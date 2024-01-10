

What Order to Watch Garage Sale Mysteries: A Guide for Mystery Lovers

If you are a fan of mystery movies and enjoy the thrill of unraveling puzzling cases, Garage Sale Mysteries is a series that should be on your watchlist. With an intriguing mix of crime, suspense, and a touch of romance, this Hallmark Channel franchise has captured the hearts of many viewers. In this article, we will guide you through the correct order to watch Garage Sale Mysteries and provide you with five unique facts about the series.

Order to Watch Garage Sale Mysteries:

1. Garage Sale Mystery (2013)

2. Garage Sale Mystery: All That Glitters (2014)

3. Garage Sale Mystery: The Deadly Room (2015)

4. Garage Sale Mystery: The Wedding Dress (2015)

5. Garage Sale Mystery: Guilty Until Proven Innocent (2016)

6. Garage Sale Mystery: The Novel Murders (2016)

7. Garage Sale Mystery: The Art of Murder (2017)

8. Garage Sale Mystery: Murder by Text (2017)

9. Garage Sale Mystery: Murder Most Medieval (2017)

10. Garage Sale Mystery: A Case of Murder (2017)

11. Garage Sale Mystery: The Pandora’s Box Murders (2018)

12. Garage Sale Mystery: The Mask Murder (2018)

13. Garage Sale Mystery: Picture a Murder (2018)

14. Garage Sale Mystery: Murder in D Minor (2018)

15. Garage Sale Mystery: Searched & Seized (2019)

16. Garage Sale Mystery: A Vintage Murder (2019)

17. Garage Sale Mystery: Dead Storage (2019)

18. Garage Sale Mystery: The Beach Murder (2019)

19. Garage Sale Mystery: Wedding Planner Mysteries – Prelude to Murder (2020)

Unique Facts about Garage Sale Mysteries:

1. Inspired by a book series: Garage Sale Mysteries is based on a series of novels written by Suzi Weinert. The main character, Jennifer Shannon, is a savvy garage sale shopper who stumbles upon various mysteries while searching for unique items.

2. Lori Loughlin’s leading role: Actress Lori Loughlin, known for her role as Aunt Becky in Full House, portrays Jennifer Shannon in the series. Her engaging performance has contributed to the popularity of Garage Sale Mysteries.

3. Realistic garage sale settings: The series is renowned for its authentic portrayal of garage sale settings. From the cluttered tables filled with hidden treasures to the excitement of finding a rare item, the series captures the essence of these sales events.

4. Notable guest stars: Garage Sale Mysteries has seen some notable guest stars throughout its run. Celebrities such as Sarah Strange, Steve Bacic, and Eva Bourne have made appearances, adding their talent to the already captivating cast.

5. A successful franchise: With a total of 19 movies released to date, Garage Sale Mysteries has become one of Hallmark Channel’s most successful franchises. The series has garnered a dedicated fan base and continues to release new movies regularly.

Common Questions about Garage Sale Mysteries:

1. Are all the Garage Sale Mysteries movies connected?

Yes, each movie follows the same main character, Jennifer Shannon, as she solves different mysteries while navigating the world of garage sales.

2. Can I watch Garage Sale Mysteries out of order?

While each movie is a standalone mystery, watching them in order will allow you to fully appreciate the character development and ongoing storylines.

3. Are the Garage Sale Mysteries suitable for all ages?

The series is generally suitable for all ages, but some mysteries may contain suspenseful or intense moments. Parental guidance is recommended for younger viewers.

4. Where can I watch Garage Sale Mysteries?

You can watch Garage Sale Mysteries on the Hallmark Channel or stream them on the Hallmark Movies Now platform.

5. Is Garage Sale Mysteries available on DVD?

Yes, you can find DVD collections of Garage Sale Mysteries for purchase online or at select retailers.

6. Are there any plans for new Garage Sale Mysteries movies?

As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding new movies. However, given the franchise’s success, it’s possible that more movies may be released in the future.

7. Is Garage Sale Mysteries based on true stories?

No, Garage Sale Mysteries is a fictional series. However, it draws inspiration from the world of garage sales and the thrill of uncovering hidden treasures.

8. Can I watch Garage Sale Mysteries without watching the books?

Yes, the movies are independent of the book series. You can enjoy the movies without having read the books.

9. How long is each Garage Sale Mysteries movie?

Each movie in the series has an approximate runtime of around 90 minutes.

10. Who is the director of Garage Sale Mysteries?

The series has had multiple directors over the years, with Peter DeLuise being one of the prominent directors.

11. Is there any romantic storyline in Garage Sale Mysteries?

Yes, the series incorporates a romantic subplot, focusing on the relationship between Jennifer Shannon and her husband, Jason.

12. Are there any crossover episodes with other Hallmark series?

No, Garage Sale Mysteries has not had any crossover episodes with other Hallmark series.

13. Can I watch Garage Sale Mysteries with my family?

Yes, Garage Sale Mysteries is a family-friendly series that can be enjoyed by all members of the family.

14. Will there be a continuation of the Wedding Planner Mysteries series?

As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding a continuation of the Wedding Planner Mysteries series.

In conclusion, Garage Sale Mysteries offers an exciting blend of mystery, crime, and romance for fans of the genre. By following the correct order, you can fully immerse yourself in the captivating world of Jennifer Shannon’s adventures. With its unique charm and engaging storytelling, this series is a must-watch for mystery lovers.





