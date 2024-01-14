

What Does an NTN Report Show: Understanding the Basics

When you are looking to rent a new property, it is essential to gather all the necessary information about your potential landlord or tenant. This is where an NTN (National Tenant Network) report comes into play. An NTN report is a comprehensive background check that provides valuable insights about an individual’s rental history, creditworthiness, and more. In this article, we will explore what an NTN report shows, along with five unique facts about this crucial document.

1. Rental History:

One of the primary components of an NTN report is an individual’s rental history. It provides details about their previous rental experiences, including how they maintained the property, timely rent payments, and any prior evictions or lease violations. This information helps landlords make informed decisions about potential tenants, ensuring the safety and well-being of their property.

2. Credit History:

An NTN report also includes an individual’s credit history, which is crucial for landlords to assess their financial stability and ability to pay rent. It shows their credit score, outstanding debts, payment history, and any bankruptcies or defaults. This information allows landlords to gauge the tenant’s financial responsibility and make informed decisions regarding their tenancy.

3. Criminal Background Check:

Safety is of utmost importance for both landlords and tenants. An NTN report includes a comprehensive criminal background check, highlighting any convictions, misdemeanor charges, or pending criminal cases. This information helps landlords ensure the safety of their property and other tenants.

4. Employment Verification:

To ensure that potential tenants have a stable income source, an NTN report includes employment verification. It provides details about their current employment status, job title, income level, and length of employment. This verification helps landlords assess the tenant’s ability to meet rent obligations consistently.

5. Previous Landlord References:

An NTN report also includes references from previous landlords. These references play a vital role in assessing a tenant’s behavior, reliability, and overall compatibility. Landlords can contact these references to inquire about the tenant’s ability to maintain the property, follow lease agreements, and handle any issues responsibly.

Now that we understand what an NTN report entails let’s delve into some unique facts about this document:

1. Nationwide Database:

The National Tenant Network maintains a nationwide database that includes information from thousands of landlords and property management companies across the United States. This extensive database ensures that the NTN report provides a comprehensive overview of an individual’s rental history and creditworthiness.

2. Tenant Screening Services:

NTN not only provides NTN reports to landlords but also offers comprehensive tenant screening services. These services include credit checks, criminal background checks, eviction history, and more. This allows landlords to make well-informed decisions about potential tenants and minimize risks associated with renting out their property.

3. Compliance with Fair Housing Laws:

NTN is committed to ensuring compliance with fair housing laws. Their screening process does not discriminate against any individual based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status, or disability. This ensures a fair and unbiased assessment of potential tenants.

4. Easy Online Access:

NTN reports can be conveniently accessed online, allowing landlords to review prospective tenants’ background information quickly. This saves time and streamlines the tenant screening process, enabling landlords to make timely decisions.

5. Landlord Membership:

NTN offers a landlord membership program that provides various benefits, including discounted screening fees, access to educational resources, and ongoing support. This membership allows landlords to streamline their rental processes, enhance tenant selection, and protect their investments.

Now, let’s address some common questions about NTN reports:

1. How long does it take to obtain an NTN report?

Typically, an NTN report can be obtained within 24 to 48 hours after submitting the required information.

2. Can an NTN report be used for employment purposes?

No, an NTN report is specifically designed for rental screening purposes and cannot be used for employment background checks.

3. How long does an NTN report remain valid?

An NTN report is valid for 30 days from the date of issuance. It is recommended to obtain an updated report if the tenant screening process extends beyond this period.

4. Can tenants request their own NTN report?

Yes, tenants have the right to request their own NTN report. They can use this report to understand their rental and credit history, rectify any errors, or provide it to potential landlords during the rental application process.

5. Is an NTN report available for international applicants?

Yes, NTN reports are available for international applicants. However, the information provided may vary depending on the availability of data sources in the applicant’s home country.

6. How much does an NTN report cost?

The cost of an NTN report varies depending on the specific services requested by the landlord or property management company. It is advisable to contact NTN directly for accurate pricing information.

7. Can a landlord deny a tenant based on an NTN report?

Yes, landlords can deny a tenant based on the information provided in an NTN report. However, it is essential to comply with fair housing laws and ensure that the decision is not discriminatory.

8. Can a tenant dispute information in an NTN report?

Yes, tenants have the right to dispute any inaccurate information in an NTN report. They should contact NTN directly and provide supporting documentation to rectify any errors.

9. Does an NTN report show rental payment history?

Yes, an NTN report provides details about an individual’s rental payment history, including late payments, delinquencies, and any outstanding balances.

10. Can landlords share an NTN report with other landlords?

No, landlords cannot share an NTN report with other landlords or third parties without the tenant’s consent. This ensures the protection of the tenant’s personal information.

11. Can a tenant with a poor credit history be approved by a landlord?

Landlords have the discretion to approve or deny a tenant based on their credit history. A poor credit history may negatively impact a tenant’s chances of being approved, but it ultimately depends on the landlord’s criteria and preferences.

12. What if a tenant has no rental history?

If a tenant does not have a rental history, it is recommended to consider other factors such as employment stability, income level, and character references to assess their suitability as a tenant.

13. How far back does an NTN report look into a tenant’s rental history?

An NTN report typically covers the past seven years of a tenant’s rental history. However, some states may have limitations on how far back certain information can be reported.

14. Can a landlord request an NTN report without the tenant’s knowledge?

No, landlords cannot request an NTN report without the tenant’s knowledge and consent. The tenant must provide the necessary authorization for the landlord to proceed with the screening process.

In conclusion, an NTN report plays a crucial role in the tenant screening process, providing vital information about an individual’s rental history, creditworthiness, and more. Landlords can utilize this comprehensive document to make informed decisions, ensuring the safety and financial stability of their properties.





