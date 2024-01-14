What To Do Before Ng+ Dark Souls 2



What To Do Before NG+ in Dark Souls 2: 6 Interesting Facts

Dark Souls 2 is a notoriously challenging game that has captivated players with its intense difficulty and immersive world. As you near the end of your first playthrough, it’s important to consider what to do before starting a New Game Plus (NG+). In this article, we will discuss six interesting facts about NG+ and provide answers to some commonly asked questions to help you prepare for this daunting journey.

1. Prepare Your Character:

Before embarking on your NG+ adventure, it’s crucial to ensure your character is adequately prepared. Level up your character by spending souls on attributes that suit your playstyle. Consider upgrading your weapons and armor to maximize your survivability in tougher encounters. Additionally, stock up on consumables like healing items and spells to help you overcome the relentless challenges that lie ahead.

2. Explore Optional Areas:

Dark Souls 2 is replete with secret areas and hidden treasures that you might have missed during your initial playthrough. Before starting NG+, take the time to explore thoroughly and uncover any optional areas you might have overlooked. Not only will this provide you with valuable items and lore, but it will also enhance your overall understanding of the game’s intricate world.

3. Defeat Optional Bosses:

Similarly, NG+ offers you the opportunity to tackle optional bosses that you might have skipped before. These bosses often provide unique rewards and can significantly enhance your character’s power. Challenge yourself to defeat these formidable foes and claim their valuable loot, which will undoubtedly prove useful in NG+.

4. Complete NPC Questlines:

Dark Souls 2 is renowned for its intricate and interconnected NPC questlines. Completing these quests before starting NG+ can yield significant rewards, including unique weapons, armor, and spells. Interact with NPCs throughout the game, fulfill their requests, and unravel their stories to unlock these valuable rewards.

5. Join Covenants:

Covenants play a crucial role in Dark Souls 2, offering various benefits and opportunities for PvP or PvE encounters. Before embarking on NG+, ensure you have joined and explored different covenants to experience their unique content fully. This will not only provide you with a diverse gameplay experience but also allow you to acquire exclusive items and spells associated with each covenant.

6. Prepare for Increased Difficulty:

NG+ in Dark Souls 2 significantly ramps up the difficulty level, with enemies hitting harder, having more health, and dealing increased damage. Prepare yourself mentally for the challenges that await, as you will need to rely on your honed skills and knowledge acquired during your first playthrough. Brace yourself for more punishing encounters, tougher bosses, and a heightened sense of tension throughout your NG+ journey.

Now that we’ve discussed what to do before NG+ in Dark Souls 2, let’s move on to answering some commonly asked questions to help you prepare even further.

Q1: Will my progress reset in NG+?

A1: No, your character’s progress, including levels, equipment, and inventory, will carry over to NG+. However, certain key items and keys will reset.

Q2: Can I change my character’s appearance in NG+?

A2: Unfortunately, you cannot alter your character’s appearance once NG+ begins. Therefore, make sure you are satisfied with your character’s appearance before starting NG+.

Q3: Will NG+ affect multiplayer interactions?

A3: NG+ does not segregate players based on NG cycles, meaning you can still interact with players in different NG cycles for both co-op and PvP encounters.

Q4: Can I join different covenants in NG+?

A4: Yes, you can join and switch between covenants in NG+, providing you with access to their unique content and rewards.

Q5: Can I access areas I missed in my first playthrough in NG+?

A5: Yes, all areas will be accessible in NG+, including optional areas you might have missed before.

Q6: Will NG+ offer new items and equipment?

A6: While NG+ does not introduce entirely new items or equipment, it does provide an opportunity to acquire upgraded versions of existing gear and items.

Q7: Can I respec my character’s attributes in NG+?

A7: Yes, you can respec your character’s attributes by visiting the character Rosabeth of Melfia in Majula. However, this can only be done a limited number of times per playthrough.

Q8: Will NG+ change the game’s story or ending?

A8: NG+ does not alter the game’s story or ending. It primarily focuses on increasing the game’s difficulty.

Q9: Can I summon NPCs for boss fights in NG+?

A9: Yes, you can still summon NPCs for help during boss fights in NG+, provided you meet the necessary requirements.

Q10: Will NG+ affect my soul memory?

A10: NG+ does not affect your soul memory, which determines matchmaking in multiplayer interactions.

Q11: Are there any new achievements/trophies in NG+?

A11: Dark Souls 2 does not introduce specific achievements/trophies exclusive to NG+. However, completing NG+ will contribute to your overall completion percentage.

Q12: Can I access DLC content in NG+?

A12: Yes, you can access DLC content in NG+, offering additional challenges and rewards.

Q13: Will enemies drop better loot in NG+?

A13: Enemies in NG+ have a chance to drop upgraded versions of their gear, providing you with enhanced equipment options.

Q14: Can I summon players in NG+?

A14: Yes, you can still summon players for co-op encounters in NG+, allowing you to tackle challenging areas and bosses together.

Q15: Is NG+ necessary to fully complete the game?

A15: NG+ is not necessary to complete the game, but it offers a fresh and more challenging experience for dedicated players seeking to test their skills further.

In conclusion, preparing for NG+ in Dark Souls 2 requires careful consideration of your character’s strength, exploration of optional areas, completion of NPC questlines, and joining different covenants. Be ready to face increased difficulty and embrace the rewarding challenges that await. Good luck on your NG+ journey, chosen undead!





