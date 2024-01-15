

What Channels Do I Need to Watch Royals Baseball?

Are you a fan of the Kansas City Royals and wondering what channels you need to watch their games? Look no further! In this article, we will explore the various channels that broadcast Royals baseball games, along with some interesting facts about the team.

Channels to Watch Royals Baseball:

1. Fox Sports Kansas City: This is the primary channel to watch most of the Royals’ regular-season games. It provides comprehensive coverage of the team, including pre-game and post-game shows.

2. Bally Sports Kansas City: Formerly known as Fox Sports Kansas City, this channel is another option for watching Royals games. It offers the same coverage as before, but with a new name and fresh branding.

3. ESPN: Some Royals games are nationally televised on ESPN. These games usually feature prominent matchups or key moments in the season.

4. MLB Network: The MLB Network occasionally broadcasts Royals games, especially during the playoffs or when the team is involved in significant events.

5. TBS: Similar to ESPN, TBS televises select Royals games throughout the season, giving fans more opportunities to catch their favorite team in action.

Now that you know where to find Royals games on television, let’s delve into some interesting facts about the team:

1. World Series Champions: The Kansas City Royals have won the World Series twice, in 1985 and 2015. The 2015 victory was particularly special, as the team made a remarkable comeback after being down in the series.

2. George Brett: George Brett is one of the most iconic players in Royals history. He spent his entire 21-year career with the team, earning numerous accolades and becoming a Hall of Famer.

3. Kauffman Stadium: The Royals’ home stadium, Kauffman Stadium, is known for its beautiful fountains and unique architecture. It has been the team’s home since its inauguration in 1973.

4. Bo Jackson: Bo Jackson, a two-sport athlete, played for the Royals from 1986 to 1990. He was known for his incredible athleticism and is considered one of the greatest athletes of all time.

5. All-Star Players: The Royals have had several players selected to the MLB All-Star Game throughout their history. Some notable names include Salvador Perez, Alex Gordon, and Mike Sweeney.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans may have about watching Royals baseball:

1. Can I stream Royals games online?

Yes, you can stream Royals games online through various platforms, such as MLB.TV, Fox Sports Go, or the Bally Sports app.

2. Can I watch Royals games if I don’t have cable?

Yes, you can still watch Royals games even if you don’t have cable. Consider subscribing to streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV, which offer access to channels broadcasting Royals games.

3. Are all Royals games broadcast on local channels?

No, not all Royals games are broadcast on local channels. Some games may be exclusive to national networks like ESPN or MLB Network.

4. How often are Royals games televised on ESPN?

The frequency of Royals games on ESPN varies from season to season. Typically, there are a handful of games throughout the year that are televised on ESPN.

5. Are there blackout restrictions for streaming Royals games?

Yes, there are blackout restrictions for streaming Royals games. If you’re in the Royals’ TV market, you may not be able to stream their games live due to local blackout rules.

6. Can I watch Royals games on my mobile device?

Yes, you can watch Royals games on your mobile device through the Fox Sports Go or Bally Sports app, depending on your local network.

7. Are there any free options to watch Royals games?

While some streaming services offer free trials, there are no permanent free options to watch Royals games legally. Subscriptions or cable packages are required to access the necessary channels.

8. Can I watch Royals games if I live outside Kansas City?

Yes, you can watch Royals games regardless of your location. MLB.TV provides live streaming options for fans outside the Royals’ TV market.

9. Can I listen to Royals games on the radio?

Yes, you can listen to Royals games on the radio through the team’s flagship radio station, 610 Sports Radio.

10. Are there Spanish-language broadcasts of Royals games?

Yes, the Royals offer Spanish-language broadcasts on La Mega 1160 AM, catering to the Spanish-speaking fanbase.

11. Can I watch old Royals games?

Yes, some classic Royals games are available on various streaming platforms like MLB.TV or YouTube.

12. Are the Royals games available in high definition (HD)?

Yes, most Royals games are broadcast in high definition, providing a superior viewing experience.

13. Can I watch Royals games on Roku or Apple TV?

Yes, you can watch Royals games on Roku or Apple TV through the Fox Sports Go or Bally Sports app.

14. What time do Royals games typically start?

Royals games usually start in the evening, around 7:00 PM Central Time. However, game times may vary depending on the schedule and whether it’s a day or night game.

In conclusion, watching Royals baseball is an exciting experience for fans. With channels like Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Kansas City, ESPN, MLB Network, and TBS, you have multiple options to catch the action. Whether you prefer streaming online or watching on cable, there are various ways to follow your favorite team throughout the season. Remember, being a Royals fan isn’t just about watching games; it’s about appreciating the team’s history, iconic players, and memorable moments that have shaped their legacy.





