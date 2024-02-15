

What Is Magnezone Weak Against in Pokémon Games?

Magnezone is an Electric/Steel-type Pokémon introduced in Generation IV. With its unique dual typing, it possesses a number of resistances and immunities that make it a formidable opponent. However, every Pokémon has its weaknesses, and Magnezone is no exception. In this article, we will explore what Magnezone is weak against, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about this powerful Pokémon.

Interesting Facts and Tricks about Magnezone:

1. Magnet Pull Ability: Magnezone possesses an ability called Magnet Pull, which prevents Steel-type Pokémon from fleeing or switching out. This can be a useful strategy to trap and defeat opponents weak to Electric or Steel-type moves.

2. Levitate Ability: Magnezone also has another ability called Levitate, which grants it immunity to Ground-type moves. This ability makes it an excellent counter to Ground-type Pokémon, such as Garchomp or Excadrill.

3. A Key Team Member: Magnezone is often a core member of competitive teams due to its high Special Attack and decent defenses. It can provide valuable support with moves like Thunder Wave and Magnet Rise, while dealing significant damage with Electric-type attacks.

4. Access to Steel and Electric Moves: Magnezone can learn a wide range of moves, including powerful Electric-type attacks like Thunderbolt and Thunder, as well as Steel-type moves like Flash Cannon and Magnet Bomb. This move pool allows it to hit a variety of Pokémon for super-effective damage.

5. Evolves from Magneton: Magnezone evolves from Magneton when exposed to a Magnetic Field. This evolution can only occur in areas with a special magnetic force, such as Mt. Coronet. This unique evolution method adds an extra layer of depth and rarity to obtaining Magnezone.

6. Weakness to Fire and Ground: Magnezone’s dual typing makes it weak against Fire and Ground-type moves. Fire-type attacks like Flamethrower or Fire Blast can deal significant damage, while Ground-type moves like Earthquake or Earth Power can hit Magnezone for super-effective damage.

7. Vulnerable to Fighting-type Moves: Additionally, Magnezone is also weak against Fighting-type moves. Fighting-type attacks such as Close Combat or High Jump Kick can exploit Magnezone’s relatively lower Defense stat, making it an unfavorable matchup.

Common Questions about Magnezone:

1. Can Magnezone learn any moves that can cover its weaknesses?

Yes, Magnezone can learn moves like Hidden Power Fire or Hidden Power Ground to cover its weaknesses to Fire and Ground-type moves.

2. What are some good strategies to use with Magnezone?

Magnezone’s Magnet Pull ability can be used to trap and defeat Steel-type Pokémon, while its access to powerful Electric and Steel-type moves allows it to deal significant damage. It can also be used as a support Pokémon with moves like Thunder Wave or Light Screen.

3. How can I obtain Magnezone in the games?

To obtain Magnezone, you need to evolve a Magneton by exposing it to a Magnetic Field. This can be done in areas like Mt. Coronet in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum.

4. What are some good teammates for Magnezone?

Pokémon that can cover Magnezone’s weaknesses, such as Water or Rock-types, make great teammates. Additionally, Pokémon with moves that can set up entry hazards like Stealth Rock or Spikes can benefit from Magnezone’s trapping abilities.

5. Can Magnezone be shiny?

Yes, Magnezone can be found in its shiny form, which has a different coloration. However, obtaining a shiny Magnezone requires a lot of luck or the use of external methods like breeding or encountering it through events.

6. Is Magnezone a good Pokémon for competitive battles?

Yes, Magnezone is a popular choice for competitive battles due to its strong Special Attack, access to a wide move pool, and trapping abilities. It can be a valuable asset on a well-constructed team.

7. Can Magnezone be used in the Pokémon Go game?

Yes, Magnezone is available in Pokémon Go. However, it can only be obtained by evolving a Magneton while near a Magnetic Lure Module, which can be purchased in the in-game shop.

8. How does Magnezone fare in the Pokémon anime?

Magnezone has made several appearances in the Pokémon anime series. One notable appearance is in the episode “A Maze-ing Race!” where a Magnezone helps Ash and his friends navigate through a maze.

9. Can Magnezone learn any moves through breeding?

Yes, Magnezone can learn moves like Barrier, Mirror Coat, and Screech through breeding with compatible Pokémon.

10. What are some notable battles involving Magnezone in competitive play?

Magnezone has been used by many top players in competitive Pokémon battles. One notable battle is the 2019 Pokémon World Championships finals, where a player used Magnezone to great effect, showcasing its versatility and power.

11. Can Magnezone be used in the Pokémon Trading Card Game?

Yes, Magnezone has been featured in several Pokémon Trading Card Game sets. Its cards often have powerful Electric-type attacks and abilities that synergize well with other Electric or Steel-type Pokémon.

12. How does Magnezone compare to other Electric-type Pokémon?

Magnezone boasts high Special Attack and good defenses, making it a strong choice among Electric-type Pokémon. However, its weaknesses to Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type moves should be carefully considered when building a team.

13. Can Magnezone Gigantamax in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

No, as of now, Magnezone cannot Gigantamax in Pokémon Sword and Shield. Only certain Pokémon have the ability to Gigantamax and gain access to unique G-Max moves.

14. Does Magnezone have any signature moves?

No, Magnezone does not have any signature moves unique to it.

15. Can Magnezone be used in the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series?

Yes, Magnezone is a playable character in various Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games, such as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time/Darkness/Sky. Its abilities and moves are adapted to fit the gameplay mechanics of the series.

16. Is Magnezone a legendary Pokémon?

No, Magnezone is not considered a legendary Pokémon. It is classified as a regular species Pokémon.

Final Thoughts:

Magnezone is a formidable Pokémon with its Electric/Steel typing, access to powerful moves, and unique abilities. While it possesses a number of resistances and immunities, Magnezone is weak against Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type moves. However, with careful team planning and strategic movesets, Magnezone can be a powerful asset in competitive battles. Whether you’re a fan of the games, anime, or trading card game, Magnezone’s versatility and power make it an interesting choice to explore within the Pokémon universe.



