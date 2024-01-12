

What Channels Does NFL Ravens Play Cable Broadcast Channels Plus 5 Interesting Facts

The NFL Ravens are one of the most popular teams in the National Football League (NFL), and fans are often curious about the cable broadcast channels on which they can catch their games. In this article, we will explore the channels that broadcast NFL Ravens games, along with five interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we will address some common questions fans may have about the Ravens.

Cable Broadcast Channels for NFL Ravens Games

The NFL Ravens games are primarily broadcast on four major cable channels: CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN. These networks have secured the rights to air NFL games and often feature the Ravens on their schedules. Depending on the game and the broadcasting rights, you can tune in to any of these channels to catch the Ravens in action.

5 Interesting Facts about the NFL Ravens

1. The Baltimore Ravens were established in 1996 when Art Modell, the owner of the Cleveland Browns, relocated the franchise to Baltimore. The team was named after Edgar Allan Poe’s famous poem “The Raven,” which was written while Poe lived in Baltimore.

2. The Ravens have a fierce rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rivalry began in 1996 when both teams were placed in the AFC Central division. The games between these two teams are known for their intensity and physicality, making it one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL.

3. The Ravens have had an impressive defensive legacy. Known for their tough defense, the team has produced several legendary players, including Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. The Ravens’ defense is often referred to as one of the most dominant in NFL history.

4. In 2001, the Ravens won their first Super Bowl, defeating the New York Giants. The team’s dominant defense led them to a 34-7 victory, and Ray Lewis was named the Super Bowl MVP. The Ravens have since won another Super Bowl in 2012, defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

5. The Ravens have a strong and passionate fan base known as the “Ravens Flock.” The fans are known for their unwavering support and create an electric atmosphere during home games at M&T Bank Stadium. The team’s success and connection with the community have solidified their fan base over the years.

Common Questions about the NFL Ravens

1. How many Super Bowls have the Ravens won?

The Ravens have won two Super Bowls, in 2001 and 2012.

2. Who is the head coach of the Ravens?

John Harbaugh has been the head coach of the Ravens since 2008.

3. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Ravens?

Jamal Lewis holds the record for the most rushing yards in Ravens history.

4. What is the capacity of M&T Bank Stadium?

M&T Bank Stadium has a capacity of approximately 71,000 seats.

5. Who is the Ravens’ biggest rival?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered the Ravens’ biggest rival.

6. How many times have the Ravens made the playoffs?

The Ravens have made the playoffs 13 times as of the 2020 season.

7. Who is the longest-tenured player in Ravens history?

Terrell Suggs holds the record for the longest tenure with the Ravens, playing for the team from 2003 to 2018.

8. Who is the Ravens’ starting quarterback?

As of the 2021 season, Lamar Jackson is the starting quarterback for the Ravens.

9. What is the team’s official fight song?

The Ravens’ official fight song is called “Baltimore Fight Song.”

10. Who is the Ravens’ all-time leading receiver?

Derrick Mason holds the record for the most receiving yards in Ravens history.

11. How many division titles have the Ravens won?

The Ravens have won a total of six division titles as of the 2020 season.

12. What is the team’s mascot?

The Ravens’ mascot is named “Poe,” after the famous poet Edgar Allan Poe.

13. Who is the Ravens’ biggest draft steal?

Marshall Yanda, a guard drafted in the third round in 2007, is often regarded as the Ravens’ biggest draft steal.

14. How many Hall of Famers have played for the Ravens?

As of 2021, the Ravens have had seven players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In conclusion, the NFL Ravens games are broadcasted on major cable channels such as CBS, NBC, FOX, and ESPN. The team has a rich history, fierce rivalries, and a passionate fan base. With two Super Bowl victories and numerous notable players, the Ravens have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the NFL.





