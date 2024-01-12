

What Is The Best Drift Car In NFS Heat?

Need for Speed Heat is the latest installment in the popular racing video game franchise. One of the key aspects of the game is drifting, which allows players to slide their cars sideways around corners in a stylish and controlled manner. To excel in drifting, it is essential to choose the right car that suits your style and preferences. In this article, we will explore what the best drift car in NFS Heat is, along with six interesting facts about drifting in the game.

1. BMW M3 (E46):

The BMW M3 (E46) is widely regarded as the best drift car in NFS Heat. With its rear-wheel-drive configuration, perfect weight distribution, and precise handling, the M3 allows players to effortlessly maintain long and controlled drifts. Its powerful engine and responsive controls make it a popular choice among drift enthusiasts.

2. Mazda RX-7:

The Mazda RX-7 is another excellent choice for drifting in NFS Heat. Known for its rotary engine and exceptional balance, the RX-7 offers great control and stability when drifting. Its lightweight chassis and nimble handling allow for quick transitions and a smooth drifting experience.

3. Nissan 370Z Nismo:

The Nissan 370Z Nismo is a favorite among drifters in NFS Heat. With its rear-wheel-drive setup, powerful engine, and aggressive styling, this car provides a thrilling drifting experience. The 370Z Nismo’s precise steering response and balanced weight distribution make it a formidable choice for mastering the art of drifting.

4. Ford Mustang GT:

The Ford Mustang GT is an iconic muscle car that excels in drifting. Its powerful V8 engine delivers ample torque, allowing for impressive drifts and tire smoke galore. The Mustang’s solid build, great stability, and predictable handling make it a popular choice among players who enjoy aggressive drifting.

5. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1:

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is a beast on the streets and a force to be reckoned with in drifting. Its muscular appearance is matched by its powerful engine, which produces high levels of torque. The Camaro ZL1’s exceptional grip and precise handling allow for controlled and stylish drifts, making it a top choice for drift enthusiasts.

6. Subaru BRZ Premium:

The Subaru BRZ Premium is a lightweight and nimble sports car that excels in drifting. Its rear-wheel-drive layout, combined with its balanced weight distribution and responsive handling, provides an exhilarating drifting experience. The BRZ’s affordability and ease of modification make it a popular choice among beginners and experienced drifters alike.

Interesting Facts About Drifting in NFS Heat:

1. Drift Zones:

NFS Heat features various drift zones scattered throughout the game’s world. These zones offer dedicated areas where players can practice their drifting skills and compete for high scores.

2. Customization:

In NFS Heat, players can fully customize their cars, including suspension, tires, and performance upgrades, to enhance their drifting capabilities. Experimenting with different setups allows players to find the perfect balance between grip and slide.

3. Risk and Reward:

Drifting in NFS Heat rewards players with reputation points and cash, but it also carries the risk of damaging their cars. Balancing risk and reward is essential to succeed in drifting events and progress in the game.

4. Police Pursuits:

While drifting in NFS Heat, players need to be cautious of the police. Engaging in drifting activities may attract unwanted attention, leading to intense police pursuits. Skillful evasion or strategic use of nitrous can help players escape the law.

5. Online Drifting Community:

NFS Heat has a thriving online community of drift enthusiasts who organize events, share drifting tips, and showcase their skills. Joining this community can provide valuable insights and opportunities to compete against other skilled drifters.

6. Drift Training:

For players looking to improve their drifting skills, NFS Heat offers a drift training mode. This mode provides tutorials and challenges to help players grasp the fundamentals of drifting and hone their techniques.

Common Questions about Drifting in NFS Heat:

1. Can any car be used for drifting in NFS Heat?

While any car can be used for drifting in NFS Heat, certain cars, such as the BMW M3 (E46), Mazda RX-7, Nissan 370Z Nismo, Ford Mustang GT, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and Subaru BRZ Premium, are better suited for drifting due to their characteristics.

2. How do I initiate a drift in NFS Heat?

To initiate a drift, players need to enter a corner at high speed, then release the accelerator and tap the brake while turning the steering wheel in the desired direction.

3. Can I drift in NFS Heat using a controller?

Yes, drifting can be done using a controller. However, some players prefer using a steering wheel setup for a more immersive experience and better control.

4. What is the best camera angle for drifting in NFS Heat?

The best camera angle for drifting varies from player to player. Some prefer the third-person view, while others find the cockpit or hood camera angles more suitable for precise drifting.

5. Are there specific drift events in NFS Heat?

Yes, NFS Heat offers specific drift events, such as drift races, drift zones, and drift trials. These events allow players to showcase their drifting skills and earn rewards.

6. How can I improve my drifting skills in NFS Heat?

Practicing in drift zones, participating in drift events, and learning from the online drifting community can help improve your drifting skills in NFS Heat.

7. Can I customize my drift car in NFS Heat?

Yes, NFS Heat offers extensive car customization options, allowing players to modify their cars’ appearance, performance, and handling to suit their drifting preferences.

8. Do weather conditions affect drifting in NFS Heat?

Yes, weather conditions, such as rain or wet roads, can impact drifting in NFS Heat. Wet surfaces may reduce grip and require players to adjust their drifting techniques accordingly.

9. Can I drift in multiplayer races in NFS Heat?

Yes, multiplayer races in NFS Heat allow players to drift against others, showcasing their skills and competing for the top spot.

10. Are there drifting tournaments in NFS Heat?

While NFS Heat does not feature official drifting tournaments, the online drifting community often organizes tournaments and events for players to participate in.

11. Can I use nitrous while drifting in NFS Heat?

Yes, nitrous can be used while drifting in NFS Heat to gain an extra burst of speed or to initiate a drift more aggressively.

12. Are there any rewards for performing stylish drifts in NFS Heat?

Performing stylish drifts, such as long continuous slides or proximity drifts, can earn players extra reputation points and cash rewards.

13. Can I drift in off-road areas in NFS Heat?

Yes, NFS Heat allows players to drift in off-road areas, expanding the possibilities for creative and challenging drifting scenarios.

14. Do drift points contribute to overall progression in NFS Heat?

Yes, accumulating drift points helps players earn reputation points, which contribute to their overall progression in NFS Heat.

15. Can I drift in day and night modes in NFS Heat?

Yes, drifting can be done in both day and night modes in NFS Heat, providing players with a variety of environments to showcase their drifting skills.

In conclusion, NFS Heat offers a wide range of cars suitable for drifting, with the BMW M3 (E46), Mazda RX-7, Nissan 370Z Nismo, Ford Mustang GT, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and Subaru BRZ Premium being among the best choices. Drifting in NFS Heat requires skill, practice, and customization to find the perfect balance between grip and slide. With its dedicated drift zones, customization options, and online drifting community, NFS Heat provides an immersive and thrilling experience for drift enthusiasts.





