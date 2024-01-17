

What Local Channel Does Hornets Play On: Catch the Excitement of Charlotte Hornets Games on TV

The Charlotte Hornets, a professional basketball team based in Charlotte, North Carolina, have been entertaining fans with their thrilling games since their establishment in 1988. For passionate fans who want to catch all the action from the comfort of their homes, it is essential to know which local channel broadcasts Hornets games. In this article, we will explore the local channel that airs Hornets games, along with five interesting facts about the team. Additionally, we will answer some commonly asked questions related to the Charlotte Hornets.

Local Channel for Hornets Games:

The Charlotte Hornets games are primarily broadcast on Bally Sports South, formerly known as Fox Sports South. This regional sports network covers the southeastern United States and is the go-to channel for fans looking to watch the Hornets in action. Bally Sports South brings live coverage of most Hornets regular-season and playoff games, providing fans with the opportunity to follow their beloved team throughout the season.

Five Interesting Facts about the Charlotte Hornets:

1. Return of the Hornets: The Charlotte Hornets were originally established in 1988 and played in Charlotte until 2002. After relocating to New Orleans, the team became the New Orleans Hornets. However, in 2014, the team returned to Charlotte and reclaimed their original name, becoming the Charlotte Hornets once again.

2. Iconic Color Scheme: The Hornets are known for their distinctive teal and purple color scheme. Inspired by the city’s rich history in basketball, the team’s colors represent energy, passion, and a strong connection to the local community.

3. Hugo the Hornet: Hugo the Hornet is the team’s official mascot and has been entertaining fans since the team’s inception. Hugo is a beloved figure in Charlotte and regularly interacts with fans during games, bringing joy and excitement to both children and adults.

4. Larry Johnson’s Impact: During the early years of the Hornets, Larry Johnson was a dominant force on the court and became a fan favorite. His powerful dunks and overall skill set helped establish the team’s presence in the NBA, leaving a lasting impact on the franchise’s history.

5. The Buzz City: Charlotte has earned the nickname “Buzz City” due to the passionate fan base and the electric atmosphere during Hornets games. The city’s love for basketball is evident, making it an exciting place to watch and support the team.

Common Questions about the Charlotte Hornets:

1. When did the Charlotte Hornets return to Charlotte?

The Charlotte Hornets returned to Charlotte in 2014 after previously relocating to New Orleans.

2. Which local channel broadcasts Hornets games?

The Charlotte Hornets games are primarily aired on Bally Sports South.

3. Can I stream Hornets games online?

Yes, you can stream Hornets games through various streaming services that offer Bally Sports South, such as YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

4. How can I find the Hornets game schedule?

The Hornets’ official website provides the team’s game schedule, which includes dates, times, and opponents.

5. Who is the all-time leading scorer for the Charlotte Hornets?

Dell Curry, the father of NBA superstar Stephen Curry, is the all-time leading scorer for the Charlotte Hornets.

6. How many championships have the Hornets won?

As of now, the Charlotte Hornets have not won an NBA championship.

7. Does the team have any retired jerseys?

Yes, the Charlotte Hornets have retired the jerseys of former players Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues.

8. Who is the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets?

As of the 2021-2022 NBA season, James Borrego is the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

9. Where do the Hornets play their home games?

The Hornets play their home games at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

10. How can I purchase tickets for Hornets games?

Tickets for Hornets games can be purchased through the team’s official website or various ticketing platforms.

11. How many times have the Hornets made the playoffs?

Since their return to Charlotte in 2014, the Hornets have made the playoffs four times (up to the 2020-2021 season).

12. Who is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets?

The Charlotte Hornets are owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

13. What is the team’s official hashtag?

The team’s official hashtag is #AllFly, representing the unity and resilience of the Hornets.

14. Are there any local radio stations that broadcast Hornets games?

Yes, the Hornets games are also broadcasted on local radio stations such as WFNZ 610 AM and WOLS 106.1 FM.

As a dedicated Charlotte Hornets fan, knowing the local channel that broadcasts their games is crucial to never missing a moment of the excitement. Tune in to Bally Sports South and immerse yourself in the world of basketball as you cheer on the Hornets, a team beloved by the vibrant city of Charlotte.





