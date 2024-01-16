

What Channels to Watch Does 2019 Tour de France Begin – A Guide for Cycling Enthusiasts

The Tour de France, one of the most prestigious cycling races in the world, is back in action in 2019, promising three weeks of thrilling competition across the beautiful landscapes of France. If you are a cycling enthusiast eagerly waiting to catch the race, you might be wondering which channels will broadcast the event. In this article, we will discuss the channels on which you can watch the 2019 Tour de France, along with some interesting facts about the race.

Channels to Watch the 2019 Tour de France:

1. NBC Sports: In the United States, NBC Sports will be broadcasting the race live. You can catch the action on their various channels, including NBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), and NBC Sports Gold.

2. Eurosport: For viewers in Europe, Eurosport is the go-to channel for watching the Tour de France. They have exclusive rights to broadcast the race in most European countries.

3. ITV4: In the United Kingdom, ITV4 will be broadcasting the race live. They will cover each stage, providing comprehensive coverage of the event.

4. SBS: Australian viewers can tune in to SBS to watch the Tour de France. SBS will be broadcasting each stage live, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

5. France Televisions: As the race takes place in France, it comes as no surprise that France Televisions will be broadcasting the Tour de France. They will offer extensive coverage throughout the event.

Interesting Facts about the Tour de France:

1. The First Edition: The Tour de France was first organized in 1903, making it the oldest and most prestigious cycling race in the world. The first edition consisted of only six stages and covered a total distance of 2,428 kilometers.

2. The Yellow Jersey: The iconic yellow jersey, worn by the race leader, was introduced in 1919 to make the leader more visible to spectators. The tradition continues to this day, and wearing the yellow jersey is a significant achievement for any cyclist.

3. The Longest Stage: The longest stage in the history of the Tour de France was in 1919, stretching a staggering 482 kilometers from Le Havre to Paris. This grueling stage was won by Belgian cyclist Jean Rossius.

4. The Most Wins: Belgian cyclist Eddy Merckx holds the record for the most Tour de France wins, with an impressive total of five victories. Merckx dominated the race in the late 1960s and early 1970s, earning him the nickname “The Cannibal.”

5. The Fastest Average Speed: The fastest average speed recorded in the Tour de France was in 2005 when Lance Armstrong won with an average speed of 41.654 kilometers per hour. Armstrong’s record-breaking performance came during his seventh and final victory in the race.

Common Questions about the Tour de France:

1. When does the 2019 Tour de France begin?

The 2019 Tour de France begins on July 6th and concludes on July 28th.

2. How many stages are there in the Tour de France?

The Tour de France consists of 21 stages, including individual time trials, mountain stages, and flat stages.

3. How long is the Tour de France?

The total distance covered in the 2019 Tour de France is approximately 3,480 kilometers.

4. Who won the 2018 Tour de France?

Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas won the 2018 Tour de France, riding for Team Sky.

5. What are the key stages to watch in the 2019 Tour de France?

Some key stages to watch in the 2019 Tour de France include the mountain stages in the Pyrenees and the Alps, as well as the individual time trials.

6. How can I watch the Tour de France online?

Many channels, including NBC Sports and Eurosport, offer online streaming options to watch the Tour de France.

7. Who are the favorites to win the 2019 Tour de France?

Some favorites to win the 2019 Tour de France include defending champion Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome, and Tom Dumoulin.

8. How can I stay updated on the Tour de France results?

You can stay updated on the Tour de France results by following official websites, news outlets, and social media accounts dedicated to the race.

9. Will there be any rest days during the Tour de France?

Yes, there are two rest days during the Tour de France, usually after the first and second weeks of racing.

10. How many teams participate in the Tour de France?

There are 22 teams participating in the Tour de France, with each team consisting of 8 riders.

11. How is the winner of the Tour de France determined?

The winner of the Tour de France is determined by the rider with the lowest cumulative time over all the stages.

12. Are there any female versions of the Tour de France?

Currently, there is no official female version of the Tour de France. However, there are other prestigious women’s cycling races, such as La Course by Le Tour de France.

13. How many spectators attend the Tour de France?

The Tour de France attracts millions of spectators along the route, with some of the most iconic stages drawing massive crowds.

14. Are there any other jerseys awarded in the Tour de France?

Yes, apart from the yellow jersey, there are other jerseys awarded, including the green jersey for points classification, the polka dot jersey for the king of the mountains, and the white jersey for the best young rider.

As the 2019 Tour de France begins, cycling enthusiasts all over the world are eagerly waiting to witness the excitement and drama that unfolds on the roads of France. With numerous channels broadcasting the race, you can choose the one that suits your location and enjoy the three weeks of thrilling competition. So grab your cycling gear, get comfortable, and prepare to be amazed by the incredible feats of endurance and athleticism that the Tour de France offers.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.