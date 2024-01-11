

What Order Should I Draft In Fantasy Football?

Fantasy football is a game that has taken the sports world by storm. It allows fans to become team managers, selecting players from the National Football League (NFL) to form their own dream team. However, with so many players to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide which order to draft in. In this article, we will explore the optimal drafting strategy and answer some common questions that fantasy football players often have.

Drafting in the right order is crucial to building a successful fantasy football team. Here are six interesting facts that will help you understand the logic behind the recommended drafting order:

1. Running backs are typically the first players chosen in fantasy football drafts. This is because they tend to have the highest point-scoring potential due to their involvement in both rushing and receiving plays.

2. Wide receivers are also highly sought after, as they often accumulate a significant number of receptions and yards. A strong wide receiver can be a game-changer for your team.

3. Quarterbacks, while important, are usually selected after running backs and wide receivers. This is because the difference in point production between top-tier quarterbacks and mid-tier quarterbacks is less significant compared to the running back and wide receiver positions.

4. Tight ends are often overlooked in the early rounds of the draft. However, if you have the opportunity to select an elite tight end such as Travis Kelce or George Kittle, they can provide a significant advantage over your opponents.

5. Kickers and defenses should be drafted in the later rounds. Their point production is generally more predictable and less volatile compared to offensive players. Therefore, it is best to focus on skill positions early in the draft.

6. Pay attention to bye weeks when drafting your team. It is important to spread out bye weeks across your roster to ensure you have a competitive lineup each week. Drafting players with consecutive bye weeks can lead to difficulties during certain weeks of the season.

Now, let’s address some common questions that fantasy football players often have:

1. Should I always draft a running back in the first round?

– While running backs are usually a safe bet in the first round, it ultimately depends on the specific draft and player availability. If there is a top-tier wide receiver or quarterback available, it may be worth considering.

2. When should I draft a quarterback?

– Quarterbacks should typically be drafted after running backs and wide receivers, preferably in the middle rounds. However, if an elite quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson is available in a later round, it may be worth reaching for them.

3. How important is it to have a strong bench?

– A strong bench can be valuable in case of injuries or underperforming players. It is important to have depth at key positions, especially running back and wide receiver. However, don’t sacrifice your starting lineup’s quality for bench depth.

4. Should I draft players from my favorite team?

– While it’s tempting to draft players from your favorite team, it’s important to prioritize skill and performance over personal bias. Make objective decisions based on player statistics and projections.

5. Is it better to focus on high-scoring offenses when drafting players?

– High-scoring offenses tend to have more opportunities for fantasy points. However, it is equally important to consider players’ individual talent, roles, and opportunities within their respective teams.

6. Is it necessary to follow expert rankings during the draft?

– Expert rankings can be a helpful reference, but they shouldn’t be followed blindly. Adapt your strategy based on the flow of the draft and your own research. Trust your instincts and knowledge of players and teams.

7. Should I draft a backup quarterback?

– In most cases, it is not necessary to draft a backup quarterback. Instead, use that roster spot for another skill position player or a valuable bench player. You can always pick up a backup quarterback during the season if needed.

8. How important are rookie players in fantasy football drafts?

– Rookie players can be risky picks since their performance in the NFL is uncertain. However, there are exceptions, and some rookies may have immediate impact. Research their college performance and preseason performance to assess their potential.

9. What is the best strategy for the final rounds of the draft?

– In the final rounds, focus on selecting high-upside players, sleepers, or players in favorable situations. These late-round picks have the potential to outperform their draft position and provide great value.

10. Should I prioritize players from a strong defense or special teams unit?

– While it may seem tempting to prioritize players from a strong defense or special teams unit, they should not be a significant factor in your draft strategy. Focus on individual player performance and opportunity.

11. How do injuries affect draft strategy?

– Injuries can significantly impact a player’s performance and availability. Stay updated on player injuries and adjust your draft strategy accordingly. Be cautious of players with a history of injuries.

12. What should I do if a player I wanted gets drafted right before my turn?

– Be prepared with a list of backup options for each round. If your desired player gets drafted, quickly assess the remaining options and select the best available player based on your strategy.

13. Is it okay to trade during the draft?

– Most fantasy football leagues do not allow trading during the draft. However, some leagues may have specific rules in place that allow trading. Familiarize yourself with your league’s rules beforehand.

In conclusion, drafting in fantasy football requires careful consideration of player positions, skill levels, and team dynamics. Following a logical order, such as prioritizing running backs and wide receivers early on, can give you an advantage. Remember to adapt your strategy based on player availability and trust your own research and instincts. Building a strong team through the draft is just the beginning; active management throughout the season is essential for success. Good luck with your fantasy football season!





