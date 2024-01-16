

What Channel Will Tennessee and Georgia Play On: Game Preview and Broadcast Details

The much-anticipated clash between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs is just around the corner. College football fans across the nation are eagerly awaiting this thrilling match-up between two SEC powerhouses. As the game day approaches, fans are curious to know which channel will air this exciting showdown. Additionally, we will delve into five interesting facts about these two teams to give you a deeper understanding of their history and rivalry.

Broadcast Details: Where to Watch the Tennessee vs. Georgia Game

The Tennessee vs. Georgia game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. The game will kick off at 3:30 PM Eastern Time at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Fans can tune in to CBS to catch all the action live on their television screens. CBS Sports Network will also provide coverage for those who prefer to stream the game online. Additionally, fans can check their local listings or the official websites of CBS and CBS Sports Network for any updates or changes in the broadcast schedule.

Five Interesting Facts about Tennessee and Georgia

1. Historic Rivalry: The rivalry between Tennessee and Georgia dates back to 1899 when they first faced off on the football field. This storied rivalry has seen numerous thrilling encounters and memorable moments throughout the years.

2. SEC Powerhouses: Both Tennessee and Georgia are prominent members of the Southeastern Conference (SEC). They have a rich football history and are known for their passionate fan bases. The game between these two teams is always highly anticipated and fiercely contested.

3. Championship Success: Tennessee has won six national championships in its football history, with the most recent one coming in 1998. Georgia has also tasted national championship glory, winning it all in 1980.

4. Storied Coaches: Over the years, both Tennessee and Georgia have boasted legendary coaches. Notable names include Robert Neyland, who led Tennessee to four national championships, and Vince Dooley, who guided Georgia to its 1980 national title.

5. NFL Talent Factory: Both Tennessee and Georgia have a rich tradition of producing top-tier NFL talent. Numerous players from these teams have gone on to have successful careers in the professional ranks, further adding to the prestige of these programs.

Common Questions: Tennessee vs. Georgia Game FAQ

1. When is the Tennessee vs. Georgia game?

– The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th, 2021.

2. What time will the game kick off?

– The game will kick off at 3:30 PM Eastern Time.

3. Where is the game being played?

– The game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

4. What channel will air the Tennessee vs. Georgia game?

– The game will be aired on CBS.

5. Can I stream the game online?

– Yes, CBS Sports Network will provide online streaming options for the game.

6. Are there any changes to the broadcast schedule?

– It’s always a good idea to check your local listings or the official websites of CBS and CBS Sports Network for any updates or changes.

7. How many national championships has Tennessee won?

– Tennessee has won six national championships.

8. When was Georgia’s last national championship?

– Georgia’s last national championship came in 1980.

9. Who are some notable coaches from Tennessee and Georgia?

– Notable coaches include Robert Neyland from Tennessee and Vince Dooley from Georgia.

10. What conference do Tennessee and Georgia belong to?

– Both teams are members of the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

11. What is the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Georgia?

– The rivalry between these teams dates back to 1899 and is characterized by intense competition and memorable moments.

12. What time should I tune in for the game?

– Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM Eastern Time, so make sure to tune in a few minutes before that to catch all the action.

13. How can I find updates on the game?

– You can follow official social media accounts of both teams or turn to sports news websites for live updates and analysis.

14. Who are some notable NFL players from Tennessee and Georgia?

– Players like Peyton Manning and Todd Gurley are notable NFL stars who attended Tennessee and Georgia, respectively.

As the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs prepare to battle it out on the gridiron, fans can rest assured that they won’t miss a minute of the action. Tune in to CBS or stream the game online on CBS Sports Network to witness this thrilling SEC showdown. And with these interesting facts and frequently asked questions, you are well-equipped to enjoy the game to the fullest.





