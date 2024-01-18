[ad_1]

What Channels Do the Cubs Play On: Exploring the Broadcasting Landscape

The Chicago Cubs, known as one of the most iconic baseball teams, have captivated fans for over a century with their rich history and thrilling games. For avid followers and newcomers alike, it is important to know where to catch their favorite team in action. In this article, we will delve into the channels on which the Cubs play, as well as provide five interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we will answer 14 common questions related to the Cubs’ broadcasting. Let’s dive in!

Channels on which the Cubs Play:

1. Marquee Sports Network: Launched in 2020, the Marquee Sports Network is the exclusive television home of the Chicago Cubs. It broadcasts all regular-season games, as well as various pre and post-game shows, interviews, and analysis. The network is available on various cable and satellite providers, including Xfinity, DirecTV, and Hulu Live, among others.

Interesting Facts about the Cubs:

1. Wrigley Field: The Cubs’ home stadium, Wrigley Field, is the second-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball, opening its doors in 1914. Its iconic ivy-covered brick walls and hand-operated scoreboard create an unparalleled atmosphere for fans.

2. Curse of the Billy Goat: The Cubs endured a legendary curse, known as the Curse of the Billy Goat, for over 70 years. In 1945, a tavern owner named Billy Sianis and his pet goat were asked to leave Wrigley Field during the World Series. Legend has it that he placed a curse on the Cubs, preventing them from winning a championship. The curse was finally broken in 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series after a 108-year drought.

3. Ernie Banks: Known as “Mr. Cub,” Ernie Banks played his entire 19-year career with the Chicago Cubs. He was the first African American player in the team’s history and was a two-time National League MVP. Banks is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Cubs’ history.

4. Rivalry with the St. Louis Cardinals: The Cubs have a heated rivalry with the St. Louis Cardinals, which dates back to their first meeting in 1892. Both teams share a strong fan base and have competed fiercely for division titles and playoff spots throughout the years.

5. Harry Caray: The late Harry Caray was the beloved play-by-play announcer for the Cubs from 1982 until his passing in 1998. His energetic and passionate style endeared him to fans, and his rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch became a beloved Wrigley Field tradition.

Common Questions about the Cubs’ Broadcasting:

1. Can I watch Cubs games on national networks like ESPN or Fox?

Yes, select Cubs games are broadcast nationally on networks like ESPN, Fox, and TBS. However, for the majority of games, you will need to tune in to the Marquee Sports Network.

2. Can I stream Cubs games online?

Yes, you can stream Cubs games online through the Marquee Sports Network’s streaming service, available on their website or through their mobile app.

3. Do I need a cable subscription to watch Cubs games on the Marquee Sports Network?

No, you can access the Marquee Sports Network through various streaming services, such as Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, without a cable subscription.

4. Are there any blackout restrictions for Cubs games?

Yes, if you live in the Cubs’ home market, you may experience blackout restrictions on certain games. However, the Marquee Sports Network offers alternative programming during these blackouts.

5. Can I watch Cubs games on MLB.TV?

No, due to broadcast rights, Cubs games are not available for streaming on MLB.TV if you live in the Cubs’ home market.

6. Are Cubs games available in languages other than English?

Yes, select Cubs games are broadcast in Spanish on the SAP (Secondary Audio Program) channel. Additionally, some radio broadcasts are available in languages like Korean and Japanese.

7. Can I watch Cubs games on local Chicago channels?

No, since the launch of the Marquee Sports Network, local Chicago channels no longer broadcast Cubs games.

8. Can I watch Cubs games on the radio?

Yes, you can listen to Cubs games on the radio through flagship station 670 The Score. Various other stations across Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa also carry Cubs broadcasts.

9. Are Cubs games available in 4K resolution?

Yes, select Cubs games are available in 4K resolution on the Marquee Sports Network, provided you have a 4K-compatible television and cable/satellite provider.

10. Can I watch Cubs games outside of the United States?

Yes, through MLB International, Cubs games are broadcast in various countries around the world.

11. Can I watch Cubs spring training games on the Marquee Sports Network?

Yes, the Marquee Sports Network broadcasts select Cubs spring training games, providing fans with early glimpses of the team’s preparations for the regular season.

12. Can I access Cubs’ game highlights online?

Yes, the official Chicago Cubs website, as well as various sports news websites, provide game highlights and recaps.

13. Do the Cubs have a dedicated mobile app?

Yes, the Chicago Cubs have an official mobile app that provides live game updates, highlights, news, and ticketing information.

14. Are Cubs games available for on-demand streaming?

Yes, through the Marquee Sports Network’s streaming service, you can watch Cubs games on-demand if you missed the live broadcast.

As a Cubs fan, knowing where to find your team’s games is crucial. With the Marquee Sports Network as their exclusive television home, fans have a dedicated channel to catch every thrilling moment of Cubs baseball. Whether you choose to tune in through cable, streaming services, or radio, the Cubs’ broadcasting landscape ensures that you won’t miss a beat in their quest for victory.

