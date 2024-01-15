What Channel Will Play LSU vs Alabama Inaustin



What Channel Will Play LSU vs Alabama in Austin?

The LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in a highly anticipated college football game. As a fan in Austin, Texas, you may be wondering which channel will be broadcasting the game. Let’s delve into that question, and also explore five interesting facts about these two powerhouse teams.

The LSU vs Alabama game will be televised nationally, so you can catch it on your local ABC affiliate. In Austin, you can tune in to KVUE Channel 24 to watch the game live. Kickoff is scheduled for November 6, 2021, at 6:00 PM Central Time. Prepare yourself for an intense battle between two of the top teams in the SEC conference.

Now, let’s dive into some intriguing facts about LSU and Alabama:

1. Historic Rivalry: The LSU vs Alabama rivalry dates back to 1895 and is considered one of the most heated and storied rivalries in college football. The teams have faced each other annually since 1964, creating an intense competition.

2. National Championships: Both LSU and Alabama have rich football histories, with multiple national championships to their names. LSU has won four national titles, with their most recent victory in 2019. Alabama, on the other hand, holds a record 18 national championships, their most recent being in 2020.

3. NFL Pipeline: LSU and Alabama consistently produce top talent for the NFL. Over the years, countless players from both teams have made successful transitions to the professional league. Currently, there are numerous NFL stars who once played for LSU or Alabama, including Patrick Peterson, Odell Beckham Jr., and Derrick Henry.

4. Coaching Legends: Both LSU and Alabama have had renowned coaches lead their teams to success. At LSU, coaches like Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron have left their mark, while Alabama boasts legendary figures such as Bear Bryant and current head coach Nick Saban.

5. College Football Playoff Appearances: LSU and Alabama have been regular contenders in the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. Both teams have made multiple appearances in the playoff, with Alabama winning six championships and LSU winning one.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans may have about the LSU vs Alabama game:

1. When is the LSU vs Alabama game?

– The game is scheduled for November 6, 2021.

2. What time does the game start?

– Kickoff is at 6:00 PM Central Time.

3. Where will the game take place?

– The game will be held at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

4. Can I watch the game on TV?

– Yes, the game will be broadcast nationally on ABC. In Austin, you can watch it on KVUE Channel 24.

5. Can I stream the game online?

– Yes, you can stream the game on the ABC app or website if you have a cable login.

6. Who is the favorite to win?

– As of now, Alabama is favored to win the game.

7. How can I buy tickets to the game?

– You can purchase tickets through the official LSU or Alabama athletics websites, or through authorized ticket resellers.

8. Are there any COVID-19 protocols in place for attending the game?

– It’s advisable to check the official websites or call the respective athletic departments for the latest information on COVID-19 protocols.

9. Has LSU ever beaten Alabama?

– Yes, LSU has defeated Alabama multiple times throughout their rivalry, but Alabama holds the overall advantage in head-to-head matchups.

10. Will this game impact the SEC standings?

– Yes, this game will have significant implications for the SEC standings and potentially the College Football Playoff race.

11. What are some memorable moments from previous LSU vs Alabama games?

– The “Game of the Century” in 2011, when LSU won 9-6 in overtime, and the 2019 LSU victory that propelled them towards their national championship are two notable moments.

12. Who are the key players to watch in this game?

– Keep an eye on talented quarterbacks, running backs, and defensive stars from both teams, as they will play crucial roles in the outcome of the game.

13. How many people are expected to attend the game?

– As of now, Bryant-Denny Stadium has a capacity of approximately 101,821 spectators.

14. Will this game impact the rankings of LSU and Alabama in the polls?

– Yes, a win or loss in this game will likely have a significant impact on the rankings of both teams in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

As the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide take the field, fans in Austin can tune in to KVUE Channel 24 to catch all the action. This highly anticipated matchup promises to be a thrilling battle between two college football powerhouses. So mark your calendars and get ready for an intense evening of football.





