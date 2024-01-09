

What Does the Orange Tag on Instagram Mean?

In the vast world of social media, Instagram has become one of the most popular platforms for sharing photos and videos. With its constant updates and new features, Instagram never fails to surprise its users. One of the latest additions is the orange tag that you may have noticed on certain profiles. But what does this orange tag really mean? In this article, we will explore the meaning behind the orange tag on Instagram, along with some unique facts about it.

The orange tag on Instagram indicates that a user is a creator or public figure. This tag is reserved for accounts that have a significant following and are recognized for their contributions to specific fields such as art, music, fashion, or any other form of creative expression. It helps users distinguish between personal accounts and those belonging to well-known individuals or content creators. When you come across an orange tag on someone’s profile, it means they have been verified by Instagram.

Here are five unique facts about the orange tag on Instagram:

1. The verification process: To obtain the orange tag, users must go through a verification process where they prove their authenticity. Instagram carefully reviews each request and considers factors like account completeness, notability, and public interest. This process helps ensure that the orange tag is given only to those who deserve it.

2. The significance of verification: The orange tag holds a great deal of importance for creators and public figures. It provides them with a sense of credibility and authenticity, making it easier for their followers to trust their content. Moreover, being verified protects them from impersonation and ensures that their work is attributed correctly.

3. A symbol of influence: The orange tag is not just a mark of authenticity; it also represents influence. Creators and public figures who have the orange tag often have a large following and are considered influential within their respective fields. It serves as a way to identify key figures on the platform and gives them a certain level of prestige.

4. An opportunity for growth: Obtaining the orange tag can open doors for creators and public figures. It allows them to connect with more people, collaborate with other verified accounts, and potentially gain more opportunities for partnerships or sponsorships. The orange tag acts as a catalyst for growth and recognition within the Instagram community.

5. The rarity of the orange tag: The orange tag is not easily obtained, which makes it all the more prestigious. Instagram carefully selects accounts that meet their criteria for verification, resulting in a limited number of orange tags on the platform. This exclusivity adds to the value and desirability of the orange tag among creators and public figures.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about the orange tag on Instagram:

1. How can I get the orange tag on Instagram?

To get the orange tag on Instagram, you need to apply for verification. Go to your account settings, tap on “Request Verification,” and follow the instructions provided by Instagram.

2. Can anyone get the orange tag?

No, not everyone can get the orange tag. It is reserved for accounts that are considered notable within their field and have a significant following.

3. How long does it take to get verified on Instagram?

The verification process can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks. It depends on the number of requests Instagram receives and how long it takes for them to review each application.

4. Can I buy the orange tag on Instagram?

No, you cannot buy the orange tag on Instagram. It is solely awarded by Instagram based on the authenticity and notability of an account.

5. Can I lose the orange tag once I have it?

Yes, you can lose the orange tag if you violate Instagram’s terms of service or if your account is found to be impersonating someone else.

6. How many followers do I need to get the orange tag?

There is no specific number of followers required to get the orange tag. Instagram takes various factors into account, including account completeness and public interest.

7. Can I apply for verification multiple times?

Yes, you can apply for verification multiple times if your previous requests have been denied. However, it is recommended to wait for significant changes or growth in your account before reapplying.

8. Do verified accounts get any special features?

Verified accounts do not currently have any exclusive features on Instagram. However, they may have access to certain features and tools before they are rolled out to the general public.

9. Can I request verification for a business account?

Yes, you can request verification for both personal and business accounts on Instagram.

10. Are there different colors for verification tags on Instagram?

No, the orange tag is the only color used for verification on Instagram.

11. Can I appeal if my verification request is denied?

Yes, if your verification request is denied, you can appeal the decision. Instagram will provide instructions on how to do so in their response.

12. Can I use a third-party service to get verified?

No, using third-party services for verification is against Instagram’s guidelines and can result in your account being suspended or banned.

13. Can I change the category of my verification?

Instagram does not currently allow users to change the category of their verification. You will need to create a new account under the desired category if you wish to be verified in a different field.

14. Will Instagram ever remove the orange tag feature?

There is no official information regarding the removal of the orange tag feature. However, Instagram may make changes to the verification process or introduce new features related to verification in the future.

In conclusion, the orange tag on Instagram represents authenticity, credibility, and influence. It is a mark of recognition for creators and public figures who have made significant contributions to their fields. While it is not easily obtained, the orange tag opens up opportunities for growth and collaboration within the Instagram community.





