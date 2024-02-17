

“What Happened To The Humans In Stray”

Stray is an upcoming indie game developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive. Set in a cyberpunk world, the game follows the journey of a stray cat named B12 as he navigates through a mysterious city filled with robots. One of the central mysteries of the game is the fate of the humans who once inhabited the city. What happened to them? Where did they go? These questions have intrigued players since the game was first announced. In this article, we will explore what happened to the humans in Stray, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions about the game.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Mysterious Disappearance: One of the key elements of Stray’s story is the mysterious disappearance of the humans. As B12 explores the city, he will come across abandoned buildings, empty streets, and signs of a once-thriving civilization. Players will have to piece together clues scattered throughout the game to unravel the mystery of what happened to the humans.

2. Robot Society: In the absence of humans, the city is now inhabited by robots who have taken over the roles and responsibilities once held by their creators. These robots have developed their own society, complete with hierarchy, rules, and traditions. Players will have to navigate through this robot society to uncover the truth behind the humans’ disappearance.

3. Environmental Storytelling: One of the unique features of Stray is its use of environmental storytelling to convey the game’s narrative. Players will have to pay close attention to their surroundings, as the world is filled with clues, hidden messages, and interactive elements that shed light on what happened to the humans.

4. Puzzles and Challenges: Throughout the game, players will encounter various puzzles and challenges that will test their problem-solving skills and creativity. From navigating through intricate mazes to outsmarting enemy robots, players will have to think outside the box to progress through the game.

5. Emotional Journey: As B12 embarks on his journey to uncover the truth behind the humans’ disappearance, players will experience a range of emotions, from curiosity and wonder to fear and sadness. The game’s immersive atmosphere and engaging storytelling will keep players invested in the mystery until the very end.

6. Hidden Secrets: Stray is filled with hidden secrets and Easter eggs that players can discover as they explore the city. From hidden pathways to hidden messages, there are plenty of surprises waiting to be uncovered by eagle-eyed players.

7. Multiple Endings: Depending on the choices players make throughout the game, Stray offers multiple endings that will determine the ultimate fate of B12 and the city. Players will have to make difficult decisions that will impact the outcome of the story, adding replay value and depth to the game.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What genre is Stray?

Stray is a third-person adventure game with puzzle-solving elements set in a cyberpunk world.

2. When will Stray be released?

Stray is set to be released in 2022 for PlayStation and PC platforms.

3. Can players control both the cat and the robots in Stray?

Players will primarily control B12, the stray cat, but will also have the ability to interact with and control certain robots in the game.

4. Is there combat in Stray?

While there are enemy robots in the game, combat is not the main focus of Stray. Players will have to rely on stealth, puzzle-solving, and exploration to progress through the game.

5. How long is the gameplay in Stray?

The length of the gameplay in Stray will vary depending on the player’s pace and how much time they spend exploring the city and solving puzzles. On average, the game can be completed in around 8-10 hours.

6. Can players pet other cats in Stray?

While players cannot pet other cats in the game, they can interact with them and form relationships with the feline inhabitants of the city.

7. Is there a multiplayer mode in Stray?

Stray is a single-player game and does not feature a multiplayer mode.

8. Can players customize B12 in Stray?

Players will have the ability to customize B12’s appearance with various cosmetic items and accessories found throughout the game.

9. Are there side quests in Stray?

While the main focus of Stray is on the central mystery of the humans’ disappearance, players can also explore side quests and optional missions to uncover additional secrets and rewards.

10. Is there a day-night cycle in Stray?

Yes, Stray features a dynamic day-night cycle that affects the gameplay and the behavior of the city’s inhabitants.

11. Can players interact with the environment in Stray?

Players can interact with the environment in various ways, from climbing buildings and jumping across rooftops to manipulating objects and solving puzzles.

12. Are there collectibles in Stray?

Yes, there are collectibles scattered throughout the city that players can discover and collect to unlock rewards and achievements.

13. Can players ride vehicles in Stray?

While players cannot ride vehicles in the game, they can interact with and manipulate various machines and gadgets to aid them in their journey.

14. Is there a fast travel system in Stray?

Stray does not feature a traditional fast travel system, but players can unlock shortcuts and access points throughout the city to help them navigate more efficiently.

15. Can players communicate with the robots in Stray?

Players can communicate with certain robots in the game through gestures, actions, and interactions, allowing them to form alliances or engage in conflicts with the city’s inhabitants.

16. Are there multiple endings in Stray?

Yes, Stray offers multiple endings based on the choices players make throughout the game, adding replay value and branching paths to the story.

Final Thoughts:

The mystery of what happened to the humans in Stray is a central theme that drives the game’s narrative and gameplay. As players guide B12 through the city, they will uncover clues, solve puzzles, and interact with the robot society to unravel the truth behind the humans’ disappearance. With its immersive world, emotional storytelling, and unique gameplay mechanics, Stray promises to be an unforgettable gaming experience that will keep players engaged from start to finish. As we eagerly await the game’s release in 2022, we can’t help but wonder what other secrets and surprises await us in the city of Stray.



