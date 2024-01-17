[ad_1]

What Channels to Watch UFC on Kodi: A Comprehensive Guide

Kodi has emerged as a popular platform for streaming live sports events, including the highly anticipated UFC fights. With its user-friendly interface and extensive library of add-ons, Kodi provides a convenient way for fans to catch all the action from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In this article, we will explore the best channels to watch UFC on Kodi, along with five interesting facts about the sport. Additionally, we will address 14 commonly asked questions to help you make the most of your UFC viewing experience.

Channels to Watch UFC on Kodi:

1. ESPN: ESPN is one of the most reliable sources for live streaming UFC fights. Through the ESPN add-on for Kodi, you can access all the main events, prelims, and exclusive content related to the UFC.

2. BT Sport: BT Sport is another popular channel to watch UFC fights on Kodi. With its high-quality streaming and comprehensive coverage, BT Sport ensures that you don’t miss any of the thrilling moments from the octagon.

3. Planet MMA: Formerly known as UFC Finest, Planet MMA is a dedicated add-on for Kodi that focuses solely on UFC content. It provides access to live events, replays, highlights, documentaries, and much more.

4. SportsDevil: SportsDevil is a versatile add-on that offers a wide range of sports content, including UFC fights. It aggregates various streaming sources, making it a convenient option for UFC fans.

5. Rising Tides: Rising Tides is another popular add-on that provides access to multiple sports channels. It often features live streams of UFC events, ensuring that you can catch all the action in real-time.

Interesting Facts about UFC:

1. Origins: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was founded in 1993 as a no-holds-barred fighting competition. It aimed to determine the most effective martial art in a real fight scenario.

2. Weight Classes: The UFC currently has 12 weight divisions, ranging from strawweight (115 lbs) to heavyweight (206+ lbs for men, 145+ lbs for women). This ensures fair competition and allows fighters to compete against opponents of similar size and weight.

3. Global Appeal: The UFC has a massive global following, with events held in various countries around the world. From Brazil to Russia, the sport has achieved widespread popularity across continents.

4. Record-Breaking Fights: The UFC has witnessed several record-breaking fights, including the longest fight in UFC history, which lasted for five hours and 16 minutes. It took place between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson in 2013.

5. Ronda Rousey: Ronda Rousey, a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, holds a unique record in the sport. She won six consecutive UFC title defenses in just a combined time of 13 minutes and 34 seconds.

Common Questions about Watching UFC on Kodi:

1. Is Kodi legal to use?

Yes, Kodi itself is legal to use. However, streaming copyrighted content through certain add-ons may be illegal in some regions.

2. Are the add-ons mentioned above free?

Yes, all the add-ons mentioned are free to use. However, some may require a subscription to access certain content.

3. Can I watch UFC fights live on Kodi?

Yes, with the appropriate add-ons, you can stream UFC fights live on Kodi.

4. Do I need a VPN to use Kodi?

While a VPN is not necessary to use Kodi, it is recommended to protect your privacy and access geo-restricted content.

5. Can I cast UFC fights from Kodi to my TV?

Yes, you can cast UFC fights from Kodi to your TV using devices like Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV.

6. Are there any official UFC add-ons for Kodi?

No, the UFC does not have an official add-on for Kodi. However, authorized broadcasters like ESPN and BT Sport have dedicated add-ons.

7. How can I install add-ons on Kodi?

To install add-ons on Kodi, go to the add-ons section, click on “Install from repository,” and choose the desired add-on.

8. Can I watch UFC fights in HD on Kodi?

Yes, many add-ons offer HD streams for UFC fights. Ensure you have a stable internet connection for optimal viewing.

9. Are there any alternatives to Kodi for streaming UFC?

Yes, there are other streaming platforms like Plex, Emby, and Stremio that also support UFC add-ons.

10. Can I watch UFC fights on Kodi outside of the United States?

Yes, with the help of a VPN, you can access geo-restricted content and watch UFC fights on Kodi from anywhere in the world.

11. What are the minimum system requirements for Kodi?

The minimum system requirements for Kodi are: Android 5.0 or higher, iOS 6 or higher, Windows 7 or higher, macOS 10.12 or higher, or Linux.

12. Can I record UFC fights on Kodi?

Yes, some add-ons allow you to record live streams, including UFC fights, so you can watch them later.

13. Are there any risks associated with using Kodi add-ons?

While Kodi itself is safe, using unauthorized add-ons may expose your device to malware or other security risks. Stick to reputable add-ons from trusted sources.

14. How do I update add-ons on Kodi?

Add-ons on Kodi can be updated automatically or manually. To update manually, go to the add-ons section, click on “Check for updates,” and install the latest version if available.

In conclusion, Kodi offers a plethora of options to watch UFC fights, with channels like ESPN, BT Sport, Planet MMA, SportsDevil, and Rising Tides providing comprehensive coverage. By following the guidelines mentioned above and considering the interesting facts about UFC, you can enhance your viewing experience and enjoy the thrilling world of mixed martial arts.

[ad_2]



Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.