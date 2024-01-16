What Happens If You Kill A Finger Reader Elden Ring



What Happens If You Kill a Finger Reader in Elden Ring: Unveiling the Mystery

Elden Ring, the highly anticipated action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, has been making waves in the gaming community since its announcement. As details continue to emerge about the game’s world and mechanics, one particular aspect that has intrigued players is the Finger Readers. These enigmatic characters possess unique abilities and serve an essential role in the game. But what happens if you decide to kill one of them? Let’s delve into this intriguing question and explore some interesting facts about Elden Ring.

1. The Finger Readers and their Significance

Finger Readers in Elden Ring are individuals who possess the ability to read the memories and emotions trapped within the world’s stones. They play a crucial role in the game’s narrative and progression, offering insights into the lore and history of the game’s world.

2. The Consequences of Killing a Finger Reader

While Elden Ring is known for its unforgiving and punishing gameplay, killing a Finger Reader is not without consequences. Taking the life of one of these characters will lead to a loss of valuable information, potential questlines, and rewards. Furthermore, it might impact the overall narrative, altering the trajectory of your journey through the game.

3. Moral Dilemmas and Player Agency

The choice to kill a Finger Reader in Elden Ring introduces a moral dilemma for players. It forces them to consider the consequences of their actions and weigh the potential benefits against the loss of crucial information and possible alterations to the game’s narrative. This aspect adds depth to the player’s agency and encourages thoughtful decision-making.

4. Alternate Paths and Storylines

Elden Ring is renowned for its intricate storytelling and multiple branching paths. Killing a Finger Reader may not necessarily result in a game over or a broken questline. Instead, it could open up alternate paths and storylines, presenting players with new challenges, characters, and rewards.

5. Dynamic World and NPC Reactions

In Elden Ring, the world is designed to be dynamic and responsive to the player’s actions. Killing a Finger Reader will not go unnoticed by other characters in the game. NPCs might react differently to your choices, altering their behavior towards you or even becoming hostile. This adds a layer of realism and consequence to the game’s immersive world.

6. Unraveling the Mystery

Elden Ring is known for its cryptic storytelling and hidden secrets. Killing a Finger Reader may unlock previously inaccessible information or hidden lore, providing players with a deeper understanding of the game’s world. It encourages exploration and rewards those who dare to dig deeper into its mysteries.

Now, let’s address some common questions players might have about killing Finger Readers in Elden Ring:

1. Can I kill a Finger Reader without consequences?

No, killing a Finger Reader will have repercussions, affecting quests, rewards, and possibly altering the game’s narrative.

2. Will killing a Finger Reader result in a game over?

No, killing a Finger Reader will not result in an automatic game over. Instead, it may open up alternate paths and storylines.

3. Can I replay the game with different choices?

Yes, Elden Ring offers replayability, allowing players to experience different outcomes based on their choices.

4. Are there any benefits to killing a Finger Reader?

While killing a Finger Reader might offer alternate paths and storylines, it comes at the cost of losing valuable information, questlines, and potential rewards.

5. Do Finger Readers respawn after being killed?

The respawn mechanics in Elden Ring are still unknown. However, it is unlikely that Finger Readers will respawn, given the game’s emphasis on consequence and player agency.

6. Can I avoid killing Finger Readers and still progress in the game?

Yes, players can choose to spare Finger Readers and still progress in the game. Elden Ring provides multiple paths and options for players to explore.

7. Can killing a Finger Reader lead to different endings?

Killing a Finger Reader may impact the game’s narrative, possibly leading to different endings based on the player’s choices.

8. Are there any hidden rewards for sparing Finger Readers?

Sparing Finger Readers might unlock hidden rewards, additional quests, or unique interactions with characters in the game.

9. Will NPCs turn hostile if I kill a Finger Reader?

NPCs might react differently to your actions, potentially turning hostile if you kill a Finger Reader.

10. Can I resurrect a Finger Reader if I regret killing them?

There is no information available about resurrecting Finger Readers in Elden Ring at this time.

11. Are there any achievements or trophies related to killing Finger Readers?

While specific achievements or trophies related to killing a Finger Reader have not been confirmed, Elden Ring is known for its intricate achievement system.

12. Can I complete the game without interacting with Finger Readers?

Finger Readers play a crucial role in the game’s narrative, so it is unlikely that players can completely avoid interacting with them.

13. Will killing a Finger Reader impact multiplayer interactions?

The impact of killing a Finger Reader on multiplayer interactions is still unknown. However, it is possible that it might affect how other players perceive and interact with your character.

14. Can I revive a Finger Reader after killing them?

There is no information suggesting that players can revive a Finger Reader after killing them.

15. Will killing a Finger Reader affect my character’s alignment or reputation?

While the specifics of character alignment or reputation systems in Elden Ring are unknown, it is likely that killing a Finger Reader will have consequences on how other characters perceive your actions.

In Elden Ring, the choice to kill a Finger Reader introduces a complex web of consequences, moral dilemmas, and alternate paths, further immersing players in its rich and mysterious world. As players embark on their journey, they must carefully consider their actions and the potential impact of their choices. With its release on the horizon, Elden Ring promises to captivate players with its intricate storytelling, challenging gameplay, and meaningful decision-making.





