

What Channel to Watch the World Cup 2018 in the US: A Soccer Fan’s Guide

The FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited sporting events in the world. As the tournament kicks off in Russia, soccer enthusiasts in the United States are eager to know which channels will be broadcasting this exhilarating sporting spectacle. In this article, we will explore the channels that will be airing the World Cup 2018 in the US, along with five interesting facts about the tournament. Furthermore, we have compiled a list of 14 common questions and their answers to ensure you have all the information you need to enjoy the World Cup to the fullest.

Channels to Watch the World Cup 2018 in the US:

1. FOX Sports: FOX Sports has secured the broadcasting rights for the World Cup in the US. They will be broadcasting all 64 matches live on their various channels, including FOX, FS1, and FS2. This ensures that you won’t miss a single moment of the action, from the opening match to the final showdown.

2. Telemundo Deportes: For Spanish-speaking viewers, Telemundo Deportes is the go-to channel for the World Cup. They will also be airing all the matches live, providing a dynamic and engaging coverage in Spanish.

5 Interesting Facts about the World Cup 2018:

1. VAR Technology: For the first time in World Cup history, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used. This system allows referees to review decisions with the help of video replays, ensuring fair play and reducing human error.

2. Smallest Country: Iceland, with a population of approximately 350,000, will be the smallest country ever to compete in the World Cup. Their remarkable journey from a tiny nation to the world stage is an inspiring story to watch.

3. Most Successful Team: Brazil holds the record for the most World Cup victories, with a total of five titles. Their passionate style of play and rich football heritage make them one of the most exciting teams to watch.

4. Russia’s First Time: This World Cup marks the first time Russia hosts the tournament. It will provide an opportunity for millions of soccer fans to explore the diverse culture and breathtaking landscapes of this vast country.

5. Global Audience: The World Cup is estimated to attract a staggering 3.2 billion viewers worldwide. This makes it the most-watched sporting event on the planet, surpassing even the Olympics.

14 Common Questions about the World Cup:

1. When does the World Cup 2018 start and end?

The tournament begins on June 14th and concludes on July 15th.

2. How many teams are participating in the World Cup?

A total of 32 countries will be competing in the tournament.

3. Where is the World Cup 2018 being held?

The World Cup is being held across 11 cities in Russia, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Sochi.

4. How often is the World Cup held?

The World Cup is held every four years.

5. How can I watch the World Cup matches online?

You can stream the matches live on FOX Sports Go or Telemundo Deportes En Vivo by logging in with your cable provider details.

6. Who are the favorites to win the World Cup?

Traditional powerhouses like Brazil, Germany, and Spain are among the favorites, but surprises can always happen in football.

7. Can I watch the World Cup in 4K resolution?

Yes, select matches will be broadcast in 4K resolution for those with compatible devices and subscriptions.

8. Will there be a World Cup song?

Yes, the official anthem for the 2018 World Cup is “Live It Up” by Nicky Jam, featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi.

9. How many stadiums are being used for the World Cup?

A total of 12 stadiums across Russia will host the matches.

10. Which team has won the most World Cups?

Brazil has won the tournament a record five times.

11. How many goals have been scored in World Cup history?

Over 2,300 goals have been scored in the history of the tournament.

12. Can I buy tickets to the World Cup matches?

Tickets are available for purchase through FIFA’s official website.

13. Will there be a closing ceremony?

Yes, a closing ceremony will take place before the final match.

14. Where will the next World Cup be held?

The next World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar in 2022.

With these answers to the most common questions about the World Cup, you are now well-prepared to immerse yourself in the excitement and drama of this global sporting event. So grab your snacks, put on your team's jersey, and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams as they battle it out on the world's biggest stage. Enjoy the World Cup 2018!





