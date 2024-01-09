

What Channels Can I Watch the Floyd Mayweather vs McGregor Fight?

The highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor was one of the biggest sporting events of 2017. This fight brought together two superstars from different combat sports and captured the attention of millions around the world. If you are wondering where you can watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, here are some channels that provided coverage of this historic event.

1. Showtime PPV: Showtime was the official broadcaster for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in the United States. They offered the fight on pay-per-view (PPV) basis, allowing viewers to watch the match on their cable or satellite TV. Showtime PPV ensured high-quality coverage and commentary for this much-hyped clash.

2. Sky Sports Box Office: In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Sky Sports Box Office aired the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight. This channel allowed British and Irish fans to watch the bout live, showcasing the skills of these two formidable fighters.

3. DAZN: The streaming service DAZN also offered the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight to viewers in various countries. DAZN provided a convenient way to watch the bout on different devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

4. UFC Fight Pass: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) also made the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight available on their streaming platform, UFC Fight Pass. This allowed MMA fans who were already subscribed to UFC Fight Pass to easily access the highly anticipated boxing match.

5. Bars and Pubs: Many bars and pubs around the world decided to screen the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight to attract customers and create an electrifying atmosphere. These venues often required patrons to purchase tickets or pay cover charges to watch the fight on their big screens.

Interesting Facts about the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight:

1. Record-Breaking Pay-Per-View: The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight generated an estimated 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, making it the second-highest PPV event in history, behind only Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao.

2. Financial Windfall: Floyd Mayweather Jr. earned around $275 million from this fight, while Conor McGregor took home approximately $85 million. This made it one of the most lucrative boxing matches ever.

3. Unlikely Crossover: The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight marked the first time an active professional boxer faced an active professional mixed martial artist in a sanctioned boxing match.

4. Mayweather’s Unbeaten Record: With his victory over McGregor, Mayweather extended his unbeaten record to 50 wins and 0 losses. He surpassed the legendary Rocky Marciano’s record of 49-0.

5. McGregor’s Boxing Debut: Conor McGregor, known for his success in the UFC, made his professional boxing debut against Mayweather. Despite losing, McGregor showcased his boxing skills and surprised many critics.

Common Questions about the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight:

1. Who won the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. won via a 10th-round TKO (technical knockout).

2. When did the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight take place?

The fight occurred on August 26, 2017.

3. How much did the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight cost on pay-per-view?

The pay-per-view price for the fight varied depending on the region, but it was generally around $99.95 in the United States.

4. What were the rules for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight?

The fight followed traditional boxing rules, including the use of boxing gloves, a 12-round duration, and no use of MMA techniques.

5. Where was the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight held?

The fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

6. How long did the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight last?

The fight lasted for 10 rounds before Mayweather secured the victory.

7. Was this fight considered an exhibition or a professional match?

The Mayweather vs. McGregor fight was a professional boxing match sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

8. What was the purse split for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight?

The purse split was not publicly disclosed, but it was reported that Mayweather would receive a larger share due to his status as the A-side fighter.

9. Did Mayweather retire after the McGregor fight?

Mayweather initially announced his retirement after the McGregor fight. However, he came out of retirement in 2020 for an exhibition match against Logan Paul.

10. Did McGregor return to the UFC after the Mayweather fight?

Yes, Conor McGregor returned to the UFC after the Mayweather fight, competing in both MMA and boxing contests.

11. Did Mayweather and McGregor have any bad blood before the fight?

Mayweather and McGregor engaged in a heated promotional tour before the fight, exchanging insults and trash talk to build hype for the event.

12. Were there any controversies surrounding the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight?

One controversy was the choice of the referee, as some criticized the referee’s handling of the match. Additionally, some boxing purists questioned the legitimacy of the fight due to McGregor’s lack of professional boxing experience.

13. Were there any knockdowns in the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight?

Mayweather knocked down McGregor in the 10th round, leading to the referee stopping the fight.

14. Are there any plans for a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor?

As of now, there are no official plans for a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor. However, both fighters have expressed interest in the possibility in the future.

In conclusion, the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight was a historic event that captivated the world. Fans could watch this epic clash on various channels like Showtime PPV, Sky Sports Box Office, DAZN, and UFC Fight Pass. This highly anticipated match attracted millions of viewers and left an indelible mark on combat sports history.





