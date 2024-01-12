

What Channels to LSU Games Play On: A Comprehensive Guide

As one of the most successful college football programs in the United States, Louisiana State University (LSU) holds a special place in the hearts of sports enthusiasts. Whether you’re a die-hard Tigers fan or simply want to catch their games, knowing where to find LSU games on television is essential. In this article, we will explore the channels that broadcast LSU games, along with five interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we will address some common questions fans may have regarding watching LSU games.

Channels to Watch LSU Games On:

1. ESPN: ESPN is a primary broadcaster of LSU games, offering comprehensive coverage of both regular-season and postseason matchups. You can find LSU games on various ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

2. CBS: CBS is another major broadcaster for LSU games, airing several high-profile matchups throughout the season. The network typically covers primetime games and LSU’s annual rivalry clash with the University of Alabama.

3. SEC Network: As a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), LSU games often air on the SEC Network. This dedicated channel provides extensive coverage of SEC teams, including the Tigers.

4. ABC: ABC occasionally broadcasts LSU games, particularly during the postseason. Look out for primetime matchups and bowl games on this network.

5. NBC: NBC is another network that occasionally airs LSU games. Keep an eye out for special matchups and bowl games on this channel.

Five Interesting Facts about LSU:

1. Death Valley: LSU’s home stadium, Tiger Stadium, is famously known as “Death Valley.” The stadium’s nickname was coined due to the deafening noise generated by the passionate LSU fans, making it an intimidating environment for opposing teams.

2. National Championships: LSU has won four national championships in football, with victories in 1958, 2003, 2007, and 2019. The Tigers’ most recent championship win in 2019 was led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.

3. Tiger Stadium Traditions: LSU’s Tiger Stadium is renowned for its unique traditions. One of the most beloved is the “LSU! LSU! LSU!” chant, where fans spell out the university’s initials in unison. Another iconic tradition is the playing of “Callin’ Baton Rouge” by Garth Brooks, which energizes the crowd during home games.

4. Golden Band from Tigerland: LSU’s marching band, known as the “Golden Band from Tigerland,” is one of the most respected in the country. The band creates a vibrant atmosphere during games with their spirited performances and halftime shows.

5. NFL Pipeline: LSU has a strong reputation for producing NFL talent. Many former Tigers have gone on to have successful professional careers, including NFL stars Odell Beckham Jr., Patrick Peterson, and Tyrann Mathieu.

Common Questions about Watching LSU Games:

1. Can I stream LSU games online?

Yes, you can stream LSU games online through various platforms such as ESPN+, CBS All Access, and the SEC Network’s official website.

2. Are LSU games available on cable?

Yes, LSU games are available on cable through channels like ESPN, CBS, SEC Network, and NBC.

3. Can I watch LSU games for free?

Some LSU games may be available for free on channels like ABC or NBC, but most games require a cable subscription or streaming service.

4. Can I watch LSU games on my mobile device?

Yes, you can stream LSU games on your mobile device using the ESPN app, CBS app, or SEC Network app, provided you have the necessary subscriptions.

5. Are LSU games available on satellite TV?

Yes, LSU games are typically available on satellite TV providers like DirecTV and Dish Network through the aforementioned channels.

6. Are LSU games broadcast nationally?

Yes, LSU games receive national coverage through networks like ESPN, CBS, and NBC.

7. Can I watch LSU games if I live outside the United States?

Yes, you can stream LSU games internationally through platforms like ESPN Player or by using a VPN service.

8. Do LSU games have a separate broadcast for radio?

Yes, LSU games are broadcast on the radio, primarily through the LSU Sports Radio Network.

9. Can I purchase LSU game tickets directly from the university?

Yes, you can purchase LSU game tickets directly from the university’s athletics website.

10. Are LSU games available in high definition?

Yes, most LSU games are broadcast in high definition, providing viewers with a superior viewing experience.

11. Can I watch replays of LSU games online?

Yes, you can find replays of LSU games on platforms like ESPN Player or through the network’s official websites.

12. Are LSU games available in languages other than English?

LSU games are typically only available in English, although some international broadcasters may provide additional language options.

13. Can I watch LSU games on streaming platforms like Hulu or YouTube TV?

Yes, LSU games are available on streaming platforms like Hulu Live, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, provided you have the necessary subscriptions.

14. How can I stay updated on LSU game schedules and changes?

You can stay updated on LSU game schedules and changes by visiting the official LSU athletics website or following the team’s social media accounts.

In conclusion, LSU games can be found on various channels such as ESPN, CBS, SEC Network, ABC, and NBC. With the multitude of broadcasting options available, fans can enjoy the thrill of watching the Tigers play. So, grab your snacks, find your preferred channel, and get ready to cheer on LSU as they continue their legacy of success on the football field. Geaux Tigers!





