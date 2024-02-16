What Is Strong Against Haxorus: A Comprehensive Guide

Haxorus is a Dragon-type Pokémon known for its incredible physical prowess and intimidating appearance. With its powerful jaws and sharp tusks, Haxorus can be a formidable opponent in battles. However, like any Pokémon, it has its weaknesses and vulnerabilities. In this article, we will explore what is strong against Haxorus, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and frequently asked questions about this fearsome Pokémon.

7 Interesting Facts and Tricks About Haxorus:

1. Type Advantage: Haxorus is a Dragon-type Pokémon, which means it is weak against Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves. Ice-type moves are particularly effective against Haxorus, dealing four times the damage due to its double weakness.

2. Mold Breaker Ability: Haxorus possesses the Mold Breaker ability, which allows it to bypass abilities that might otherwise hinder its attacks, such as Levitate or Wonder Guard. This ability can give Haxorus a significant advantage against certain Pokémon.

3. Strong Physical Attacks: Haxorus has an impressive base Attack stat of 147, making it a fearsome physical attacker. Moves like Outrage, Earthquake, and Dragon Claw can deal devastating damage to Pokémon weak against them.

4. EV Training: Haxorus benefits greatly from EV training in Attack and Speed. By focusing on these stats during training, you can maximize Haxorus’ offensive capabilities and ensure it strikes first in battles.

5. Choice Band Set: The Choice Band is an item that boosts the holder’s Attack but limits them to using only one move. Equipping Haxorus with a Choice Band and teaching it the move Outrage can turn it into a wrecking ball, capable of decimating opponents with its sheer power.

6. Stealth Rock Weakness: Haxorus has a quadruple weakness to Stealth Rock, a move that sets up hazardous rocks on the opponent’s side of the field. When Haxorus switches into battle, it will take a significant amount of damage, making it vulnerable to a quick defeat.

7. Fairy-Type Resistance: Despite being weak against Fairy-type moves, Haxorus has a resistance to them due to its Dragon typing. This resistance can be advantageous in battles against Fairy-type Pokémon, allowing Haxorus to sustain less damage from their attacks.

16 Common Questions About Haxorus:

1. What level does Axew evolve into Haxorus?

Axew evolves into Fraxure at level 38, and Fraxure evolves into Haxorus at level 48.

2. Is Haxorus a Legendary Pokémon?

No, Haxorus is not a Legendary Pokémon. It is a pseudo-legendary Pokémon, meaning it has some characteristics of Legendary Pokémon but is not classified as one.

3. What is Haxorus’ base stat total?

Haxorus has a base stat total of 540, with high Attack and Speed stats.

4. Can Haxorus learn any moves through breeding?

Yes, Haxorus can learn certain moves through breeding, including Iron Tail, Endure, and Night Slash.

5. Does Haxorus have any hidden abilities?

Yes, Haxorus has a hidden ability called Unnerve, which prevents opposing Pokémon from eating berries during battles.

6. Which Pokémon can learn Stealth Rock?

Several Pokémon can learn Stealth Rock, including Tyranitar, Gigalith, and Crustle.

7. How can I counter Haxorus’ Outrage move?

Protecting your Pokémon with moves like Protect or Detect can buy you a turn to avoid the damage from Haxorus’ Outrage.

8. Is Haxorus a good Pokémon to use in competitive battles?

Yes, Haxorus is a popular choice in competitive battles due to its high Attack stat and versatile movepool.

9. Can Haxorus learn any moves that hit multiple targets?

Yes, Haxorus can learn moves like Earthquake and Surf that hit multiple targets, making it effective in Double and Triple Battles.

10. Does Haxorus have any weaknesses to Stealth Rock?

Yes, Haxorus has a quadruple weakness to Stealth Rock, taking four times the damage when switching in.

11. Can Haxorus learn any healing moves?

No, Haxorus cannot learn any healing moves naturally. However, it can be taught Rest through the use of a TM.

12. Which Pokémon have an advantage against Haxorus?

Ice-type Pokémon like Mamoswine, Weavile, and Kyurem have a significant advantage against Haxorus and can deal massive damage.

13. What is the best nature for Haxorus?

A Jolly or Adamant nature is usually preferred for Haxorus, as it boosts its Speed or Attack stat, respectively.

14. Can Haxorus learn any moves to counter Fairy-type Pokémon?

Haxorus can learn Iron Tail, which is a Steel-type move that can deal super-effective damage to Fairy-type Pokémon.

15. What is the best item to give Haxorus?

The Choice Band and Life Orb are popular choices for Haxorus, as they boost its Attack stat and overall damage output.

16. Can Haxorus learn any moves to deal with Steel-type Pokémon?

Haxorus can learn Earthquake and Poison Jab, both of which are super-effective against Steel-type Pokémon.

Final Thoughts:

Haxorus is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in battles. Its high Attack stat, Mold Breaker ability, and versatile movepool make it a formidable opponent. However, understanding its weaknesses and countering strategies is essential for success. Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type Pokémon are strong against Haxorus, while Stealth Rock can be a devastating hazard for it. By utilizing the right strategies and moves, you can overcome Haxorus and emerge victorious in battles. So, be prepared, study your opponent, and may your battles be exciting and rewarding!