

What Channels Do the Rangers Play On: A Comprehensive Guide

The New York Rangers, a professional ice hockey team, have been a beloved part of the National Hockey League (NHL) since their establishment in 1926. With a rich history and a dedicated fan base, many people wonder what channels they can tune into to catch their favorite team in action. In this article, we will explore the various channels that broadcast New York Rangers games, along with some interesting facts about the team.

Channels for Watching New York Rangers Games:

1. MSG Network: The primary channel for watching New York Rangers games is the MSG Network. It is available to viewers in the New York metropolitan area and is the exclusive broadcaster for the team’s home games at Madison Square Garden.

2. ESPN+: As part of the NHL’s broadcasting agreement with ESPN, some New York Rangers games are aired on ESPN+. This streaming service provides access to live games, highlights, and exclusive content for subscribers.

3. NHL Network: The NHL Network occasionally broadcasts New York Rangers games nationally. This channel is available to viewers across the United States and provides comprehensive coverage of the entire league.

4. NBC Sports Network: During the NHL season, NBC Sports Network airs select New York Rangers games as part of their national broadcast schedule. This channel reaches a wide audience and is known for its high-quality sports coverage.

5. Local Broadcast Networks: Occasionally, New York Rangers games are aired on local broadcast networks, such as CBS, ABC, or Fox. These games are typically limited to certain regions and are subject to regional blackout restrictions.

5 Interesting Facts about the New York Rangers:

1. Original Six Member: The New York Rangers are one of the Original Six teams in the NHL, along with the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and Toronto Maple Leafs. These teams have a storied history and are considered the foundation of the league.

2. Stanley Cup Success: The Rangers have won the Stanley Cup four times, in 1928, 1933, 1940, and 1994. The 1994 victory was particularly memorable as it marked the end of a 54-year championship drought for the team.

3. The Curse of 1940: Prior to their 1994 Stanley Cup win, the Rangers endured a long-standing curse following their victory in 1940. Fans believed that the team was cursed and would not win another championship until the year 2040. Thankfully, the curse was broken in 1994, much to the delight of Rangers fans.

4. Iconic Players: The New York Rangers have been home to numerous iconic players throughout their history. Legends such as Mark Messier, Brian Leetch, Mike Richter, and Rod Gilbert have all donned the Rangers jersey and left a lasting impact on the team and its fans.

5. Madison Square Garden: The Rangers play their home games at Madison Square Garden, one of the most famous arenas in the world. This iconic venue has hosted countless memorable moments in sports and entertainment, making it a special place for both players and fans.

14 Common Questions about the New York Rangers:

1. When were the New York Rangers founded?

– The New York Rangers were founded in 1926.

2. How many Stanley Cups have the Rangers won?

– The Rangers have won the Stanley Cup four times.

3. Who is the Rangers’ all-time leading scorer?

– Rod Gilbert holds the record for the most points in Rangers history.

4. Who is the Rangers’ current captain?

– The current captain of the Rangers is Mika Zibanejad.

5. Who is the Rangers’ biggest rival?

– The New York Rangers have a heated rivalry with the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils.

6. How many retired numbers do the Rangers have?

– The Rangers have retired nine numbers to honor their legendary players.

7. Who was the first Rangers player to win the Hart Trophy?

– Andy Bathgate was the first Rangers player to win the Hart Trophy in 1959.

8. How many players from the Rangers have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame?

– As of 2021, 65 former Rangers players have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

9. What is the capacity of Madison Square Garden?

– Madison Square Garden has a capacity of approximately 18,000 for hockey games.

10. Who is the Rangers’ all-time winningest coach?

– Emile Francis holds the record for the most wins as a coach in Rangers history.

11. How many consecutive playoff appearances did the Rangers make from 2006 to 2017?

– The Rangers made the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons from 2006 to 2017.

12. Who scored the series-winning goal in Game 7 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals?

– Mark Messier scored the series-winning goal in Game 7 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals.

13. What is the Rangers’ mascot?

– The Rangers’ mascot is a blue furry creature named “Rangerstown.”

14. How many retired jerseys are currently hanging in the rafters of Madison Square Garden?

– Nine retired jerseys are currently hanging in the rafters of Madison Square Garden.

In conclusion, fans of the New York Rangers can catch their favorite team’s games on channels such as MSG Network, ESPN+, NHL Network, and NBC Sports Network. The Rangers have a rich history, with four Stanley Cup victories, iconic players, and a loyal fan base. Whether you’re watching at Madison Square Garden or from the comfort of your living room, the New York Rangers provide thrilling hockey action for fans near and far.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.