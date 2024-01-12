

What Order to Watch Doctor Who: A Whovian’s Guide

Doctor Who is a beloved British television series that has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. With its rich history spanning over several decades, it can be challenging for newcomers to know where to start their journey through time and space. In this article, we will guide you through the recommended viewing order for Doctor Who, along with five unique facts about the show. Additionally, we will address 14 common questions that often arise among fans. So grab your sonic screwdriver and let’s dive in!

1. Classic Who or New Who?

Doctor Who has two distinct eras: Classic Who (1963-1989) and New Who (2005-present). For beginners, it’s advisable to start with New Who, as it offers a modern take on the series and is more accessible to a contemporary audience.

2. Begin with the Ninth Doctor

The best starting point for newcomers is the 2005 revival of Doctor Who, beginning with the Ninth Doctor portrayed by Christopher Eccleston. This series acts as a soft reboot and introduces the world of Doctor Who to a new generation of viewers.

3. Embrace Eccleston, Tennant, and Smith

After enjoying the Ninth Doctor’s adventures, continue with the Tenth Doctor, played by David Tennant, and then move on to the Eleventh Doctor, portrayed by Matt Smith. These three Doctors represent a fantastic journey through time and space and provide a solid foundation for understanding the show’s mythology.

4. Classic Who for the Curious

If you find yourself craving more Doctor Who after diving into New Who, you can explore Classic Who. However, keep in mind that Classic Who has a different pace and production style. The recommended starting point is the Fourth Doctor, played by Tom Baker, who is often considered a quintessential Doctor.

5. Don’t Forget the Spin-Offs

Doctor Who also has several spin-off series, including Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures. While not essential to understanding the main series, they provide additional depth and expand the Doctor Who universe.

Now, let’s explore five unique facts about Doctor Who:

1. Longest-Running Science Fiction Show

Doctor Who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running science fiction television series. Its first episode aired on November 23, 1963, and the show continues to captivate audiences to this day.

2. Ever-Changing Lead Actor

The Doctor, a Time Lord who can regenerate, has been portrayed by thirteen different actors, each bringing their unique interpretation to the character. This brilliant concept allows the show to continue even when an actor chooses to depart.

3. Daleks: The Doctor’s Arch-Nemeses

The Daleks, the Doctor’s most iconic adversaries, made their first appearance in the second-ever Doctor Who serial. These merciless, pepper pot-shaped aliens have become synonymous with the show and are a recurring threat throughout its history.

4. The TARDIS: Time and Relative Dimension in Space

The Doctor’s time-traveling spaceship, the TARDIS, is a blue police box that is much larger on the inside. This iconic piece of technology has become a symbol of the show and is instantly recognizable to fans worldwide.

5. Doctor Who Theme: A Groundbreaking Sound

The show’s theme tune, composed by Ron Grainer and realized by Delia Derbyshire at the BBC Radiophonic Workshop, is an electronic masterpiece. It was one of the first television theme tunes to be created entirely by electronic means, revolutionizing the industry.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Doctor Who:

1. How many episodes are there in total?

As of 2021, Doctor Who has aired 876 episodes, including both Classic Who and New Who.

2. Can I skip episodes or seasons?

While it’s generally recommended to watch Doctor Who in chronological order, you can skip certain episodes or even entire seasons if you wish. However, keep in mind that some story arcs and character developments may be missed.

3. What is the Doctor’s real name?

The Doctor’s real name has remained a mystery throughout the show’s history. He is simply known as “the Doctor.”

4. How does regeneration work?

Regeneration is a Time Lord ability that allows the Doctor to change their appearance and personality when near death. It’s a way for the show to introduce a new actor in the lead role while keeping the character alive.

5. Are the Doctor’s companions important?

Yes, the Doctor’s companions play a vital role in the series. They provide a human perspective and often drive the emotional core of the show.

6. What is the Time War?

The Time War is a conflict between the Time Lords and the Daleks. It plays a significant role in the Doctor’s backstory and shapes the narrative of the revived series.

7. Can I watch Doctor Who with my kids?

Doctor Who is generally family-friendly, but some episodes may be more intense for younger viewers. It’s advisable to research specific episodes or consult age recommendations before watching with children.

8. Are all the Doctors the same person?

All the Doctors are the same character, but they are different incarnations with their unique personalities and physical appearances.

9. Why is the show called Doctor Who?

The show is named Doctor Who because the Doctor’s real name is unknown, and he often introduces himself as “the Doctor.”

10. Can I watch Doctor Who outside of the UK?

Doctor Who is widely available internationally. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer offer access to the series in various regions.

11. Is Doctor Who scary?

Doctor Who has its fair share of scary moments, especially for younger viewers. However, it balances those with humor, adventure, and heartwarming stories.

12. Are there any Doctor Who movies?

There have been Doctor Who movies in the past, but they are not considered part of the main series’ canon. The show primarily thrives on its episodic format.

13. What is the Doctor’s catchphrase?

The Doctor is known for saying, “It’s bigger on the inside!” when introducing someone to the TARDIS.

14. Will there be more Doctor Who in the future?

As of now, Doctor Who is still an ongoing series with plans for future seasons. The show has endured for over 50 years, and there’s no sign of it stopping anytime soon.

So, with this guide in hand, you’re ready to embark on your Doctor Who adventure. Remember, the Doctor is waiting, and time and space are yours to explore!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.