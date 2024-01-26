

What Happens If You Bet On A Player And They Get Injured – Fanduel NBA

Sports betting has become increasingly popular worldwide, with millions of fans placing bets on their favorite teams and players. One of the most exciting forms of sports betting is betting on individual player performances in the NBA. Platforms like FanDuel NBA offer a wide range of options for fans to bet on player performances, such as points scored, rebounds, assists, and more. However, what happens if you bet on a player and they get injured? Let’s explore this scenario in detail and provide some interesting facts, common questions, and answers.

Interesting Facts:

1. Injuries are a common occurrence in professional sports, and the NBA is no exception. On average, NBA players miss around 15% of the regular season due to injuries.

2. When a player gets injured, sportsbooks will typically void any bets placed on that player’s performance, including individual player props like points scored or rebounds.

3. FanDuel NBA has specific rules and policies regarding player injuries. If a player does not participate in a game due to injury, any bets placed on their performance will be deemed void, and the wagered amount will be returned to the bettor.

4. FanDuel NBA also offers alternative betting options like “over/under” bets on team totals, which are not affected by individual player injuries. This allows bettors to still engage in NBA betting even if their chosen player is injured.

5. It is crucial for bettors to stay updated with injury reports and team news before placing their bets. Following reliable sources and understanding the impact of injuries on player performances can significantly improve betting strategies.

6. Some sportsbooks offer insurance or refund policies for bets placed on injured players. These policies vary from platform to platform, so it is essential to read the terms and conditions of each sportsbook before placing any bets.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. What if I placed a bet on a player’s points scored, and they get injured before the game?

– If the player does not participate in the game due to injury, the bet will be void, and your wagered amount will be returned.

2. Are there any exceptions when it comes to voiding bets on injured players?

– Some sportsbooks may have specific rules regarding injuries occurring during a game. It is best to review the terms and conditions of the platform you are using.

3. Can I change my bet if the player I selected gets injured?

– Once a bet is placed, it is typically not possible to change or cancel the bet. However, some platforms may offer a cash-out option depending on the circumstances.

4. How soon will my wagered amount be returned if the bet is voided due to an injury?

– The timeframe for returning the wagered amount may vary depending on the sportsbook. It is generally returned within a few hours or by the next business day.

5. Can I place a bet on an injured player’s replacement?

– Yes, you can place bets on a player’s replacement. However, keep in mind that the odds and performance expectations may differ from the original player.

6. Are there any alternatives to betting on individual player performances if I’m concerned about injuries?

– Yes, platforms like FanDuel NBA offer various alternative betting options, such as team totals or betting on other player performances not affected by injuries.

7. What if a player gets injured during a game I’ve already placed a bet on?

– If a player gets injured during a game, it depends on the sportsbook’s rules. Some platforms may void the bet if the injury significantly impacts the player’s performance, while others may let the bet stand.

8. Do sportsbooks offer any compensation for bets placed on injured players?

– Some sportsbooks offer insurance or refund policies for bets placed on injured players. However, these policies vary, so it’s crucial to read the terms and conditions.

9. Can I bet on a player’s rebound or assist count if they are injured?

– No, if a player does not participate in the game due to injury, all bets placed on that player’s performance will be void, regardless of the specific category.

10. How do injuries affect the odds of a game?

– Injuries can significantly impact the odds of a game. If a star player gets injured, the odds may shift in favor of the opposing team, reflecting the impact of the absence.

11. Can I still win a bet if the player I bet against gets injured?

– Yes, if you bet against a player’s performance, their injury can work in your favor. For example, if you bet under on a player’s points scored, their absence can increase the likelihood of winning.

12. Are injury reports reliable sources for placing bets?

– Injury reports are generally reliable sources of information. However, it is essential to consider other factors like the severity of the injury and the player’s historical performance after returning from injury.

13. How can I minimize the risks associated with betting on injured players?

– Minimizing risks involves staying updated with injury reports, understanding the impact of injuries on player performances, and exploring alternative betting options not affected by individual player injuries.

Final Thoughts:

Betting on individual player performances in the NBA adds an extra layer of excitement to the game. However, it’s essential to be aware of the risks associated with injuries. Understanding the rules and policies of the sportsbook you are using, staying updated with injury reports, and exploring alternative betting options can help mitigate losses. Remember, sports betting should always be approached responsibly and with a thorough understanding of the associated risks.



