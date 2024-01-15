

What Channel Will the Dallas Cowboys Play On: Broadcasting and 5 Interesting Facts

The Dallas Cowboys, often referred to as “America’s Team,” have a massive fan following and are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. As a result, fans eagerly anticipate each game and are always on the lookout for information about where and how to watch their beloved team. Here, we will explore the broadcasting channels for Dallas Cowboys games and delve into some interesting facts about the team.

Broadcasting Channels for Dallas Cowboys Games

The Dallas Cowboys games are primarily aired on national television networks such as FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN. These networks have broadcasting rights for NFL games and rotate the coverage throughout the regular season. Sunday afternoon games are typically aired on FOX and CBS, while Sunday Night Football is broadcast on NBC. Monday Night Football, which features one game each week, is aired on ESPN.

In addition to these national channels, the Dallas Cowboys also have a dedicated regional network called the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network. This network covers all the Cowboys games and provides a radio broadcast of the games for fans who prefer listening to play-by-play commentary.

Interesting Facts about the Dallas Cowboys

1. Team Establishment: The Dallas Cowboys were established in 1960 as an expansion team in the NFL. They joined the league as an expansion team along with the Minnesota Vikings.

2. Five Super Bowl Championships: The Cowboys have won the Super Bowl a total of five times. They won their championships in 1971, 1977, 1992, 1993, and 1995. During the 1992 and 1993 seasons, they became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in nearly a decade.

3. Iconic Stadium: The Cowboys play their home games at AT&T Stadium, which is located in Arlington, Texas. With a seating capacity of over 100,000, it is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL. The stadium is famous for its enormous video screen, which stretches from one 20-yard line to the other.

4. Cheerleading Squad: The Dallas Cowboys are also known for their cheerleading squad, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Established in 1960, the cheerleaders have gained immense popularity and have appeared in numerous television shows and movies.

5. Rivalries: The Cowboys have several intense rivalries, with the most notable being the Washington Football Team (formerly known as the Washington Redskins) and the Philadelphia Eagles. These rivalries have led to some of the most memorable and heated matchups in NFL history.

Common Questions about the Dallas Cowboys

1. What channel do the Dallas Cowboys play on?

The Dallas Cowboys games are aired on national channels such as FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, depending on the day and time of the game.

2. Do the Dallas Cowboys have their own network?

Yes, the Dallas Cowboys have the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, which provides a radio broadcast of the games.

3. Where do the Dallas Cowboys play their home games?

The Dallas Cowboys play their home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

4. How many Super Bowls have the Dallas Cowboys won?

The Cowboys have won five Super Bowl championships.

5. When were the Dallas Cowboys established?

The Dallas Cowboys were established in 1960 as an expansion team in the NFL.

6. Have the Dallas Cowboys won back-to-back Super Bowls?

Yes, the Cowboys won back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

7. Who are the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest rivals?

The Dallas Cowboys have intense rivalries with the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles.

8. What is the seating capacity of AT&T Stadium?

AT&T Stadium has a seating capacity of over 100,000.

9. How many players have the Dallas Cowboys retired their jersey numbers for?

The Dallas Cowboys have retired the jersey numbers of 12 players, including Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Roger Staubach.

10. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Dallas Cowboys?

Emmitt Smith is the all-time leading rusher for the Dallas Cowboys.

11. Who is the owner of the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys are owned by Jerry Jones.

12. How many playoff appearances have the Dallas Cowboys made?

The Cowboys have made 33 playoff appearances in their history.

13. Who is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys?

As of 2021, Mike McCarthy is the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

14. What is the Cowboys’ win-loss record in the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 5-3 record in the Super Bowl.





