

What Is The Unvaulted Submachine Gun In Fortnite?

Fortnite, the popular battle royale game developed by Epic Games, is known for its ever-changing gameplay and constant updates. One of the most exciting aspects of these updates is the introduction of new weapons and items. One such addition to the game is the Unvaulted Submachine Gun, which has quickly become a fan favorite due to its unique features and abilities.

The Unvaulted Submachine Gun, also known as the SMG, was originally introduced to Fortnite during its first season. However, it was later vaulted, meaning it was removed from the game for a period of time. Recently, the developers decided to unvault the SMG, bringing it back into the game and giving players a chance to experience its power once again.

Here are six interesting facts about the Unvaulted Submachine Gun in Fortnite:

1. High rate of fire: The Unvaulted Submachine Gun is known for its incredibly fast rate of fire, making it a deadly weapon in close-quarters combat. It can quickly shred through opponents’ structures and deal significant damage.

2. Close-range dominance: The SMG is specifically designed for close-range encounters, making it ideal for aggressive players who prefer to engage in fast-paced battles. Its high rate of fire, coupled with decent accuracy, allows players to quickly eliminate enemies in close-quarters combat.

3. Magazine size: Unlike other weapons in Fortnite, the Unvaulted Submachine Gun boasts an impressive magazine size, allowing players to fire a large number of bullets before needing to reload. This makes it a great weapon for sustained firefights.

4. Tactical advantage: The SMG offers players a tactical advantage due to its ability to quickly destroy opponents’ structures. With its high rate of fire, it can easily break down walls and ramps, leaving opponents exposed and vulnerable.

5. Versatility: While the Unvaulted Submachine Gun is most effective in close-range combat, it can still be used at medium distances with careful aiming. Its accuracy and rapid-fire capabilities make it a versatile weapon that can be utilized in various situations.

6. Availability: Since its unvaulting, the Unvaulted Submachine Gun can be found in both floor loot and chests. This means that players have a higher chance of obtaining this weapon during matches, increasing its popularity among players.

Now, let’s explore some common questions players have about the Unvaulted Submachine Gun in Fortnite:

1. How much damage does the Unvaulted Submachine Gun deal?

– The Unvaulted Submachine Gun deals 17 damage per shot to the body and 34 damage per shot to the head.

2. What is the rarity of the Unvaulted Submachine Gun?

– The SMG is available in three different rarities: common (gray), uncommon (green), and rare (blue).

3. How many bullets can the Unvaulted Submachine Gun hold in its magazine?

– The Unvaulted Submachine Gun has a magazine size of 30 bullets for the common and uncommon rarities, and 35 bullets for the rare rarity.

4. How far can the Unvaulted Submachine Gun shoot accurately?

– The Unvaulted Submachine Gun is most accurate at close to medium range. Its effectiveness decreases significantly at longer distances.

5. Can the Unvaulted Submachine Gun be used to destroy structures?

– Yes, the Unvaulted Submachine Gun is highly effective at destroying opponents’ structures due to its high rate of fire.

6. Can the Unvaulted Submachine Gun be used to eliminate opponents quickly?

– Absolutely! The Unvaulted Submachine Gun’s high rate of fire and damage output make it an excellent choice for quickly eliminating opponents, especially in close-quarters combat.

7. Is the Unvaulted Submachine Gun suitable for spray-and-pray playstyle?

– Yes, the Unvaulted Submachine Gun is perfect for a spray-and-pray playstyle due to its high rate of fire and large magazine size.

8. How does the Unvaulted Submachine Gun compare to other SMGs in Fortnite?

– The Unvaulted Submachine Gun is comparable to other SMGs in terms of damage and fire rate, but it stands out with its larger magazine size.

9. Can the Unvaulted Submachine Gun be used to break down opponents’ walls quickly?

– Yes, the Unvaulted Submachine Gun excels at breaking down opponents’ walls due to its high rate of fire and damage output.

10. Is the Unvaulted Submachine Gun a good weapon for early-game fights?

– The Unvaulted Submachine Gun can be a great weapon for early-game fights, especially when players are searching for better weapons.

11. Can the Unvaulted Submachine Gun be used effectively in team fights?

– Yes, the Unvaulted Submachine Gun’s high rate of fire and damage output make it a valuable weapon in team fights, especially when combined with coordinated strategies.

12. Is the Unvaulted Submachine Gun a viable option for competitive play?

– The Unvaulted Submachine Gun is often used in competitive play due to its excellent close-range capabilities and ability to quickly break down structures.

13. How does the Unvaulted Submachine Gun compare to shotguns?

– While shotguns are still popular choices for close-range encounters, the Unvaulted Submachine Gun offers a different playstyle with its rapid-fire ability and versatility.

14. Can the Unvaulted Submachine Gun be used to counter building strategies?

– Absolutely! The Unvaulted Submachine Gun’s high rate of fire makes it a formidable weapon to counter opponents’ building strategies.

15. How can I maximize my effectiveness with the Unvaulted Submachine Gun?

– To maximize your effectiveness with the Unvaulted Submachine Gun, practice aiming and controlling its recoil. Additionally, utilize its high rate of fire to quickly eliminate opponents in close-quarters combat.

In conclusion, the Unvaulted Submachine Gun in Fortnite is a powerful and versatile weapon that has quickly become a fan favorite. Its high rate of fire, large magazine size, and ability to destroy opponents’ structures make it a force to be reckoned with in close-quarters combat. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, the Unvaulted Submachine Gun is definitely a weapon worth trying in Fortnite.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.