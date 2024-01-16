

What To Do In Fallout 4 After Beating: 6 Interesting Facts

After countless hours of exploring the vast wasteland of Fallout 4, defeating terrifying creatures, and completing quests, you have finally reached the end of the main storyline. But what now? Fear not, fellow Vault dwellers, as there is still plenty of post-game content to keep you entertained and engaged in the Commonwealth. Here are some tips on what to do in Fallout 4 after beating the game, along with some interesting facts to enhance your gameplay experience.

1. Explore New Locations:

Fallout 4 is home to numerous hidden gems and unexplored areas. Once you’ve completed the main story, take the time to venture into places you may have missed during your initial playthrough. Discover hidden vaults, secret locations, and unique settlements that offer new quests, loot, and intriguing stories.

2. Side Quests and Faction Storylines:

While the main storyline may be complete, there are still plenty of side quests awaiting your attention. These quests often provide additional character development, unique weapons, and interesting storylines that add depth to the world of Fallout 4. Additionally, each faction in the game has its own intricate storyline to explore, so consider aligning yourself with different factions to experience their quests and gain unique rewards.

3. Settlement Building:

If you haven’t already delved into the depths of settlement building, now is the perfect time. After completing the game, you’ll have the opportunity to invest more time and resources into constructing elaborate settlements. Create thriving communities, establish trading routes, and defend your settlers against the dangers of the wasteland. The Settlement system allows for endless creativity and customization, making it a rewarding post-game activity.

4. Collect Legendary Gear:

Throughout your journey, you may have encountered legendary enemies that drop powerful and unique weapons and armor pieces. However, you might not have had the chance to collect them all. After completing the main story, revisit areas and take on high-level enemies to gather legendary gear and complete your arsenal. These items can significantly enhance your combat abilities and make you an unstoppable force in the wasteland.

5. Modding:

One of the greatest features of Fallout 4 is its robust modding community. After completing the game, consider exploring the vast selection of mods available, ranging from visual enhancements to gameplay tweaks and new quests. Mods can breathe new life into the game and provide endless hours of additional content and enjoyment.

6. Start a New Game:

If you’ve exhausted all the post-game activities and are still hungry for more Fallout 4 action, why not start a new game? With the ability to make different choices, join different factions, and explore alternative storylines, starting a new playthrough can offer a fresh and exciting experience. Challenge yourself by playing on a higher difficulty level or attempt a specific playstyle, such as a pacifist or a melee-focused character.

Now, let’s address some common questions that Fallout 4 players often have:

1. Can I continue playing after finishing the main story?

Yes, Fallout 4 allows you to continue playing even after you’ve completed the main story. There are still plenty of side quests, locations, and activities to explore.

2. Can I join multiple factions?

No, you must choose one faction to align with during the main story. However, you can complete quests for different factions up to a certain point before making a final decision.

3. Can I romance companions?

Yes, you can build relationships with your companions and even pursue romantic relationships with some of them.

4. What happens if I destroy the Institute?

Destroying the Institute during the main story will have a significant impact on the game world. Some quests and factions will become unavailable, while others may have altered storylines.

5. Can I change my character’s appearance after character creation?

Yes, you can modify your character’s appearance later in the game by visiting a plastic surgeon in Diamond City.

6. Can I build settlements anywhere?

While you can create settlements in various locations, some areas have limitations due to their proximity to other settlements or pre-existing structures.

7. Can I get a pet in Fallout 4?

Yes, you can have a pet dog named Dogmeat as your loyal companion throughout the game.

8. Are there multiple endings in Fallout 4?

Yes, Fallout 4 has multiple endings based on the choices you make during the main story. Your decisions will determine the fate of various factions and the Commonwealth.

9. Can I fast travel in Fallout 4?

Yes, you can fast travel to previously visited locations as long as you’re not in combat.

10. Are there any secret vaults in Fallout 4?

Yes, there are a few secret vaults hidden throughout the game world. Exploring these vaults can lead to unique loot and storylines.

11. Can I play Fallout 4 without completing the main story?

Yes, you can choose to ignore the main story and focus solely on exploring the wasteland, completing side quests, and building settlements.

12. Can I have multiple companions at once?

No, you can only have one companion at a time in Fallout 4. However, with the right perks, you can have a companion and a robotic companion simultaneously.

13. Are there any underwater locations in Fallout 4?

Yes, there are underwater locations in the game, often accessed through flooded areas or sewer systems. Be prepared for hidden dangers and valuable loot.

14. Can I mod Fallout 4 on consoles?

Yes, Fallout 4 supports mods on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, allowing console players to enhance their gameplay experience.

15. Can I visit other locations outside of the Commonwealth?

No, Fallout 4 is set exclusively in the Commonwealth, and players cannot visit other regions like Washington, D.C., or New Vegas.

With these tips on what to do in Fallout 4 after beating the game, along with some interesting facts and common questions answered, you’re ready to continue your adventure in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Whether you choose to explore new locations, build settlements, or start a new game, there’s no shortage of content to keep you engaged for hours on end. So grab your Pip-Boy and venture forth into the Commonwealth once more!





