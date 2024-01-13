

What Channels Can You Watch Last Man Standing on Xpedia? Plus 5 Interesting Facts

Last Man Standing, the popular American sitcom, has captured the hearts of millions of viewers with its humor and relatable characters. The show follows the life of Mike Baxter, played by Tim Allen, and his interactions with his family, friends, and colleagues. As a fan of the show, you might be wondering which channels you can catch Last Man Standing on Xpedia. Let’s explore the various channels that broadcast this beloved sitcom and delve into some intriguing facts about the show.

Channels to Watch Last Man Standing on Xpedia:

1. Fox: Last Man Standing found its new home on Fox after being canceled by ABC. Fox acquired the rights to the show and has been airing it since Season 7.

2. CMT: Country Music Television (CMT) is another channel where you can watch Last Man Standing. CMT has been airing reruns of the show, providing fans with an opportunity to relive their favorite moments.

3. Hallmark Channel: Last Man Standing has also made its way to the Hallmark Channel, where it has gained a significant following. Hallmark Channel offers a family-friendly environment for viewers to enjoy the show.

4. TV Land: Known for airing classic sitcoms, TV Land has added Last Man Standing to its lineup. If you’re a fan of nostalgic TV shows, TV Land is the perfect channel to catch Last Man Standing.

5. Ion Television: Ion Television has also secured the rights to broadcast Last Man Standing. This channel offers a range of programming options, including popular sitcoms.

5 Interesting Facts about Last Man Standing:

1. Revival after Cancellation: After being canceled by ABC in 2017, Last Man Standing received immense support from fans, leading to a revival by Fox. This unique turnaround showcased the power of dedicated viewers.

2. Inspired by Tim Allen’s Stand-Up Comedy: The character of Mike Baxter in Last Man Standing draws inspiration from Tim Allen’s own stand-up comedy routines. The sitcom incorporates Allen’s trademark humor and wit.

3. Real-life Family Connections: In a heartwarming twist, the actress who plays Tim Allen’s wife on the show, Nancy Travis, shares the same last name as Tim Allen’s real-life wife, Jane Hajduk.

4. Successful Crossover Episodes: Last Man Standing has successfully crossed over with other popular sitcoms, such as Home Improvement. Tim Allen reprised his role as Tim Taylor from Home Improvement in an episode of Last Man Standing, delighting fans of both shows.

5. Longevity and Syndication: Last Man Standing has surpassed 200 episodes, an impressive feat for any sitcom. The show’s popularity has also led to syndication on various channels, allowing fans to catch reruns regularly.

14 Common Questions about Last Man Standing:

1. Is Last Man Standing available on Netflix?

Answer: Yes, all the seasons of Last Man Standing are available to stream on Netflix.

2. How many seasons of Last Man Standing are there?

Answer: As of now, there are nine seasons of Last Man Standing.

3. What channel is Last Man Standing on Xpedia?

Answer: Last Man Standing is available on Fox, CMT, Hallmark Channel, TV Land, and Ion Television on Xpedia.

4. Can I watch Last Man Standing for free on any streaming platform?

Answer: Some streaming services offer Last Man Standing for free with advertisements, while others require a subscription.

5. Did any other show crossover with Last Man Standing?

Answer: Yes, Last Man Standing had a crossover episode with Home Improvement.

6. Who is the lead actor in Last Man Standing?

Answer: Tim Allen plays the lead role of Mike Baxter in Last Man Standing.

7. Is Last Man Standing suitable for family viewing?

Answer: Yes, Last Man Standing is a family-friendly sitcom suitable for all age groups.

8. How many episodes of Last Man Standing have been aired to date?

Answer: Over 200 episodes of Last Man Standing have been aired so far.

9. What is the premise of Last Man Standing?

Answer: Last Man Standing follows the life of Mike Baxter, a married father of three daughters, as he navigates work and family dynamics.

10. Did Last Man Standing win any awards?

Answer: Last Man Standing won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite TV Comedy in 2017.

11. Are any of the actors related in real life?

Answer: No, the actors in Last Man Standing are not related in real life.

12. Is Last Man Standing filmed in front of a live audience?

Answer: No, Last Man Standing is filmed without a live audience.

13. Are there any spin-offs of Last Man Standing?

Answer: No, there are no spin-offs of Last Man Standing as of now.

14. Has Last Man Standing been renewed for another season?

Answer: Yes, Last Man Standing has been renewed for a tenth season, much to the delight of fans.

Last Man Standing continues to entertain audiences with its hilarious cast and witty writing. With multiple channels broadcasting the show on Xpedia, fans have several options to catch up on the latest episodes or rewatch their favorite moments. So, grab your popcorn and settle in for some quality comedy with Last Man Standing.





