilities. He possesses great hand speed and accuracy, making him a formidable opponent for anyone in the ring.

Now, let’s address some common questions regarding the GGG Canelo 2 fight:

1. What date is the GGG Canelo 2 fight?

The fight is scheduled to take place on September 15, 2021.

2. Where is the fight happening?

The fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. What time does the fight start?

The exact start time has not been announced yet. However, it is expected to begin in the late evening, around 9:00 PM ET.

4. Can I watch the fight on cable TV?

No, the fight will not be available on cable TV. It will be exclusively streamed on the DAZN platform.

5. How much does a DAZN subscription cost?

The monthly subscription fee for DAZN is $19.99, or you can opt for the annual subscription at $99.99.

6. Is there a free trial for DAZN?

Yes, DAZN offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

7. Can I watch the fight on my mobile device?

Yes, you can watch the fight on your mobile device by downloading the DAZN app on iOS or Android.

8. Will there be any undercard fights before the main event?

Yes, DAZN usually showcases undercard fights before the main event. The specific undercard bouts for GGG Canelo 2 have not been announced yet.

9. Can I watch the fight on-demand if I miss the live broadcast?

Yes, DAZN allows you to watch the fight on-demand after the live broadcast has ended.

10. Is DAZN available in my country?

DAZN is available in several countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Japan.

11. Will the fight be available in Spanish commentary?

Yes, DAZN offers Spanish commentary for their boxing events.

12. Can I cancel my DAZN subscription after the fight?

Yes, you can cancel your DAZN subscription at any time.

13. Are there any restrictions on streaming the fight?

Some regions may have blackout restrictions due to existing broadcast agreements. Check DAZN’s website for specific details.

14. Will there be a third fight between Golovkin and Alvarez?

There is no official announcement regarding a third fight at this time. Future rematches will depend on the outcome and demand from fans.

In conclusion, the GGG Canelo 2 fight promises to be an epic rematch between two boxing legends. To catch this thrilling encounter, make sure to subscribe to DAZN and tune in on September 15, 2021. Prepare for a battle of skills, power, and determination as Golovkin and Alvarez step into the ring once again.





