

What Does Following Mean on Facebook Comments: Explained with 5 Unique Facts

Facebook has become an integral part of our daily lives, allowing us to connect with friends, family, and even follow our favorite public figures or pages. One feature on Facebook that often confuses users is the option to “follow” comments. In this article, we will delve into the meaning of following on Facebook comments and provide you with five unique facts to help you better understand this feature.

1. Understanding the Meaning of Following on Facebook Comments:

When you choose to follow a comment on Facebook, it means that you will receive notifications whenever someone replies to that specific comment. This feature is particularly useful in large comment threads where it can be challenging to keep track of ongoing conversations. By following a comment, you ensure that you receive updates and stay engaged in the discussion.

2. Following on Facebook Comments is Different from Liking:

It is essential to differentiate between following and liking a comment on Facebook. Liking a comment simply means expressing your approval or agreement with the content of that comment. On the other hand, following a comment allows you to stay updated on any replies to that particular comment.

3. Privacy Considerations:

When you follow a comment, your notification preferences are respected. If you have set your notifications to “Friends,” only your friends will see that you are following a specific comment. However, if you have set your notifications to “Public,” anyone who can view the comment will be able to see that you are following it.

4. How to Follow a Comment on Facebook:

Following a comment on Facebook is a simple process. Just click on the three dots (ellipsis) located in the top-right corner of the comment. From the options that appear, choose “Follow Comment.” Once selected, you will start receiving notifications for any replies to that comment.

5. Unfollowing a Comment:

If you no longer wish to receive notifications for a comment you are following, you can easily unfollow it. Similarly, click on the three dots in the top-right corner of the comment, and this time, choose “Unfollow Comment.” You will then stop receiving notifications for that particular comment.

Now that we have covered the basics of following on Facebook comments, let’s address some common questions users often have:

1. Can I follow my own comments on Facebook?

No, you cannot follow your own comments on Facebook. Following is designed to help you keep track of replies to other users’ comments.

2. Can I follow a comment on a public post anonymously?

No, your followership will be visible to others based on your notification settings. If you set your notifications to “Friends,” only your friends will see that you are following a comment. If set to “Public,” anyone who can view the comment will be able to see that you are following it.

3. How can I see the comments I am following?

To view the comments you are following on Facebook, navigate to the “Notifications” tab on the top right of your Facebook homepage. From there, you can access the comments you are following under the “Followed” section.

4. Can I hide the fact that I am following a comment?

No, you cannot hide the fact that you are following a comment on Facebook. However, you can adjust your notification settings to control who can see your followership.

5. Can I follow comments on all types of posts?

Following comments is available for most public posts on Facebook, including posts from friends, pages, and public figures. However, some posts may have their comments disabled, preventing you from following any comments.

6. Can I follow comments on my mobile device?

Yes, following comments on Facebook is available on both desktop and mobile devices. The process is the same regardless of the platform you are using.

7. Will I receive notifications for every reply to a comment?

By default, following a comment means you will receive notifications for every reply. However, you can customize your notification settings to receive fewer or no notifications for replies to comments you are following.

8. Can I follow comments on posts from private accounts?

No, you cannot follow comments on posts from private accounts. Following comments is only applicable to public posts.

9. How can I control the frequency of comment notifications?

You can control the frequency of comment notifications by adjusting your notification settings. Navigate to the “Settings” tab on Facebook and select “Notifications.” From there, you can customize your notification preferences for comments.

10. Can I follow comments on posts in Facebook groups?

Yes, you can follow comments on posts in Facebook groups as long as the group’s settings allow it. However, keep in mind that the group administrator may have disabled this feature.

11. Can I follow comments on posts that I did not comment on?

Yes, you can follow comments on any public post, even if you did not comment on it. This allows you to keep track of ongoing conversations that interest you.

12. Can I unfollow a comment without unfollowing the entire post?

Yes, you can unfollow a comment without unfollowing the entire post. Simply click on the three dots next to the comment and select “Unfollow Comment.”

13. Can I follow comments on posts from Facebook pages I don’t like?

Yes, you can follow comments on posts from Facebook pages, regardless of whether you have liked the page or not.

14. Can I follow comments on posts from people who are not my friends?

Yes, you can follow comments on posts from people who are not your friends, as long as the posts are set to public.

In conclusion, following on Facebook comments is a useful feature that allows you to stay engaged in conversations by receiving notifications for replies. By understanding its meaning and functionality, you can better navigate the vast world of Facebook comments and never miss out on important discussions.





