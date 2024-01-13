

What Channels Are the Broncos Going to Play on This Season?

The Denver Broncos, one of the most successful teams in the National Football League (NFL), are gearing up for another thrilling season. As fans eagerly await the kickoff, many wonder where they can catch all the action. In this article, we will explore the channels on which the Broncos will be playing this season, as well as provide some interesting facts about the team.

Channels to Watch the Broncos:

1. CBS: CBS will be broadcasting most of the Broncos’ regular-season games. This channel is available through cable or satellite providers, and some may even have access to it via digital antennas.

2. FOX: A few of the Broncos’ games will be aired on FOX. Similar to CBS, FOX is a common channel available through cable, satellite, or antennas.

3. ESPN: For those who prefer to watch the Broncos on cable, ESPN will be broadcasting the team’s Monday Night Football games. ESPN is available through various cable packages.

4. NFL Network: The NFL Network will also showcase some Broncos games throughout the season. This channel can be accessed through cable or satellite providers, although additional fees may apply.

5. Amazon Prime Video: For the first time, the Broncos will have a game exclusively streamed on Amazon Prime Video. This online streaming platform offers an alternative way to watch the team’s matchups.

5 Interesting Facts about the Broncos:

1. Super Bowl Success: The Broncos have won three Super Bowl championships, with their victories coming in 1997, 1998, and 2015.

2. Mile High Stadium: The team plays their home games at Empower Field at Mile High, which sits at an elevation of 5,280 feet above sea level, earning it the nickname “Mile High Stadium.”

3. Legendary Quarterbacks: The Broncos have been fortunate to have legendary quarterbacks like John Elway and Peyton Manning leading the team to multiple Super Bowl appearances.

4. Orange Crush Defense: In the late 1970s, the Broncos had a dominant defense known as the “Orange Crush.” This ferocious unit helped the team reach its first Super Bowl in 1977.

5. Ring of Fame: The Broncos honor their most notable players and personnel by inducting them into the Ring of Fame. This prestigious group includes icons like John Elway, Shannon Sharpe, and Terrell Davis.

Common Questions about the Broncos:

1. When does the Broncos’ season start?

– The Broncos’ regular season typically starts in early September.

2. How can I watch the Broncos’ games if I don’t have cable?

– If you don’t have cable, you can consider streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV, which offer access to channels broadcasting Broncos games.

3. Will all Broncos games be nationally televised?

– No, not all Broncos games will be nationally televised. Some matchups may only be available locally.

4. Are there any primetime games for the Broncos this season?

– Yes, the Broncos have primetime games scheduled, including Monday Night Football matchups.

5. Can I watch Broncos games on my smartphone or tablet?

– Yes, you can stream Broncos games on your smartphone or tablet through various streaming platforms or the NFL mobile app.

6. Will fans be allowed to attend Broncos games?

– The availability of fans at games is subject to local regulations and guidelines. Check with the team or stadium for updates on attendance.

7. How can I get tickets to a Broncos game?

– Tickets for Broncos games can be purchased through various platforms like Ticketmaster or directly from the team’s official website.

8. Do the Broncos have any preseason games?

– Yes, the Broncos typically have a few preseason games before the regular season begins.

9. Who are the Broncos’ biggest rivals?

– The Broncos’ biggest rivals include the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

10. How many Super Bowls have the Broncos won?

– The Broncos have won three Super Bowls.

11. Have the Broncos ever had an undefeated season?

– No, the Broncos have never had an undefeated season.

12. Who is the current head coach of the Broncos?

– Vic Fangio is the current head coach of the Denver Broncos.

13. Has the Broncos’ stadium always been named Empower Field at Mile High?

– No, the stadium has had various names throughout its history, including Mile High Stadium and Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

14. How many players from the Broncos are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

– As of now, 10 players who have spent a significant portion of their careers with the Broncos are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As the Denver Broncos embark on another exciting season, fans can look forward to catching their games on channels like CBS, FOX, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Additionally, the team’s partnership with Amazon Prime Video opens up new possibilities for streaming. So, gather your friends and family, grab your snacks, and get ready to cheer on the Broncos as they aim for another successful season.





