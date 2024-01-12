

What Channels and Shows Can I Watch Next Day on Hulu Plus?

Hulu Plus is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of television shows and movies. One of its key features is the ability to watch next-day episodes of various channels. If you are wondering what channels and shows you can catch up on with Hulu Plus, read on to find out.

1. ABC: Hulu Plus allows you to watch next-day episodes from ABC, including popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, and The Bachelor.

2. NBC: With Hulu Plus, you can stay up to date with shows from NBC such as This Is Us, The Voice, and Saturday Night Live.

3. FOX: Hulu Plus offers next-day episodes of FOX shows like The Masked Singer, 9-1-1, and The Simpsons.

4. Comedy Central: If you’re a fan of comedy, Hulu Plus has you covered with next-day episodes from Comedy Central, including The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, South Park, and Tosh.0.

5. Bravo: Stay up to date with your favorite reality shows on Bravo, including The Real Housewives franchise, Top Chef, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, with next-day episodes on Hulu Plus.

Now that you know what channels and shows you can watch next day on Hulu Plus, here are five interesting facts about the streaming service:

1. Hulu Plus is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming media players. This allows you to watch your favorite shows wherever and whenever you want.

2. In addition to next-day episodes, Hulu Plus also offers a vast library of on-demand content, including full seasons of popular shows and a wide selection of movies.

3. Hulu Plus offers various subscription plans, including an ad-supported plan and an ad-free plan. The ad-supported plan is cheaper, while the ad-free plan provides an uninterrupted viewing experience.

4. Hulu Plus also offers a Live TV option, which allows you to stream live channels in addition to the next-day episodes. This is a great option for cord-cutters who still want access to live TV.

5. Hulu Plus produces its own original content, including critically acclaimed series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Castle Rock, and Little Fires Everywhere. These original shows have gained popularity and have received numerous awards.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Hulu Plus:

1. How much does Hulu Plus cost? The ad-supported plan is $5.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is $11.99 per month. The Live TV option starts at $64.99 per month.

2. Can I watch Hulu Plus on multiple devices simultaneously? Yes, depending on your subscription plan, you can stream on two or more devices simultaneously.

3. Can I download shows and movies on Hulu Plus? Yes, with the Hulu app, you can download select shows and movies to watch offline.

4. Can I watch sports on Hulu Plus? While Hulu Plus offers live TV options, it does not provide access to all sports channels. However, it does offer some sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1.

5. Can I watch Hulu Plus internationally? Hulu Plus is currently only available in the United States. However, Hulu is working on expanding its international presence.

6. Can I cancel my Hulu Plus subscription at any time? Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time without any cancellation fees.

7. Can I create multiple profiles on Hulu Plus? Yes, Hulu Plus allows you to create up to six profiles per account, each with personalized recommendations and watch history.

8. Can I watch Hulu Plus on my smart TV? Yes, Hulu Plus is compatible with various smart TV brands, including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio.

9. Can I share my Hulu Plus account with others? Hulu Plus allows you to create profiles for family members and share your account with them. However, simultaneous streaming is limited based on your subscription plan.

10. Can I watch Hulu Plus in 4K? Yes, Hulu Plus offers select shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD, but it requires a compatible device and a high-speed internet connection.

11. Can I watch the latest episodes of ongoing shows on Hulu Plus? Yes, Hulu Plus offers next-day episodes of select ongoing shows from various channels, as mentioned earlier.

12. Can I watch older seasons of shows on Hulu Plus? Yes, Hulu Plus provides access to a vast library of on-demand content, including older seasons of popular shows.

13. Can I watch Hulu Plus without ads? The ad-free plan allows you to watch most shows and movies without interruptions. However, some content may still have ads due to licensing agreements.

14. Can I try Hulu Plus for free? Hulu Plus offers a free trial period for new subscribers, allowing you to test the service before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, Hulu Plus offers next-day episodes from popular channels like ABC, NBC, FOX, Comedy Central, and Bravo. With its wide range of shows, compatibility with multiple devices, and additional features like on-demand content and live TV options, Hulu Plus is a great choice for streaming enthusiasts.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.