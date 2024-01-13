

What Local Channels Are Raiders vs Lions Play: Plus 5 Interesting Facts

The highly anticipated matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions is set to be an exciting game for football fans. As fans gear up to watch the game, many are wondering which local channels will be broadcasting the Raiders vs Lions play. In addition to answering this question, we will also explore five interesting facts about these two teams.

Local Channels Broadcasting Raiders vs Lions Play:

When it comes to watching the Raiders vs Lions play on local channels, it largely depends on your location. However, there are a few major networks that typically broadcast NFL games, including CBS, FOX, NBC, and ESPN. To determine which channel will be broadcasting the game in your area, it is best to check your local listings or visit the official websites of these networks.

Five Interesting Facts about the Raiders and Lions:

1. Historic Rivalry: The Raiders and Lions have a long-standing rivalry that dates back to 1970. Since then, they have faced each other 13 times, with the Raiders winning nine of those matchups. The most recent encounter between these two teams was in 2019, where the Raiders emerged victorious with a score of 31-24.

2. Thanksgiving Day Tradition: The Detroit Lions have a tradition of playing on Thanksgiving Day, and they have faced the Raiders twice on this holiday. In 1963, the two teams played to a 31-14 victory for the Lions, while the Raiders secured a 28-27 win in their 1970 Thanksgiving Day meeting.

3. Super Bowl Triumphs: Both the Raiders and Lions have had their share of success in the Super Bowl. The Raiders have won the championship three times, with victories in Super Bowl XI, XV, and XVIII. The Lions, on the other hand, have four NFL championships to their name but are yet to secure a Super Bowl victory.

4. Legendary Players: Over the years, both the Raiders and Lions have been home to some legendary players. The Raiders boast iconic figures such as Howie Long, Marcus Allen, and Tim Brown, while the Lions have had stars like Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, and Matthew Stafford don their jersey.

5. Home Stadiums: The Las Vegas Raiders play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020. This state-of-the-art facility has a seating capacity of 65,000 and features a retractable natural turf field. The Detroit Lions, on the other hand, call Ford Field their home, a domed stadium that can accommodate over 65,000 fans.

Common Questions about Raiders vs Lions:

1. When is the Raiders vs Lions game?

The date and time of the game can vary, so it is best to check the official NFL schedule or local listings.

2. Where is the Raiders vs Lions game being played?

The game is being played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3. What TV channel is broadcasting the game?

The game will be broadcast on local channels such as CBS, FOX, NBC, or ESPN, depending on your location.

4. Can I stream the game online?

Yes, you can stream the game online through various platforms like CBS All Access, Fox Sports Go, NBC Sports, or ESPN+.

5. How can I buy tickets for the game?

You can purchase tickets for the game through official ticketing websites, such as Ticketmaster or the team’s official website.

6. Who is the favorite to win the game?

It is hard to predict the outcome of the game, as both teams have talented players and can be formidable opponents.

7. How many times have the Raiders and Lions played against each other?

The Raiders and Lions have faced each other 13 times in their history.

8. Who won the last Raiders vs Lions matchup?

The Raiders won the most recent matchup between the two teams in 2019.

9. What is the Raiders’ overall record against the Lions?

The Raiders have a winning record against the Lions, with nine wins in their 13 matchups.

10. How many Super Bowl titles do the Raiders have?

The Raiders have won the Super Bowl three times.

11. Have the Lions ever won a Super Bowl?

The Lions have not won a Super Bowl but have four NFL championships to their name.

12. Who are some notable players from the Raiders?

Notable players from the Raiders include Howie Long, Marcus Allen, and Tim Brown.

13. Who are some notable players from the Lions?

Notable players from the Lions include Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson, and Matthew Stafford.

14. How many fans can Allegiant Stadium accommodate?

Allegiant Stadium can accommodate 65,000 fans.

In conclusion, the Raiders vs Lions game is highly anticipated by football fans, and watching the game on local channels will depend on your location. Both teams have a rich history and boast legendary players, making this matchup even more exciting. Whether you’re a fan of the Raiders or Lions, this game is sure to be a thrilling battle on the field.





