What To Do With Extra Pokemon In Pokemon Go



What To Do With Extra Pokémon In Pokémon Go: 6 Interesting Facts

Are you an avid Pokémon Go player who has accumulated a surplus of Pokémon? Don’t worry; you’re not alone! Many trainers find themselves in a similar position, wondering what they should do with their extra Pokémon. In this article, we will explore six interesting facts about what to do with these extra Pokémon, ensuring that you make the most out of your collection.

1. Transfer Pokémon for Candy: One of the most common ways to deal with extra Pokémon is by transferring them to Professor Willow in exchange for Candy. By transferring duplicates or low-level Pokémon, you can accumulate Candy that will be valuable for evolving and powering up your stronger Pokémon. This method not only helps you free up space but also enables you to strengthen your team.

2. Trade Pokémon with Friends: Another fantastic feature introduced in Pokémon Go is the ability to trade Pokémon with friends. This allows you to exchange your extra Pokémon for ones that you may not have caught yet, or for Pokémon with better IVs (Individual Values). Trading with friends can be a fun and exciting way to diversify your collection and enhance your team’s overall strength.

3. Use Pokémon for Battles and Raids: Extra Pokémon can play a crucial role in battles and raids, especially if you are low on potions or revives. Rather than letting them gather dust in your storage, consider using them strategically in battles against gyms or in raids. While they may not be the strongest, they can still serve as a distraction or buy you valuable time to heal or revive your main team.

4. Complete Special Research Tasks: Pokémon Go frequently introduces special research tasks that require specific Pokémon to be caught or evolved. By keeping extra Pokémon in your storage, you can easily fulfill these tasks without having to go out and catch new ones. This can save you time and effort, allowing you to progress through the game more efficiently.

5. Participate in Community Day Events: Community Day events are held regularly in Pokémon Go, providing trainers with the opportunity to catch rare and shiny Pokémon. These events often feature specific Pokémon that have increased spawn rates for a limited time. Having extra Pokémon in your storage can be advantageous during these events, as you can transfer them for Candy, evolve them, or trade them with friends to obtain special moves and evolutions.

6. Save Pokémon for Future Updates: Pokémon Go is constantly evolving with new features and updates. Niantic, the game’s developer, often introduces new mechanics that make use of existing Pokémon in unique ways. By saving your extra Pokémon, you can be prepared for future updates that may require specific Pokémon or Candy. This ensures that you won’t miss out on any new features and gives you a headstart in the game.

Now that we’ve explored what to do with extra Pokémon, let’s address some common questions that trainers often have:

1. Can I sell my extra Pokémon for real money?

No, selling Pokémon for real money is against Pokémon Go’s terms of service and can result in a permanent ban. It is always better to follow the game’s guidelines and enjoy it ethically.

2. How many Pokémon can I transfer at once?

You can transfer multiple Pokémon at once by selecting them in your storage and then choosing the “transfer” option. However, the exact number may vary depending on your device’s specifications.

3. Can I transfer legendary or shiny Pokémon?

Yes, you can transfer legendary or shiny Pokémon like any other Pokémon. However, be cautious as they are rare and valuable, and you may regret transferring them later.

4. Can I trade extra Pokémon with anyone?

Trading Pokémon requires being in close proximity to another player, and both trainers need to have reached level 10. Additionally, some Pokémon may have special trade restrictions, so it’s important to check before attempting a trade.

5. Can I transfer Pokémon that I received as gifts?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon that you received as gifts. However, keep in mind that gifts are usually sent by friends, so consider trading those Pokémon instead to maintain a good relationship.

6. Are there any Pokémon that I should never transfer?

While it ultimately depends on your gameplay style and preferences, it’s generally recommended to avoid transferring Pokémon with rare moves, high IVs, or sentimental value. Always double-check before making any decisions.

7. How many Candy do I get for transferring Pokémon?

The amount of Candy you receive for transferring Pokémon varies depending on the Pokémon species. Typically, you will receive one Candy for transferring a Pokémon, but some Pokémon may offer more Candy.

8. Can I transfer Pokémon that are currently in gyms?

No, you cannot transfer Pokémon that are currently defending gyms. You will need to wait until they return to your storage before you can transfer them.

9. Should I evolve Pokémon before transferring them?

If you are trying to complete your Pokédex, it’s best to evolve the Pokémon before transferring them. This ensures that you register its evolved form in your Pokédex, even if you don’t plan on keeping it.

10. Can I transfer Pokémon to other Pokémon Go accounts?

No, it is not possible to transfer Pokémon directly between accounts. However, you can trade Pokémon with other players who are nearby and meet the necessary requirements.

11. What happens if I transfer a lucky Pokémon?

If you transfer a lucky Pokémon, it will be permanently removed from your collection, and you will not be able to retrieve it. Be cautious when transferring lucky Pokémon, as they have a special status and may have sentimental value.

12. Can I transfer Pokémon that I caught during an event?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon that you caught during an event. However, keep in mind that event Pokémon may have exclusive moves or features, so it’s worth considering other options such as trading before transferring them.

13. What should I do with extra Pokémon that have high CP but low IVs?

If the Pokémon has high CP but low IVs (Individual Values), it may not be as useful in battles or raids. In this case, you can consider transferring it for Candy or trading it with friends who may be interested.

14. Can I transfer Pokémon that I received through research tasks?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon that you received through research tasks just like any other Pokémon. However, make sure you have completed the necessary tasks and claimed the rewards before transferring them.

15. Can I transfer Pokémon that I have powered up with Stardust?

Yes, you can transfer Pokémon that you have powered up with Stardust. However, keep in mind that the Stardust you spent on powering up the Pokémon will not be refunded.

In conclusion, having extra Pokémon in Pokémon Go opens up a world of possibilities. From transferring them for Candy to trading with friends, using them strategically in battles, or even saving them for future updates, there are numerous ways to make the most out of your collection. Remember to consider each Pokémon’s value before transferring and always explore alternative options such as trading, evolving, or using them in events. Happy Pokémon hunting!





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.