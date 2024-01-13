

What Channels Play Champions League in the US: A Guide for Soccer Fans

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most prestigious football tournaments in the world, captivating millions of soccer fans with its intense matches and top-tier teams. For fans based in the United States, finding the right channels to watch these thrilling games can be a challenge. In this article, we will explore the channels that broadcast the Champions League in the US and provide you with five interesting facts about the tournament. Additionally, we will address 14 common questions that fans often have about watching the Champions League in the US.

Channels that Broadcast the Champions League in the US:

1. CBS Sports Network: CBS Sports Network is the primary broadcaster of the UEFA Champions League in the United States. They have exclusive rights to air select games, including the final, across their various platforms.

2. TUDN: TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes) is a Spanish-language sports channel that broadcasts the Champions League in partnership with CBS Sports Network. TUDN provides coverage of select matches in Spanish.

3. Paramount+: Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live streaming of the Champions League. Subscribers can access all matches aired by CBS Sports Network and TUDN.

Five Interesting Facts about the Champions League:

1. The Champions League was established in 1955 as the European Champion Clubs’ Cup and was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League in 1992. The tournament features the top clubs from all over Europe, including powerhouses like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.

2. Real Madrid holds the record for the most Champions League titles, with 13 wins. They have dominated the competition over the years, with their most recent triumph coming in the 2017-2018 season.

3. The tournament’s anthem, composed by English musician Tony Britten, is one of the most recognizable sports anthems worldwide. Inspired by Handel’s “Zadok the Priest,” it is played before every match and evokes a sense of excitement and anticipation among fans.

4. Lionel Messi holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Champions League campaign. In the 2011-2012 season, he netted an incredible 14 goals for Barcelona.

5. The Champions League final is one of the most-watched annual sporting events globally. It attracts millions of viewers from around the world, making it a prime advertising opportunity for brands.

Common Questions about Watching the Champions League in the US:

1. When does the Champions League season start?

The Champions League season typically begins in late June or early July with the qualifying rounds, while the group stage matches begin in September.

2. How can I watch the Champions League for free?

While CBS Sports Network and TUDN require a cable or streaming subscription, some matches may be available for free on CBS Sports’ website or app.

3. Can I watch the Champions League on my mobile device?

Yes, you can stream Champions League matches on your mobile device through the CBS Sports or Paramount+ apps.

4. Are there any Champions League matches on regular CBS?

Occasionally, CBS may broadcast select high-profile matches on their main network, especially during the knockout stages.

5. Can I watch Champions League highlights?

Yes, you can find highlights of Champions League matches on various platforms, including YouTube and UEFA’s official website.

6. Can I watch the Champions League in Spanish?

Yes, TUDN provides Spanish-language coverage of select Champions League matches.

7. Can I record Champions League matches?

If you have a DVR or recording feature with your cable or streaming service, you can record Champions League matches for later viewing.

8. How much does a Paramount+ subscription cost?

The cost of a Paramount+ subscription varies depending on the plan you choose, with options ranging from $5.99 to $9.99 per month.

9. Can I watch the Champions League on Roku or Amazon Fire TV?

Yes, both Roku and Amazon Fire TV support the CBS Sports and Paramount+ apps, allowing you to stream Champions League matches on these devices.

10. Are there any radio broadcasts of Champions League matches?

Yes, UEFA offers live radio broadcasts of Champions League matches on their official website.

11. Can I watch previous Champions League seasons?

Some streaming services, like Paramount+, may offer access to previous seasons’ matches on-demand.

12. Can I watch the Champions League on PlayStation or Xbox?

Yes, you can download the CBS Sports or Paramount+ app on PlayStation or Xbox consoles to watch the Champions League.

13. Can I watch the Champions League on Apple TV?

Yes, both the CBS Sports and Paramount+ apps are available on Apple TV, allowing you to stream the tournament on this device.

14. Can I watch the Champions League in 4K?

CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ offer select matches in 4K Ultra HD, providing an enhanced viewing experience for those with compatible devices.

In conclusion, soccer fans in the US can catch the UEFA Champions League on CBS Sports Network, TUDN, and Paramount+. With the right subscription or streaming service, you can enjoy the thrilling matches and witness footballing greatness unfold right from your living room. So grab your favorite jersey, tune in to the games, and cheer on your favorite European clubs as they battle for glory in the world’s most prestigious club competition.





