

What Order to Watch X-Files: A Comprehensive Guide

The X-Files is a beloved science fiction television series that has captivated audiences for decades. With its intricate plotlines, intriguing mysteries, and memorable characters, it’s no wonder that fans often find themselves wanting to revisit the series or delve into its vast universe for the first time. However, the question remains: what order should one watch The X-Files? In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide on how to watch the series, along with five unique facts about The X-Files.

1. Chronological Order:

Those new to The X-Files might find it best to start with the original nine-season run that aired from 1993 to 2002. Watching the series in chronological order will allow you to follow the character development of agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully and witness the evolution of the show’s overarching mythology.

2. Standalone Episodes:

While The X-Files is known for its complex mythology, it also features many standalone episodes that can be enjoyed in any order. These episodes often tackle unique and bizarre cases, making them perfect for casual viewing or when you’re in the mood for a self-contained story.

3. The Movies:

The X-Files spawned two feature films, “The X-Files: Fight the Future” (1998) and “The X-Files: I Want to Believe” (2008). It is generally recommended to watch the first film after the fifth season of the series, as it serves as a bridge between the fifth and sixth seasons. The second film can be watched anytime after the series finale.

4. The Revival:

In 2016, The X-Files returned with a six-episode revival series, followed by an additional ten episodes in 2018. These episodes continue the story of Mulder and Scully, exploring new mysteries while also addressing unresolved plotlines from the original series. It is advisable to watch the revival series after completing the original run.

5. Spin-offs and Expanded Universe:

The X-Files universe extends beyond the main series, with spin-offs like “The Lone Gunmen” and “Millennium.” While not essential to the main storyline, these series can provide additional context and further explore the world of The X-Files. It is recommended to watch them after completing the original series.

Now that you have a better idea of how to approach The X-Files, here are five unique facts about the show that every fan should know:

1. Longevity:

The X-Files holds the record for the longest-running science fiction series in American television history, with a total of 218 episodes. It has also garnered a massive fan following worldwide, leading to its cultural impact being recognized even years after its original run.

2. Iconic Theme Song:

The haunting and memorable theme song of The X-Files was composed by Mark Snow. Its eerie melody has become synonymous with the show and is instantly recognizable to fans and non-fans alike.

3. Filming Locations:

The X-Files was primarily filmed in Vancouver, Canada, despite being set in the United States. The lush forests and scenic landscapes of British Columbia lent themselves perfectly to the show’s eerie atmosphere.

4. Guest Stars Galore:

The X-Files featured numerous guest stars throughout its run, including well-known actors who would later gain fame. Notable appearances include Bryan Cranston, Lucy Liu, Ryan Reynolds, and Shia LaBeouf, among many others.

5. Influential Pop Culture References:

The X-Files has left an indelible mark on pop culture, with its impact felt in various mediums. References to The X-Files can be found in TV shows like “Breaking Bad,” movies like “The Truman Show,” and even in video games like “Fallout.”

Here are some common questions fans often have about The X-Files, along with their answers:

1. What is the main premise of The X-Files?

The X-Files follows FBI agents Mulder and Scully as they investigate unsolved cases involving paranormal phenomena, conspiracy theories, and extraterrestrial encounters.

2. Does every episode contribute to the overarching mythology?

No, while a significant portion of the series is dedicated to the overarching mythology, there are also many standalone episodes that explore self-contained mysteries and monsters of the week.

3. What is the best season of The X-Files?

Opinions differ, but many fans consider the third and fourth seasons to be the strongest, as they feature a perfect balance between mythology episodes and standalone stories.

4. Can I watch The X-Files with my kids?

The X-Files is rated TV-14, and some episodes may contain intense and scary content. It is advisable to preview episodes beforehand and use parental discretion.

5. Is it necessary to watch the spin-offs and expanded universe material?

No, the spin-offs and expanded universe material are not essential to understanding the main storyline. However, they can provide additional context and enrich the overall experience.

6. Are the revival episodes worth watching?

Opinions vary, but many fans enjoyed the revival episodes for their nostalgia factor and the opportunity to see Mulder and Scully back in action. However, some felt that the storyline became convoluted in later seasons.

7. Are there any plans for future X-Files content?

As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding future X-Files content. However, considering the show’s enduring popularity, one can never rule out the possibility of further adventures.

8. Can I watch The X-Files out of order?

While it is possible to watch episodes out of order, it is recommended to follow the chronological order to fully appreciate the character arcs and overarching mythology.

9. How can I access The X-Files?

The X-Files is available on various streaming platforms, including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix (availability may vary depending on your region).

10. Is The X-Files considered a cult classic?

Yes, The X-Files is widely regarded as a cult classic due to its dedicated fanbase, unique blend of genres, and its lasting impact on popular culture.

11. Did The X-Files have a satisfying conclusion?

Opinions differ on the series finale, with some fans finding it satisfying, while others wanted more closure. The revival series attempted to address some unanswered questions.

12. Are there any plans for a third X-Files film?

While there have been discussions about a third film, no concrete plans have been announced. The possibility of future films remains uncertain.

13. Can The X-Files be enjoyed by non-science fiction fans?

Absolutely! The X-Files offers compelling storytelling, complex characters, and thought-provoking themes that can be enjoyed by fans of various genres.

14. Is The X-Files worth watching even today?

Yes, The X-Files remains a standout series that has aged well and continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of mystery, science fiction, and paranormal elements.

In conclusion, The X-Files is a must-watch for fans of science fiction, mystery, and thrilling storytelling. By following the recommended viewing order and exploring the show’s unique universe, you will embark on a captivating journey that will leave you wanting more.





