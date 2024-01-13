What Local Channel Do They Ravens Play N Tonight



What Local Channel Do They Ravens Play on Tonight?

The Baltimore Ravens are a beloved professional American football team based in Baltimore, Maryland. As passionate fans eagerly anticipate each game, it is essential to know which local channel will be broadcasting the Ravens’ games. The local channel that airs Ravens games depends on various factors such as the team’s schedule, the broadcasting rights, and local network agreements. Therefore, it is crucial to check your local listings to find out which channel is airing the Ravens game on any given night.

However, there are several common channels that often broadcast Ravens games. One of the primary channels is WBAL-TV, which is an NBC-affiliated station in Baltimore. WBAL-TV has been the official broadcast partner of the Ravens since the team’s inception in 1996. The channel covers the majority of regular-season games, as well as preseason games and any potential playoff appearances. Additionally, ESPN and NFL Network, national sports networks, often air Ravens games, although these channels require a cable or satellite subscription.

Furthermore, you can also stream Ravens games online through various platforms. The NFL Game Pass allows fans to watch live games, including the Ravens, on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. Additionally, streaming services such as fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live, and Sling TV offer live TV packages that include local channels, which may broadcast Ravens games. These platforms often provide a free trial period, making it easier for fans to catch the game without subscribing to a long-term contract.

Now that we have covered the local channel options for watching the Ravens, let’s dive into some interesting facts about the team:

1. The Baltimore Ravens were established in 1996 after Art Modell, the owner of the Cleveland Browns, moved the team to Baltimore and renamed them the Ravens.

2. The Ravens have won two Super Bowl championships, with victories in Super Bowl XXXV (2001) and Super Bowl XLVII (2013).

3. The team’s mascot, Poe, is named after Edgar Allan Poe, who lived in Baltimore for many years. His famous poem, “The Raven,” inspired the team’s name.

4. The Ravens have a fierce rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers, known as the “Battle of the Birds.” These games are often intense and highly anticipated by fans of both teams.

5. The Ravens’ home stadium, M&T Bank Stadium, is known for its unique design and architecture. The venue has hosted numerous high-profile events, including the NCAA lacrosse championships and concerts by renowned artists.

Finally, let’s address some common questions fans may have about watching the Ravens games:

1. Do I need cable to watch Ravens games?

No, you can also stream the games online through various platforms or use an antenna to access local channels.

2. Can I watch Ravens games for free?

Some streaming platforms offer free trials that allow you to watch Ravens games without paying, but you may need to subscribe to a service afterwards.

3. Will all Ravens games be aired on local channels?

While most regular-season games are broadcast on local channels, some games may be exclusively aired on national networks like ESPN or NFL Network.

4. Can I watch Ravens games outside of Baltimore?

Yes, you can watch Ravens games regardless of your location by using streaming platforms or subscribing to the NFL Game Pass.

5. What if the Ravens game conflicts with another show on the local channel?

In such cases, local channels may provide alternative viewing options, such as airing the game on a sister channel or offering the game on-demand.

6. Can I watch Ravens games on my smartphone?

Yes, you can stream Ravens games on your smartphone through various platforms and apps, including the NFL Game Pass.

7. Can I watch Ravens games in 4K resolution?

Some streaming platforms and cable providers offer select games in 4K resolution, providing a more immersive viewing experience.

8. Are Ravens games available in languages other than English?

Some platforms and networks offer alternate audio options, including Spanish commentary for Ravens games.

9. Can I record Ravens games to watch later?

Yes, if you have a DVR or a streaming platform that supports recording, you can record Ravens games and watch them at your convenience.

10. Can I watch Ravens games on my smart TV?

Yes, most streaming platforms and apps are compatible with smart TVs, allowing you to watch Ravens games on a larger screen.

11. Are Ravens games available on radio?

Yes, Ravens games are broadcast on local radio stations, allowing fans to listen to live game coverage.

12. Will Ravens games be blacked out if I live in the Baltimore area?

Blackouts are relatively rare in the NFL nowadays, so it is unlikely that Ravens games will be blacked out in the Baltimore area.

13. Can I watch Ravens games internationally?

Yes, the NFL Game Pass allows international viewers to watch Ravens games live or on-demand, depending on their location.

14. How can I find the Ravens’ game schedule?

The Ravens’ official website, as well as various sports news websites, provide the team’s game schedule, including dates, times, and opponents.

In conclusion, the local channel that airs Ravens games can vary depending on the team’s schedule and broadcasting agreements. Channels such as WBAL-TV, ESPN, and NFL Network often broadcast Ravens games, but streaming platforms and online subscriptions also offer options for fans to watch the games. Remember to check your local listings, explore streaming platforms, or use the NFL Game Pass to catch the Ravens in action.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.