What Channel to Watch Thunder vs Mavericks Preseason and 5 Interesting Facts

The NBA preseason is always an exciting time for basketball fans, as teams gear up for the regular season and new players showcase their skills. One of the highly anticipated preseason matchups is between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks. In this article, we will discuss where to watch the Thunder vs Mavericks preseason game and provide five interesting facts about these teams. Additionally, we will answer 14 common questions related to the game at the end.

Where to Watch Thunder vs Mavericks Preseason:

The Thunder vs Mavericks preseason game will be broadcasted on various channels depending on your location. In the United States, you can watch the game on the NBA TV channel. For international viewers, check your local sports channels or streaming platforms that offer NBA coverage.

Five Interesting Facts:

1. Rivalry Renewed: The Thunder and the Mavericks have had a rivalry over the years, particularly during the early 2010s when both teams were playoff contenders. This preseason matchup will bring back memories of intense battles between star players like Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki.

2. Young Stars: Both teams boast exciting young talents. The Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a rising star known for his scoring ability and playmaking skills. The Mavericks, on the other hand, have Luka Dončić, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year and already considered one of the best players in the league.

3. Coaching Changes: The Thunder recently hired Mark Daigneault as their head coach, replacing Billy Donovan. Daigneault was previously an assistant coach for the team and will now lead the Thunder into a new era. The Mavericks, on the other hand, have Rick Carlisle, a respected and experienced coach who has led the team since 2008.

4. New Faces: Both teams have made significant roster changes in the offseason. The Thunder traded away key players like Chris Paul and Steven Adams, focusing on building for the future. The Mavericks added key pieces like Josh Richardson and James Johnson to complement their existing core. It will be interesting to see how these new additions fit into their respective teams’ playing styles.

5. Preseason Expectations: The preseason is a time for teams to experiment with lineups and strategies before the regular season begins. While the outcome of preseason games does not hold much significance, it is an opportunity to see how teams and players are progressing. Fans can expect to witness high-intensity basketball with players eager to prove themselves and secure a spot in the regular season rotation.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. When is the Thunder vs Mavericks preseason game?

The date and time of the game can be found on the NBA schedule or your local TV listings.

2. What channel is the game on?

In the United States, the game will be broadcasted on NBA TV. For international viewers, check your local sports channels.

3. Can I stream the game online?

Yes, if you have access to NBA TV, you can stream the game on their official website or using their mobile app.

4. Are there any injuries to key players?

Check for injury updates closer to the game. NBA teams usually provide injury reports before each game.

5. How can I get tickets to the game?

As this is a preseason game, tickets might be available through the Thunder or Mavericks’ official websites or ticketing platforms.

6. Will the game be televised in my country?

The game’s availability will depend on your local sports networks. Check your TV listings or streaming platforms for NBA coverage.

7. Who are the key players to watch?

Keep an eye on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the Thunder and Luka Dončić for the Mavericks. They are both young stars with immense talent.

8. What are the Thunder’s expectations for the season?

The Thunder are in a transitional phase, focusing on developing their young players and acquiring future assets rather than immediate success.

9. Can I attend the game in person?

Depending on the COVID-19 situation and local regulations, limited attendance may be allowed. Check the respective team’s websites for more information.

10. How long is the NBA preseason?

The NBA preseason typically lasts for a few weeks, with teams playing a set number of exhibition games before the regular season begins.

11. Is the preseason indicative of regular season performance?

Preseason performance does not always translate to regular season success, as teams are experimenting with lineups and strategies.

12. Are there any COVID-19 protocols in place for the game?

Both the NBA and the teams have implemented strict health and safety protocols to protect players, coaches, and staff during the preseason.

13. Are there any other notable preseason games?

Yes, there are several exciting preseason matchups between different NBA teams. Check the NBA schedule for more details.

14. How can I stay updated on the game if I cannot watch it live?

You can follow live updates and highlights on various sports news websites, social media platforms, or NBA’s official website.

In conclusion, the Thunder vs Mavericks preseason game is a must-watch for basketball enthusiasts. Tune in to NBA TV or check your local sports channels to witness the young talents and the renewed rivalry between these two teams. While the outcome may not hold much significance, it is an opportunity to get a preview of what’s to come in the regular season.

