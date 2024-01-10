

What Episode Do Cory and Topanga Start Dating?

Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence’s love story is one for the ages. The iconic couple from the popular 90s sitcom “Boy Meets World” captured the hearts of viewers with their adorable chemistry and undeniable connection. But when did they actually start dating? Let’s dive into the memorable episode that marked the beginning of Cory and Topanga’s romantic journey.

In the episode titled “Cory’s Alternative Friends,” which aired on October 3, 1993, Cory and Topanga share their first official date. Before this, their relationship had been purely platonic, with Topanga being portrayed as an eccentric and free-spirited classmate. However, this episode marked a turning point as Cory realizes his feelings for Topanga and musters up the courage to ask her out.

Throughout the episode, Cory seeks advice from his best friend, Shawn Hunter, and his older brother, Eric Matthews, on how to approach his newfound crush. With their encouragement, Cory musters up the courage to ask Topanga out on a date, and she happily agrees. From this moment on, their relationship blossoms, and they become one of the most beloved couples in television history.

5 Unique Facts about Cory and Topanga’s Relationship:

1. Childhood Sweethearts: Cory and Topanga’s love story started long before they officially began dating. The characters were introduced as neighbors and childhood friends, with Topanga being Cory’s first kiss in kindergarten. This long-standing connection laid the foundation for their deep and enduring love.

2. Real-Life Couple: Ben Savage, who played Cory Matthews, and Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence, had a unique bond off-screen as well. They began dating during the show’s run and continued their relationship even after the series concluded. Their real-life romance added an extra layer of authenticity to their on-screen chemistry.

3. Relationship Evolution: Cory and Topanga’s relationship underwent several ups and downs throughout the show’s seven-season run. They broke up multiple times, faced various challenges, and even got married in the series finale. Their journey showcased the complexities of young love and the importance of growing together.

4. Cultural Impact: Cory and Topanga’s relationship became a cultural phenomenon during the 90s, inspiring countless young viewers to believe in true love. The couple’s strong bond, respect for each other, and ability to overcome obstacles resonated with audiences worldwide, making them an iconic representation of a healthy and enduring relationship.

5. Spin-Off Success: Cory and Topanga’s love story continued in the spin-off series “Girl Meets World,” which focused on their daughter, Riley Matthews. While the show centered around a new generation, Cory and Topanga played integral roles, showcasing their continued love and support for their daughter. This spin-off allowed fans to witness their relationship evolve further and see them as parents.

Now let’s address some common questions about Cory and Topanga’s relationship:

1. Did Cory and Topanga break up?

Yes, Cory and Topanga broke up multiple times throughout the series. However, they always found their way back to each other.

2. When did Cory and Topanga get married?

Cory and Topanga got married in the series finale of “Boy Meets World,” which aired on May 5, 2000.

3. Did Cory and Topanga have children?

Yes, Cory and Topanga had two children, a daughter named Riley and a son named Auggie.

4. Did Cory and Topanga ever date other people?

Yes, during their brief breakups, both Cory and Topanga explored relationships with other people. However, their love for each other always brought them back together.

5. Were Cory and Topanga’s actors together in real life?

Yes, Ben Savage (Cory) and Danielle Fishel (Topanga) dated in real life during the show’s run and even after it ended.

6. What made Cory and Topanga’s relationship so special?

Cory and Topanga’s relationship was special because it showcased a deep connection, mutual respect, and unwavering support for each other. They grew together and faced challenges as a team.

7. How did Cory and Topanga meet?

Cory and Topanga were introduced as neighbors and childhood friends. They grew up together and developed a strong bond over the years.

8. Did Cory and Topanga get divorced?

No, Cory and Topanga did not get divorced. They remained happily married throughout the series.

9. Did Cory and Topanga ever break up for good?

No, Cory and Topanga never broke up for good. Their relationship had its ups and downs, but they always found their way back to each other.

10. How did Cory propose to Topanga?

Cory proposed to Topanga in the iconic episode “The Eskimo” by recreating their first date and presenting her with a ring.

11. Did Cory and Topanga attend the same college?

Yes, Cory and Topanga attended the same college, Pennbrook University, and continued their relationship throughout their college years.

12. Who said “I love you” first, Cory or Topanga?

Topanga said “I love you” first in the episode “Chasing Angela.”

13. Did Cory and Topanga ever have a long-distance relationship?

Yes, Cory and Topanga briefly had a long-distance relationship when Topanga moved to Pittsburgh for an internship. However, they managed to maintain their love despite the distance.

14. Did Cory and Topanga ever have any major conflicts?

Yes, Cory and Topanga faced several conflicts throughout their relationship. However, they always managed to work through them and grow stronger as a couple.

Cory and Topanga’s love story continues to captivate fans, reminding us that true love can withstand the test of time and obstacles. Their journey from childhood friends to lasting partners remains an enduring symbol of love and commitment.





